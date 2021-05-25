HDFC Life’s new campaign encourages people to take #TheRightStep

The campaign is a small step towards recognizing everyday heroes while also encouraging the audience to follow their footsteps and focus on the ‘right’ thing in these critical times

HDFC Life has launched a campaign #TheRightStep to celebrate stories of kindness while also encouraging people to be the ray of hope in someone’s life through small acts of help and generosity.

India is putting up a brave fight to overcome the pandemic. Individuals continue to show inspiring resilience in the middle of multiple challenges. The campaign aims to inspire everyone to take the right action and help fight this pandemic in whatever way they can.

To spread this message, HDFC Life has created six ten-seconder videos with a selection of slice-of-life stories, showcasing everyday moments where people from all walks of life are contributing towards fighting the pandemic in their own capacity. Through this short video format, HDFC Life has chosen the ‘less is more’ route and created stark, impactful stories aimed towards breaking the clutter, moving hearts and eventually, encouraging people to follow the right path.

Speaking about the necessity of the campaign in these times, Vishal Subharwal, Executive Vice President, HDFC Life, comments,“Our campaign #TheRightStep is our small initiative in recognizing the everyday heroes around us while also encouraging the audience to follow their footsteps and focus on the ‘right’ thing in these critical times.

With this campaign, we also wish to spread a sense of optimism with examples of how society has taken a selfless turn, and how with these small acts of kindness we can together fight this pandemic.”

The stories revolve around one family, where each story sees one main character (a member of the family) taking #TheRightStep and feeling a strong sense of contribution as a result of owning up to their duty and responsibility at a time when even the tiniest bit of help can potentially impact lives.

Commenting on the challenge of creating a thought provoking, dynamic campaign that aligns with the brand’s philosophy of “Sar UthaKeJiyo”, Manesh Swamy, Vice President at Logicserve Digital, says, “People are definitely not in the right frame of mind to interact with brands in such difficult times. What they expect from brands is to be compassionate, show empathy, and spread positivity.”

He continued, “HDFC Life has always enabled individuals to live life with pride and we wanted to convey the same through our stories. Since we noticed everyone’s morale was at a low, we thought this is the right time to encourage people to step up and do the right thing, and help people navigate through these tough times. Hence through quick actions in the short format, we wanted to convey how every single person can make a difference by taking the right step. Since a majority of the cities in the country were in lockdown, it was difficult to shoot but we managed to pull it off with all the safety norms in place. We hope after watching this, viewers get inspired to do the right thing.”

