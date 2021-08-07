In Asian Paints’ latest spot, Royale Glitz steals the spotlight from Deepika Padukone

All that glitters may not be gold, but it sure does grab attention. Asian Paints has launched a new luxury paint offering, Royale Glitz.

“The luxury with Teflon™ Surface Protector in the paint ensure stains on the walls wipe off easily. The ultra-sheen of the new Royale Glitz will give the walls of your home a rich and shiny finish that will immediately make a statement and undoubtedly #StealYourSpotlight,” the company claims.

The TVC by Asian Paints for Royale Glitz is conceptualized by Contract. The ad features brand ambassador Deepika Padukone in a show-stopping look posing for a fashion photo-shoot. With a modern rendition of the classic song Baar Baar Dekho playing in the background and tongue-in-cheek humour, the ad goes on to show how the new paint has stolen the spotlight from Deepika who is visibly bemused.

“Not many can boast of having successfully stolen the spotlight from Deepika Padukone. However, that’s exactly what happens at a photo-shoot at home. The Bollywood icon is her dazzling self when the photographer seems strangely distracted while shortlisting the best clicks of the actor from the day. His focus is on something else and on enquiring further, Deepika is stunned to find out that it is the background ‘wall’ painted with a luxurious finish and Ultra Sheen - Royale Glitz that has stolen her spotlight!,” said the brand.

Speaking about the new launch and the campaign, Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints Limited, said, “Consumers today are looking for that X factor in their home interiors. Something that will create a memorable and definitive impact while enhancing the beauty and glamour quotient of your home. This is what we bring to our customers with the new Asian Paints Royale Glitz interior luxury paint and endeavoured to convey the same through our quirky and stylish TVC. We are happy to be working with Deepika once again on this TVC; the concept and treatment of which is quite different from the ones she has done previously with Asian Paints.”

