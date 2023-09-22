Pitch Perfect: How AI is helping agencies win new businesses
The technology helps agencies provide data-driven insights and create pitches more efficiently and faster, thereby streamlining tasks & freeing up time for strategic and creative thinking, say experts
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become the new buzzword in town. While marketers have been using it for some time now to engage with their consumers more effectively, the newest lovers of the transformational technology, it seems, are advertising agencies. The agencies, say industry leaders, are using AI for the pitching process to win businesses. Though it is still work-in-progress when it comes to full-fledged use of the tools, industry leaders say AI provides them data-driven insights which help create pitches more efficiently and faster, thereby freeing up time for creative thinking.
We spoke to experts to understand how actually AI has taken a seat at the pitch meetings.
New weapon in the arsenal
According to Rajni Daswani, Director - Digital Marketing, SoCheers, AI has now become a fundamental tool in the arsenal of agencies. “The technology is revolutionizing our ability to dissect many aspects, like providing valuable insights, that help us tailor our pitches for the clients. It helps us target audience, personalize content, provide data-driven insights and create pitches more efficiently and faster. It acts as a personalized assistant, streamlining tasks and freeing up time for strategic and creative thinking.”
Azazul Haque, CCO at Media.Monks, says they have been using AI when the idea needs it. “Whether to use AI tools for pitches depends on the idea. But for many pitches and for existing clients, we do use AI tools to create proof of concept. But we are using AI when the idea needs it and not for creating generic bulk content. We used machine learning for creating proof of concept in campaigns done for Tata Tea,” he adds.
While the industry is still getting a hang of the technology, some have started using different tools, says Dr. Sandeep Goyal, Chairman, Rediffusion. “AI is still work in progress. The art guys are still experimenting and learning every day. So, the real results from AI are yet to be experienced. Right now, you hit the high notes on one nice visual but struggle with the next one. It is an evolving business. When Photoshop came, it was a big leap forward. Now AI will take us to new realms. The pace of change really needs a cerebral leap forward. This is as much about good copywriters giving the right search word commands as art directors learning new skills,” he explains.
Sharing how they are using AI for pitching, Siddharth Bhansali, Founder, Noesis.tech (Zoo Media), says AI is used as a starting point to get better insights, soemthing that wasn’t possible earlier. “AI is revolutionizing the way agencies craft their pitches. First and foremost, it provides data-driven insights that allow us to understand potential clients' needs, industry trends, and audience behavior with unprecedented precision. Instead of relying solely on intuition or broad industry knowledge, we now have access to detailed analytics that guide our strategies”, he said.
Explaining the technicalities of the usage, Preetham Venkky, Chief Digital Officer, DDB Mudra Group, shares, “AI technology has created two kinds of tools. There are AI-first tools like ChatGPT and Midjourney and AI-augmented tools like Adobe Firefly. In the case of pitches, it is important to focus on the brand, which means the visuals, the copy, expression and the tone have to be focussed on the brand. So, in the case of pitches, we don’t use AI-first tools very much unless it’s an AI-driven concept. But we do use AI-augmented tools. After we win a client and if there is an interesting idea that needs to be showcased, that is where we use AI-first tools.”
Exercising Caution
One of the most common points that all experts made when asked about using AI for business pitches is that it helps them to get better insights of the audiences that they are targeting for the client, but one can depend on it only to an extent, atleast for now.
Shares Rahul Pahwa, Sr. VP and Business Head said (North), Grey Group, “Has AI been a gamechanger? I feel not yet. But it has enabled individuals to write quickly, and there are tools that help them to enhance their productivity and efficiency. For pitches, you have to know and be aware that everyone knows about these tools and so if you depend on AI to gain that edge, then it's a game of who knows the software better. Individuals use AI as a starting point, there are some advanced tools that can help you with scientific data in the strategy stage. So, at a strategy and research level, it helps to an extent.”
Venkky too shares the same concerns. “AI has been very useful in data interpretation. But for instance, if you are targeting a category, you are trying to look at the dynamics and if you are taking data from reports, it might be insufficient in front of the client because everyone might have the same reports. With AI tools you can get nuggets of deeper information and that’s how we use AI.”
Human intelligence is the real magic
Experts say that AI is just the starting point or the skeleton of the work, but the actual magic is still done by human intelligence and it is what makes a wholesome pitch and makes them win a business as well as forge a long-lasting relationship.
According to Venkky, AI is a sous-chef while human intelligence is still the main chef. “AI is a great sous-chef. It’s a great prep chef and humans have to be the main chef. The sou- chef does 80% of the work but it’s the 20% of a human touch that make the 80% impactful.”
