HDFC Life cracks the case of 'The Missing Dulha'
The ten-film campaign humorously captures the pre-wedding shenanigans of Indian families while driving home the importance of life insurance
HDFC Life's latest campaign, ‘The Missing Dulha’, HDFC Life aims to create awareness on the importance of life insurance and its various product categories through a set of ten films with the help of a story that revolves around a groom who goes missing on his wedding day.
Aptly titled ‘The Missing Dulha’, these ten byte-sized films humorously capture the nuances behind a classic Indian family wedding, the various characters and their idiosyncrasies. Each film ends with a cliff-hanger to keep the audience interested in what’s coming next while communicating a feature of life insurance plans in a unique and humorous manner.
Life insurance is a must-have product for all individuals for their financial security and fulfilment of future financial goals, enabling them to face life’s challenges and live with pride. Through this campaign, HDFC Life aims to deliver the message as to how life insurance and its benefits are important for individuals in a simple yet relatable way.
Speaking on this unique campaign, Vishal Subharwal – Chief Marketing Officer & Group Head - Strategy, HDFC Life, said “One of the barriers to life insurance penetration in India has been the fact that the category benefits are not fully appreciated by potential consumers. Our purpose as an organisation has been to simplify products and come up with features that make a meaningful difference to the lives of our customers. The challenge put forth to the marketing team was to demystify life insurance and do it in a manner that make the category appeal to a wider audience pool.
With this objective we have launched ‘The Missing Dulha’ a first-of-its kind, 10-part ad-series which brings to the forefront the nuances of various life insurance product categories in a manner that is interesting and easy-to-understand. We believe this unique approach coupled with the right dose of humour set in a typical Indian wedding scenario, makes the film relatable to a large section of Indian consumers. We hope this campaign will go a long way in educating consumers about the importance of life insurance products and their features.”
e4m Chill Out: Bandra is the world's best place for BBDO's Josy Paul
In an exclusive fun chat, the BBDO Chairman talks to us about being an 'emotional archaeologist', his weekend getaways and more
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 9:31 AM | 1 min read
Josy Paul, Chairman of BBDO, and the creative mind behind many successful campaigns for various brands spoke to us about what he does on most weekends and about his likings apart from the high-demanding job.
In this unique column by e4m, "Chill Out", Paul shares how he loves strolling on the streets of Bandra.
Asked about a skill he wants to learn this year is, Paul quipped it would be “How to rock the boat without falling”.
Watch here Paul's me-time shenanigans:
Hindware Italian Tiles launches new campaign ‘broken not waste’
The campaign aims to raise awareness about the wastage of tiles that occurs during construction and renovation projects
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 26, 2023 2:00 PM | 3 min read
Hindware Italian Tiles from the house of Hindware has announced the launch of its new campaign, ‘BROKEN NOT WASTE’. Conceptualised and executed by Hindware Italian Tiles and Grapes, an integrated communications agency, the campaign aims to raise awareness about the wastage of tiles that occurs during construction and renovation projects. It encourages consumers to adopt a sustainable approach by reusing or recycling broken tiles. As part of the campaign, Hindware has partnered up with Delhi Street Art – DSA Foundation to create stunning mosaics using waste tiles and view broken tiles as a valuable resource that can be repurposed and used creatively.
The campaign involves creating vibrant mosaics of 32 square feet at Harcourt Butler Senior Secondary School and Surjit Wasu Memorial School in New Delhi. The mosaics were created by a team of talented artists, interior designers and architects who used their creativity and skills to transform waste tiles into beautiful works of art. The entire project is part of Hindware’s commitment to sustainable design and their efforts to reduce waste.
Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, Chief Executive Officer, Bath & Tiles, Hindware Limited said "As the leader in the bathroom industry in India, we felt that we had a responsibility to address the issue of waste produced through renovation and construction. Our campaign ‘Broken Not Waste’ is another step towards raising awareness for usage of the wastage of tiles that occurs during construction and renovation projects and encourage people and industry leaders to adopt sustainable practices. With this campaign, we further strengthen our commitment to sustainability and our aim to reduce environmental impact through innovation and creativity.”
Charu Malhotra, Vice-President, Marketing, Hindware Limited, said “At Hindware, we are committed to sustainability and reducing our impact on the environment. Art has the power to create awareness and therefore we have partnered with Delhi Street Art – DSA to transform waste tiles into one-of-a-kind artwork. These murals will be symbol of our commitment to sustainable practices and encourage other to follow the same”
Speaking on the campaign, Shradha Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, Grapes commented, “Our main purpose with the ‘Broken Not Waste’ initiative is to promote a sustainable mindset, with the tile and construction industry at the centre of it. So, the campaign communication focused on providing simple, practical solutions to combat the issue, while sensitising the audience about it. Moreover, the mosaic art installations give a physical presence to the idea and serve as a tangible representation of the impact garnered by the initiative.”
