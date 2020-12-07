In latest digital campaign, OkCupid asks what ‘Love Is’

International dating app OkCupid recently launched its latest digital campaign titled ‘Love is…’ that reclaims love for Indian millennials.

The campaign is a conceptual take on finding bespoke love, the kind that is unique to your individual personality, values and aspirations. This campaign recognizes and celebrates that every person is seeking a different kind of love - from romantic dates to sharing memes, and that uniqueness is valid, accepted and deserves to be celebrated.

Developed by Taproot Dentsu, Mumbai, the ‘Love is...’ campaign includes four short films as well as a VoxPop. The VoxPop is a fun dipstick video of single Indian millennials as they express their honest views of what love means to each of them. In true millennial style, the answers vary from drawing similarities to food, farts and fairytales! This experiment is an attempt to reflect the diversity of love and what it means for different people spotlighting what essentially makes love and relationships so special and bespoke. The four campaign films also use these insights along with user responses to questions on the app to articulate what love is to different people.

Anukool Kumar, Marketing Director, OkCupid India, says, “Love is not one size fits all and that’s exactly what OkCupid India’s campaign ‘Love is...’ celebrates. The very fact that most singles are being told that they have to choose between a career and love or romance and practicality is archaic to us at OkCupid! This campaign celebrates love in the way that an Indian millennial craves it, breaking away from the cringey unattainable version that has been fed to us for generations. We at OkCupid are committed to helping you find your kind of love as we truly believe you deserve it without ever having to settle for less.”

Pallavi Chakravarti, ECD, Taproot Dentsu, Mumbai, says, “What is love? Now if we knew the right answer to that one, we’d be Gods not mortals. So together with team OkCupid, we agreed to do the next best thing for our new campaign – acknowledge that there is no ONE right answer. Our ideas about love, our expectations from it, our notions of it, all differ from loopy to logical and from idyllic to idealistic. But no matter how one defines love, chances are they’ll find what they’re looking for on this app.”

The campaign was featured on OkCupid’s YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages. The first film went live on November 27 and since then films have struck a chord with the audience receiving an overwhelmingly positive response with over 5 million views in just a week.