“Right now, it is not a gamechanger to win businesses. Human intelligence is still the fundamental of winning pitches. AI can’t help you create something new because it is definitely human creativity that gives you the edge,” says Pahwa.
Adds Haque, “AI will change the way industry functions. Bulk generic content, like always-on content, will mostly be created by AI in times to come. Just like industrial machines replaced handicrafts in the past, AI will replace human basic skill set-led departments like content writers, graphic designers, etc. It will create a future of thinking-led creative agencies. It might make the agencies leaner. Agencies might offer better ROI to the clients. Be it existing or new business.”
Vermillion Communications gets Aparna Enterprises Limited and Nexon Paints accounts
The agency will provide creative support, branding, strategy, and digital marketing support to the brands
By e4m Staff | Sep 21, 2023 1:05 PM | 1 min read
Vermillion Communications Pvt. Ltd., Chennai, is proud to announce its significant and remarkable presence in the vibrant state of Telangana. The Southern HQ of Vermillion Communications has recently secured major accounts in the region, solidifying its position as a leading communications and marketing agency in South India.
The agency has secured two substantial accounts based in Telangana during the second quarter. Aparna Enterprises Limited and Nexon Paints, both headquartered in Hyderabad, have chosen Vermillion Communications Chennai as their appointed agency for creative support, branding, strategy, and digital marketing.
Formerly known as Saicoat Paints, Nexon Paints has been a trusted name manufacturing high-quality, environmentally friendly decorative paints for over a decade. The brand is swiftly emerging as a leading manufacturer, offering excellent value for money and an extensive range of paints for both exteriors and interiors. Nexon Paints has gained substantial traction among consumers in South India and is on a mission to establish itself as a national brand. Vermillion Communications is excited to be a part of Nexon Paints’ journey, contributing to its growth through creative strategy and branding. We are confident that Nexon Paints will become one of the most preferred paint brands in the country. Our goal is to create a powerful presence of the brand in the market and ensure its success.
Anil Kapoor decodes ‘the science of peaceful sleep’ in The Sleep Company campaign
The campaign talks about The Sleep Company's patented SmartGRID technology
By e4m Staff | Sep 21, 2023 12:55 PM | 2 min read
The Sleep Company has unveiled its latest campaign featuring brand ambassador Anil Kapoor.
The #ScienceOfPeacefulSleep campaign sees Kapoor endorsing the company’s patented SmartGRID technology mattresses which combines cutting-edge science and technology to enhance sleep quality.
The campaign talks about The Sleep Company's patented SmartGRID technology.
Anil Kapoor, actor and brand ambassador, The Sleep Company, said, “Sleeping peacefully has always been a top priority for me to maintain overall health and wellbeing. It gives me immense pleasure to be a part of The Sleep Company family for three consecutive years now. It's not just about promoting a brand; it's about enhancing the quality of people's lives through peaceful sleep. The Sleep Company’s SmartGRID technology truly redefines the way we sleep, and I'm excited to continue spreading the word about the importance of a peaceful sleeping experience with this exceptional brand."
Commenting on the new campaign, Priyanka Salot, Founder, The Sleep Company said, "While countless sleep tips and tricks are being made popular every day, one of the fundamental root causes of poor sleep often goes unaddressed – the absence of a scientifically-proven, high-quality mattress. Our mission is to continually enhance the quality of life for our customers through our patented SmartGRID products. Mr. Anil Kapoor's charismatic and energetic persona brings to life the essence of this campaign – educating consumers about how our products epitomise the science of peaceful sleep, enhancing overall sleep quality, and ultimately enriching lives."
Ripal Chopda, Chief Marketing Officer, The Sleep Company, also shared his insights on the campaign, stating, "Our campaign is a testament to our commitment to revolutionising the way people perceive and achieve quality sleep. With Mr. Anil Kapoor, we have successfully conveyed the message that science is the ultimate key to peaceful sleep. This campaign reinforces our dedication to offering innovative sleep solutions, backed by rigorous scientific research, to enhance the well-being of our customers."
The campaign has been conceptualised by The Sleep Company in collaboration with World Without Walls.
Zoo Media Network wins Goldmedal Electricals' digital marketing mandate
While full-funnel creative and media services will be managed by FoxyMoron, Pollen will be responsible for curating influencer campaigns for the brand
By e4m Staff | Sep 21, 2023 12:47 PM | 2 min read
Zoo Media Network has won the mandate for Goldmedal Electricals Pvt Ltd. The network won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch.
