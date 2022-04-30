IdeateLabs rolls out new campaign for German household hardware maker Hafele

The ‘Let’s Reimagine’ campaign urges customers to reimagine their homes with the blend of innovation and convenience

Marketing agency IdeateLabs has conceptualised and executed Let's Reimagine campaign for Häfele, an international brand providing complete home solutions. The campaign comprises 22 ad films, with Let's Reimagine being the key message.

The ad films encapsulate various instances of how Häfele is the best choice and a modernised solution for any home. The campaign is amplified across digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and the brand website, with Häfele Let's Reimagine being incorporated as the brand trademark.

The pandemic has led to enforcing significant changes in people’s lifestyles. Being confined to homes for over two years compelled people to relook at their homes, give it a fresh look, and smartly optimize space. The need for having flexibility, ease, convenience, and creativity in homes gained momentum.

Hafele has been enhancing homes in India for almost two decades now. The new communication strategy, ‘Let’s Reimagine’ was introduced to strengthen the brand recall amongst the end-customers and widen reach. The new byline enables the brand to urge the customers to reimagine their homes with the blend of innovation and convenience and choose from the endless options from Hafele’s many product ranges – for creating or recreating their perfect homes.

The digital campaign was launched in two phases by IdeateLabs. The first phase highlighted Häfele's almost a century-old legacy, history, and milestones achieved globally and two decades of its existence in India. The second phase consists of twenty-two ad films urging the customers to reimagine their homes with the highest quality of interior solutions and the heritage that's true blood German.