The campaign launch coincides with the National Tile Day on February 23, 2023. The brand will take this step further and looks forward to scaling it up in the future. Both mosaics created under the ‘Broken Not Waste’ campaign were unveiled in New Delhi, and more art pieces are expected to be created across the country. This innovative project is a testament to the power of creativity and innovation in promoting sustainable living and reducing waste. Additionally, Hindware has partnered up with dealers, interior designers, and architects for extending the efforts of the campaign to address the tile waste issue right from the designing to end construction of a building and adopt corrective measures to reduce the impact.
PNB Housing Finance’s new campaign addresses consumer concerns about home loans
The film is titled ‘Home loan so easy, life is worry free’
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 9:02 AM | 2 min read
Home loans help individuals to fulfil their aspirations to own a home. However, committing to regular monthly interest payments over a long home loan tenure may trigger uncertainty and anxiety among people.
Keeping these concerns in mind, PNB Housing Finance has launched a new, integrated marketing campaign, ‘Home loan so easy, life is worry free’. The campaign has two short films addressing the worries that homebuyers have when opting for a loan. In the first film, an SME business owner is browsing properties online when a particular home catches his attention. In the second film, a young couple is seen in a sample flat and the wife is excited. A miniature alter ego appears on the protagonists' shoulders and questions them about the choices a home loan will force them to make, such as choosing a loan over life goals or business expansion. The films then resolve this dilemma by informing viewers about PNB Housing Finance’s home loans that come with hassle free, attractive interest rates and longer tenures.
It highlights key features such as 30 years loan tenure and loans up to 90% of the property value.
PNB Housing Finance has adopted a 360-degree marketing approach for the campaign. The print advertisements will be carried in newspapers covering seven languages – English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The advertisements have already been rolled out in some of the major print publications and will be featured on leading television news channels as well. Individuals will get to see TV ads via L-band and Aston broadcast on two Hindi channels for national reach and two regional channels for each of the target markets in rural regions. The cast includes region-specific actors building a strategic connection with the audience.
PNB Housing has also engaged in a digital advertising effort, including web banners as well as Google, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram advertisements. All of these are meant to ease the concerns property buyers have before committing to a loan.
'Aaj Kya Khareeda?' asks Amazon in new campaign
The campaign builds on the natural excitement people feel at the arrival of the brown Amazon boxes
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 8:58 AM | 2 min read
Amazon India urges people to rethink the range of products that could be purchased from Amazon.in by asking “Aaj Kya Khareeda?” in its new campaign, created by Ogilvy India. This is an interesting spin on amplifying the width of selection which is one of Amazon’s strengths, where the focus is on driving awareness around everyday products. It reminds customers that Amazon is a one-stop-shop for all their needs, not just the occasional, one-off needs but frequent, daily ones as well.
The campaign highlights Amazon’s universally fulfilling shopping experience by taking a counterintuitive stand against the natural excitement that people feel at the arrival of the iconic brown delivery boxes. In an everyday, light-hearted manner, it tells us that Amazon.in not only delivers the most exciting, big-ticket items but also their mundane but equally necessary everyday articles, i.e. “Roz ka Samaan”
The campaign comprises of four films on TV and digital along with several multi touchpoint activations on Outdoor, influencers etc. The films have been crafted around enjoyable, slice of life moments that resonate with customers across age groups and markets. The enjoyability has been dialled up through the choice of categories which are as simple and everyday as comb, handkerchief, broom, deodorant etc.
Speaking about the campaign, Neville Shah, Senior Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy said, “There is so much excitement when we get something in a box at home. But is it just as exciting, if it’s regular everyday things? Maybe not as much. The stories rely on the charming anticlimax, to remind people that Amazon.in has simple everyday things. Exciting. Perhaps just as much.”
Talking about the campaign, Ravi Desai, Director, Mass, and Brand Marketing - Amazon India commented, “Our new campaign ‘Aaj Kya Khareeda’ reinforces Amazon as an everyday shopping destination that caters to daily requirements and needs of our customers. We want to simplify our customers life and be the shopping partner that helps you buy products from a wide selection spread across numerous categories, get reliable delivery and customer care, thus leading to a delightful shopping experience.”
The campaign has the familiar warmth that all communication pieces from Amazon exude, accentuated further by a specially crafted background score, that highlights the penny drop moment. All the films have been directed by Aarti Desai of Caffeine Films and conceptualized by Ogilvy India.
Tiger Shroff's Coca-Cola Zero Sugar spot has a Lata Mangeshkar connection
The campaign has been crafted by Ogilvy
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 9:00 AM | 3 min read
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar has launched its new campaign ‘Best Taste Ever?’. As a part of its latest campaign, the brand has associated with Tiger Shroff who will further aid the brand in establishing resonance with the youth and millennials in India.
In line with the company’s ‘Beverages for Life’ strategy, the product innovation also supports the company’s continued efforts to increase no-and low-calorie beverage options for people looking to lead a balanced lifestyle yet relish the iconic taste of Coca-Cola.