The mandate for digital marketing includes full-funnel creative and media services, which will be managed by Zoo Media Network’s flagship agency, FoxyMoron. Meanwhile, Pollen, the leading influencer marketing agency under the network, will be responsible for curating robust influencer campaigns for the brand, all managed from Zoo Media Network’s Mumbai headquarters.
Kishan Jain, Director of Goldmedal Electricals, expressed his enthusiasm about this partnership, saying, "As a company engaged in the business of making amazing wiring and electrical devices, we wanted to partner with the best to showcase our philosophy and product innovations in the digital space. With its depth of services, technical expertise, and track record of handling some of the best brands in the business, Zoo Media was an obvious choice. We are excited about this association and look forward to creating some iconic communication ideas together that will lead to a stronger, more meaningful connection with our end consumers."
Commenting on the win Vivek Das, CEO of FoxyMoron [Zoo Media], said, “At Zoo Media, we are always excited to partner with brands that are on a journey of evolution towards a digital-centric model. Goldmedal Electricals has a fantastic product portfolio with a high technology quotient, and we will be partnering with them to elevate the brand's recognition & association with customers across the spectrum towards a purposeful & more profitable relationship.
We believe magic happens at the confluence of content, media, data and technology. To achieve this, FoxyMoron will lead the engagement, driving overall digital strategy, creativity and media in collaboration with Pollen on influencer marketing. We look forward to bringing the power of the Zoo Media network to Goldmedal Electricals.”
Pratik Gupta, Co-Founder of Zoo Media, shared, “Indian-owned businesses always inspire us at Zoo Media. Our recent discussions with the Directors and the marketing team at Goldmedal Electricals have reinforced my belief that these businesses are well-equipped not just to compete but thrive in the highly competitive market.
I'm excited about using Zoo Media's strengths to help Goldmedal Electricals achieve its business goals through effective, measurable marketing.”
Finolex Pipes takes the quirky path to demonstrate reliability of CPVC, SWR pipes
The campaign has been executed in collaboration with Schbang Motion Pictures
By e4m Staff | Sep 21, 2023 12:16 PM | 2 min read
Finolex Pipes is bringing a wave of humour and insight to the fore with their latest ad film campaign. The brand has launched two captivating and humorous ad films that spotlight the exceptional functionality of their CPVC and SWR pipes in an entertaining narrative.
In collaboration with Schbang Motion Pictures, the ad films feature the iconic trio of plumbers engaging in lively conversations about the unique characteristics of each pipe.
The aim is to not only educate but also entertain the audience, building a strong consumer connection through humour and relatable scenarios.
The taglines for the films capture the very essence of Finolex Industries' commitment to providing dependable solutions. For Finolex CPVC Pipes, the tagline 'Thanda-Garam sahega, paani behta rahega' reflects the enduring quality of withstanding both hot and cold water applications, even under high pressures and ensuring a seamless flow.
Similarly, for Finolex SWR Pipeline, the tagline 'Easy to fit hain, har mausam mein hit hai' emphasizes the pipe's ease of installation and reliability, making it a hit choice for every season.
Ashok Jaiswar, Vice-President, Head of Marketing and Communications at Finolex Industries, shared his thoughts, stating. “After receiving a positive response from our valued customers and pertinent stakeholders for our campaign 'Peedhiyan Badlengi, Pipe Nahi,' we are delighted to announce the forthcoming sequels. These new campaigns are not just about showcasing our products but it’s about celebrating the trust our customers have placed in us. Our unwavering commitment remains in delivering top-quality solutions that stand the test of time. These ad films embody our core ideology of trust, innovation, and reliability."
He added, "Humor is a universal language, and through these entertaining ad films, we aim to connect with our consumers in a light-hearted and relatable way. The characters, coupled with the witty taglines, highlight the durability and functionality of our pipes, making it easier for consumers to connect with our brand."
Harshit Karnatak, Group Creative Manager at Schbang, also expressed his excitement, stating, "Our partnership with Finolex for this endeavor was a thrilling chance to spotlight innovation and dependability in the plumbing domain. Through the cinematic lens, we infused vitality into Finolex's 'Peedhiyan Badlengi, Pipe Nahi' campaign, placing its fundamental principles and the long-lasting trust it fosters under the spotlight."
Moj's new brand film talks about joy of authenticity
The film is titled #MojPeHiMojHai
By e4m Staff | Sep 20, 2023 7:07 PM | 2 min read
Moj, a short video platform, has unveiled a new brand film that positions the platform as the ultimate destination for authentic content that celebrates joyful moments of one’s everyday life.
“With Moj, users can express their true selves, share their unique perspectives, and showcase what brings them the most happiness,” stated a press release. The brand film is titled #MojPeHiMojHai.
