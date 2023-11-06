Ravi Santhanam promoted to Group Head & CMO at HDFC Bank

QYOU Media Inc. has appointed digital leader and strategist Raj Mishra as Group CEO of India operations overseeing all business units.

Mishra will focus on increasing operational and financial synergies and strengths among the three primary business units as the company further pivots in India into digital distribution and direct-to-consumer initiatives.

Mishra was appointed to QYOU’s Board of Directors on May 30, 2023, and brings a strong track record of driving business growth and profitability in the mobile, media and entertainment sectors. With over 13 years of experience and a background that includes senior management roles in building some of the most successful app businesses in Indian markets history, Mishra specializes in go-to-market strategies, sales, marketing, business growth, and profit and loss management in India's evolving social media landscape.

QYOU Media CEO and Co-founder, Curt Marvis, said, “We are thrilled to have Raj on board to direct the next phase of growth for our businesses in India. Working with him as a consultant to QYOU India over the last several months, it became clear to me and the Board that his skill set and experience were directly applicable to our overall business objective to become a larger brand with more direct to consumer initiatives in India. This includes our most recent launch of the new freemium version of Q GamesMela. In addition, Raj’s understanding and knowledge of how the creator economy works, as a result of his roles at both Musical.ly and TikTok are invaluable for us as we build a creator centric brand and business. His appointment to oversee our entire operation in India launches a very exciting new chapter in our history.”

Speaking on the appointment, Raj Mishra added, “I joined the board of QYOU Media because I was excited about the size and scope of the opportunity for which they have already built the foundation. In working directly with the business since that time, I now know that the potential is even greater than I had first realized. There is a tremendous amount of hard work, coordination and execution ahead and we have only scratched the surface of what is possible for QYOU. I have shared with Curt and the Board my thoughts on how I see the business unfolding and expanding in the coming years. I can’t wait to get deeper into working with the executive management and employees at all the business units and to help QYOU raise the India business to a level of success we all know is possible.”