Commenting on the launch of the new campaign, Kaushik Prasad, Director, Marketing, Coca-Cola India said, “We are excited to offer Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, our best offering yet that is closest to the original taste of Coca-Cola with no calories. We want to offer choice so consumers can enjoy the great taste of Coca-Cola without the sugar. For many people, it’s surprising to hear that a zero sugar variant of Coke actually exists, that tastes like the real thing! Well, you will have to try it yourself to find out.”
Tiger Shroff, in the new campaign, brings his own exuberance and freshness to the brand, he is a fitness icon and like most youngsters, would not want to compromise on experiencing great taste. The integrated marketing campaign aims at sparking conversations around Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, while highlighting that the taste of the beverage is so good that it’s hard to resist. The campaign is live across television, digital, outdoor, social media and retail.
The dashing Tiger Shroff, Indian film actor and MMA promoter said, “I am ecstatic to partner with Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. The beverage is a perfect amalgamation of fantastic taste without many calories, making it irresistible.
Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India said, “When we told people, it’s zero sugar but has the same great original taste, the reaction we got was, “Really?”. So, we built the whole idea for Coke Zero on this great surprise. It was super fun to collaborate with Tiger to bring this fun idea to life. We will see way more things on this idea in the near future, so stay glued to the great taste, literally.”
The launch of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in India builds on the success and popularity of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar globally including regions like North America, LATAM, UK, Turkey, ASEAN and more than 120 markets. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar has been available on store shelves nationwide, in packs of 300ml cans and 250ml PET bottles.
Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Babu overcome fears for Mountain Dew
The campaign films show the duo gearing up to perform a never-done-before freefall stunt
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 26, 2023 10:00 AM | 3 min read
Mountain Dew has always maintained that the difference between ‘ordinary’ and ‘extraordinary’ is the decision to move beyond fears and self-doubt.
Continuing its efforts to inspire the youth of India to overcome their fears through gripping and thought-provoking cinematic TVCs, Mountain Dew has two new films with its brand ambassadors, Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Babu.
View this post on Instagram
With larger-than-life, high-octane stunts and an inspiring storyline, the new campaign will extend the brand’s ongoing ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ positioning across its consumers in India.
The adventurous films showcase Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Babu gearing up to perform a never-done-before freefall stunt in a cargo plane from a supremely high-altitude while being televised across live television. As their crew points at the risk quotient of the stunt, we see a seemingly worried Hrithik and Mahesh as they evaluate the choice in front of them. A resolute look crosses their face as they take a sip of Mountain Dew® and takes the challenge head-on and emerges victorious.
Speaking on the campaign, Vineet Sharma, Category Director, Mountain Dew, PepsiCo India said, “With our ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ philosophy, Mountain Dew has always celebrated the spirit of those who push themselves in the face of fear to achieve extraordinary results. In 2023, the brand acknowledges that every individual has moments of fear, but real heroes are those that face the challenge head-on and emerge as winners. We are confident that this new film will connect with our consumers across the country and relate with Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Babu as they personify a true hero in this campaign.”
Commenting on the film, Hrithik Roshan, said, "It's always a pleasure to associate with Mountain Dew. I connect with the brand's philosophy of conquering one's fear and rising above with courage in the face of challenges. This message of 'Darr ke aagey jeet hai' is a deeply personal belief and I'm happy to have collaborated with Mountain Dew over the years via innovative campaigns that reiterate this core belief. I'm excited for our latest campaign to be showcased to the consumers.”
Brand ambassador Mahesh Babu, said, “Courage over fear, the thrill of the unknown - Mountain Dew's persona has always resonated with me. Excited to be back with the team for this action-packed film that's high on both action and adventure!”
Sainath Saraban, Creative Head and Co-Founder of Studio Simple said, “The common goal was to create a campaign that is jaw-dropping without losing the essence of vulnerability that one experiences right before emerging victorious. You will experience high octane drama in it while it remains human and relatable at the core."
Dulquer Salmaan collabs with Wellbeing Nutrition for digital film series
The film explains the tech behind the brand’s melts range
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 4:00 PM | 1 min read
Nutraceutical brand Wellbeing Nutrition has launched its latest Digital AD Campaign to showcase their wide range of products.
The ad film features actor Dulquer Salmaan who shares a strong passion with Wellbeing Nutrition.
The film explains the tech behind their melts range, which uses patented nano technology to convert plant-based ingredients into tiny molecules - aka nanoparticles.
Dulquer expressed his excitement, “Wellbeing Nutrition is a brand with the same ethos as mine and health has always been my first priority. I am beyond happy to be associated with a brand that focuses on innovative ways to fulfill the nutritional requirements which we skip in our busy schedules! This is just another milestone in the long journey that we have ahead of us.”
Saurabh Kapoor, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer, Wellbeing Nutrition, said: “We are superbly excited about our collaboration between Wellbeing Nutrition and Dulquer Salman. We have tried to explain the science behind our products in a way that our users understand. With these ad films, WN also believes there will be a positive impact on the overall brand positioning.”
View this post on Instagram