The film unfolds the journey of a young woman who feels a rush of energy as she scrolls through the Moj App. The narrative guides us through a sequence of enjoyable and cheerful scenarios, immersing the young woman in the diverse content available on Moj. Whether it's a spirited dance video, a serene beach getaway, the thrill of playing street cricket, or the excitement of trying out a new recipe, the app immerses her in relatable content that elicits feelings of joy and exhilaration.
Announcing the launch of the brand film, Mousumi Mishra, Head of Consumer Marketing for ShareChat & Moj, said, “Seeking relief from the ‘flex culture’ and endless scrolling of perfectly curated content, our young consumers today are looking for authentic content that reflects their world. Moj has been the platform of choice for India’s youth serving them a variety of content which is relatable to their distinct personalities and is served to them as per what their individual idea of a joyful moment is. Everyone can find their unique idea of happiness reflected on Moj, across content of different genres – dance, music, comedy, cooking, films, astrology - and it is this emotion that is perfectly reflected in the film.”
The brand film, produced by Schbang, has been launched in four languages, namely Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
Lost in translation? The curious case of agencies and ASCI guidelines
The sheer number of ad violations begs the question of whether agencies are having trouble interpreting the advertising body's guidelines
By Tanzila Shaikh | Sep 21, 2023 7:50 AM | 6 min read
With the creator economy poised to grow into a Rs 2,200 crore strong industry in the next two years (as per GroupM), the space has become the cynosure of all eyes. But with growth also comes reports of violations and frauds.
To curb such flagrant practices, the Advertising Standard Council of India (ASCI) along with government bodies is making a concerted effort by enforcing guidelines for self-regulation.
Yet, in its Annual Complaints Report 2022-2023, ASCI revealed some unsettling information regarding influencer infractions after reviewing 7,928 ads. Instances of violations of influencers reached an all-time high of 26% with 2,039 complaints during the time period. The most common influencer-related breaches were found in the personal care, food & beverage, and fashion and lifestyle categories.
Given the number of violations, it begs the question of whether much is getting lost in translation despite ASCI’s guidelines. Is there a communication gap that’s leading to these infractions?
A rejection of guidelines?
Viren Sean Noronha, Co-Founder, of The New Thing says, “A running joke is that ASCI is the Voldemort of marketing. But it's not a communication gap; it's a rejection of guidelines at the core. It’s because they disrupt the user experience on social. This is a valid concern, as guidelines must integrate seamlessly with the channel and maintain a positive user experience.
Noronha argues that the current shape and form of ASCI guidelines make paid partnerships “stand out like a sore thumb.”
“If branded content doesn’t blend seamlessly with your organic feed, it’ll fall into the same blind spots that performance marketing assets do,” he points out.
Noronha also notes that the real gap is the compulsion to use over tags and callouts of paid promotions, despite platforms offering native ways to declare promos. “Channels are constantly evolving. Why shouldn’t a guideline about them evolve along with them?”
“We would be happy to work with the regulatory bodies on enforcing the rules,” says Viraj Sheth, Co-Founder & CEO at Monk Entertainment (Monk-E), who asserts that the onus of enforcing rules and regulations rests with all parties involved.
He adds a caveat: “The communication also needs to be more regular in nature if these are to be followed thoroughly like is the case with rules and regulations in any and all industries."
Dhruv Sheth, CEO- Keeda Media and Partner - Kulfi Collective and Ex-OML, believes that some violations in the beginning are unavoidable in any case. “I think any new law that is applied will have a series of violations in the beginning due to lack of information and lack of knowledge of due process. I don’t think there is malice from any party to violate the rules. In my view, the crucial metric to monitor is the recurrence of rule violations, and efforts should be focused on establishing guidelines to rectify that.”
According to Preety Singh, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Boomlet Group, the sector is in a developmental stage and even the guidelines that have been introduced are relatively new. “Certainly, there is a pressing need for improved communication of these rules and guidelines. All influencer marketing agencies and influencers should work together to generate awareness for adhering to these guidelines. The most effective way to mitigate violations is through comprehensive awareness and education efforts”, she added.
Since the guidelines differ according to the sectors, some communication gap is bound to happen, according to Shivam Agarwal, Co-founder, Kromium. “Yes there is a communication gap. Guidelines differ sector-wise but agencies have clients across sectors.”
Together for the greater good
To bring some semblance of order in this chaotic ecosystem, ASCI and the government should adopt a collaborative approach, say experts. The unanimous thought is that it’s easy to point out mistakes but what actually helps prevent these mistakes is collaboration and helping each other towards a greater goal.
