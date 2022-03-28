In new campaign, Meesho makes customers go ‘Arrey Waah!’

Meesho today launched its latest campaign titled ‘Arrey Waah!’ targeting the country’s cricket-loving audience. The campaign will air on major TV networks such as Star Sports Network, Star Plus, Zee Network, Sony Group, Sun TV, Zee Kannada, Asianet in addition to YouTube, and OTT platforms. With an aim to recreate the online shopping experience of every Indian, the campaign lends to the joy of discovery of a wide, unique, and relevant selection of products at unmatched prices for India.

Conceived and designed with a focus on Meesho’s mission to democratize internet commerce for everyone, the campaign reflects the company’s efforts to reduce entry barriers, improve logistical infrastructure for Tier 2+ markets and fueling discoverability of hyperlocal businesses and products. By creating a feeling of delight and surprise, the new campaign, through its confluence of versatile selection and affordable prices, is expected to bring more users on the platform.

Lucky Saini, VP & Head of Brand-Meesho, said, “The inspiration of this campaign is Meesho’s mission to democratize internet commerce for everyone in India and the joy every shopper experiences when they can own what they desire”. IPL is India’s favorite sports entertainment event that presents an opportunity to tap into a newer and larger customer base, by showcasing how Meesho is driving accessibility and elevating customers’ online shopping experience. The objective of the campaign is to create an ‘Arrey Waah’ moment in the minds of the consumers by showcasing the discovery of the desired products at unheard-of prices. The campaign underlines how Meesho is solving for the value seeking aspirational India.”

Featuring a total of 12 films that target different consumer segments – men, women, and young adults, the entire campaign has been tailored to capture India’s regional nuances and thereby build resonance among various audiences. Shot in three zonal languages such as Hindi, Bengali, and Tamil, the campaign will also amplified in other regional languages like Marathi, Gujarati, Assamese, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Oriya, and Punjabi.

Abhijit Avasthi - Co-founder, Sideways said "Meesho has set out to delight Indians across geographies and pop strata in an unprecedented manner. They truly want to democratize ecommerce. With the 'Arrey Waah!' campaign we hope to capture this joy that millions of people will experience thanks to Meesho. I believe the simplicity, the relatability and the level of localisation will build affinity with people everywhere. I think this is also the first time when a trio of A- list Directors - Rajesh Krishnan (Soda Films), Prashant Issar (Tubelight Films) and Ryan Mendonca (Bang Bang) - have come together as a team to partner with a brand and an agency to execute something at this scale."