Dhruv Sheth says, “The most effective approach in engaging with brands and influencers is to communicate on their own terms. There hasn't been a designated figure to correctly illustrate the guidelines and demonstrate their practical application in everyday business. That would be the most helpful - to talk to brands and influencers in a format that makes it easier for them to understand and thus comply.”
In a similar vein, Viraj Sheth also recommends a collaborative approach. “I would suggest they work seamlessly with brands and the decision makers in these companies to ensure better implementation of these regulations. If there is more advocacy amongst these stakeholders and more interactions with the ASCI team, they will open up to these regulations more and ensure that they are enforced in all of their future campaigns.”
He also notes that while the rules are not being completely followed by everyone in the industry, there is still quite a big uptick in terms of implementation of ASCI regulations.
“As an existing player in this ecosystem, I am happy to chime in whatever capacity possible to assist the ASCI team to spread more awareness on this,” he states.
Singh recommends that the government initiate campaigns that would serve as benchmarks for the influencer marketing ecosystem. “Such campaigns could greatly assist influencers, brands, and agencies in establishing clear parameters within which they can create innovative campaigns that align with the guidelines. As of now, raising awareness and setting benchmarks are crucial,” she avers.
“What could also help is a single cohesive document stating laws for different industries,” adds Agarwal.
Rules for thee, but not for me?
An industry insider, on the condition of anonymity, said that errant agencies also deserve a rap on the knuckles like brands and influencers do: “I believe even the agencies handling them should be questioned. ASCI needs to hold them accountable.”
The insider contends that creators or celebs may be unaware of the guidelines, unlike the agencies. They are responsible for guiding their clients, hence, the lion’s share of the blame for violation should be borne by the agencies. “I believe that it is these agencies don’t take the rules seriously because they are not held accountable at all. Either way, they get their business irrespective of the guidelines.”
While advertisers and influencers bear the brunt of the violations, do the agencies who execute the campaigns and whose duty it is to adhere to the rules escape unscathed?
Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General of ASCI says, “Agencies work on briefs created by clients who give the final approval. Of course, they need to be responsible and under the law; agencies are also held accountable.” She also states that the laws for agencies are outlined in the Consumer Protection Act 2019.
Adidas launches '3 Ka Dream’ campaign to support India’s dream of bringing home cricket WC
The film features cricketers Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav
By e4m Staff | Sep 20, 2023 4:29 PM | 3 min read
Rooted in the belief ‘impossible is nothing’, adidas sets the stage for the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 with its '3 Ka Dream’ campaign. A testament to the country’s unwavering support for team India, 3 Ka Dream gives words to over a billion Indian fans’ dream to see their team win a third ODI World Cup.
With lyrics crafted to evoke a sense of unity, ‘3 Ka Dream’ serves as a rallying cry for cricket enthusiasts, igniting a sense of belief to achieve the dream. While the track is sung by the talented Indian rapper Raftaar, the film features cricket's powerhouses – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav alongside passionate fans.
A beautiful montage of emotions of both cricketers and fans, the film brings alive the unwavering hope that every fan holds, as they cheer for their beloved team to bring home the 3rd ODI World Cup. The campaign is an embodiment of adidas’ belief, where all it takes is passion to prove that Impossible Is Nothing.
Speaking on the campaign launch, Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, brand adidas, India said “Cricket holds a special place in the heart of every Indian. With the World Cup being held in India, the stakes are higher than ever and so is the desire to watch the team succeed. 3 Ka Dream channels the raw energy into an anthem that aims to unify India in its relentless dream for a third world cup victory.”
Conceptualized by Creativeland Asia, '3 Ka Dream' is more than just a campaign; it's a nationwide movement that invites all of us to unite and dream boldly. To ensure that this powerful message resonates far and wide, adidas has employed a multi-pronged approach and will be leveraging a diverse range of media platforms, including digital, print, radio, and an on-ground retail activation that will give Indian fans a platform to showcase their support. Additionally, the heart-pounding anthem will also be available on all major audio platforms, including Spotify, Jio Saavn and more.
In celebration to the World Cup being held in India, adidas has modified the recently revealed ODI jersey. Now the three white stripes on the shoulders will be replaced with the tricolour, and the BCCI logo will have two stars representing the 1983 and 2011 ODI victories. While team India will be seen sporting the same on the field during the World Cup matches, the jerseys will also be available for fans in limited numbers. Additionally, to mark the occasion, the brand has launched 2023 pairs of the adidas grand court, a special World Cup edition shoe, where the first two stripes will have 1983 and 2011 printed and for the third stripe an insert with 2023 will be given separately to complete the “3 ka Dream”.
