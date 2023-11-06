Ravi Santhanam promoted to Group Head & CMO at HDFC Bank
He was previously the CMO and the Head of Corporate Communications, Head - Liability Products and Managed Programs
Listen to This Article
Ravi Santhanam has been promoted to Group Head, and CMO of HDFC Bank.
He was previously the CMO and the Head of Corporate Communications, Head - Liability Products and Managed Programs.
He joined the company in 2017 as its CMO.
Santhanam has previously worked with Vodafone, Reliance Communications and Powergen.
Read more news about People Movement, Internet Advertising, Marketing, Digital Media, PR and Corporate CommunicationFor more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
ABD launches new business vertical, appoints Ankur Sachdeva as CRO
Sachdeva has brings over two decades of extensive experience in the Alcohol Beverage industry
By e4m Staff | Nov 2, 2023 6:55 PM | 2 min read
Listen to This Article
Allied Blenders and Distillers limited (ABD) has announced a new business vertical, ‘PremBrands’, to focus on its premium brand portfolio. The company also announced the appointment of Ankur Sachdeva as the Chief Revenue Officer. He will reengineer the current and new lines of revenue to deliver rapid growth and enhanced product margins.
Ankur Sachdeva brings over two decades of extensive experience in the Alcohol Beverage industry. Ankur’s last assignment was with Radico Khaitan as President of Operations. He was instrumental in their turnaround story, building on-premises capabilities, making CSD hugely profitable and developing new businesses, the company said in a release.
Commenting on the occasion, Alok Gupta, Managing Director, ABD said, “At ABD we are very conscious of the imperative of being ‘future-ready’. We will stay agile to meet our strategic goals and deliver on the premiumisation agenda. The creation of the PremBrands vertical will ensure sharper focus on the higher value portfolio. I am delighted to have a seasoned leader like Ankur on board to steer the revenue and margin agenda for the company.”
Ankur Sachdeva, Chief Revenue Officer, ABD remarked, “I am thrilled to be joining ABD at this pivotal moment in its journey. I see immense potential in the company’s existing and new brand portfolio and the concentrated efforts towards premiumisation. I am eager to be a part of the exceptional team at ABD and contribute to its continued growth and success.”
Read more news about People Movement, Internet Advertising, Marketing, Digital Media, PR and Corporate CommunicationFor more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Anadi Sharma joins Revolt Motors as GM Marketing
Prior to this, Sharma was associated with CarDekho as Director, Strategy & Expansion
By e4m Staff | Nov 2, 2023 1:42 PM | 1 min read
Listen to This Article
Anadi Sharma has joined Revolt Motors as General Manager-Marketing. Prior to this, he was Director, Strategy and Expansion at CarDekho for over a year.
He joined CarDekho in August last year where he was responsible for developing and executing innovative brand strategies that drive business growth and enhance brand equity.
He has also earlier worked with companies like Twitter, ByteDance, RepIndia and Huawei.
Read more news about People Movement, Internet Advertising, Marketing, Digital Media, PR and Corporate CommunicationFor more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
QYOU Media names Raj Mishra as India Group CEO
Mishra was appointed to the QYOU Board of Directors in May
By e4m Staff | Nov 2, 2023 11:32 AM | 2 min read
Listen to This Article
QYOU Media Inc. has appointed digital leader and strategist Raj Mishra as Group CEO of India operations overseeing all business units.
Mishra will focus on increasing operational and financial synergies and strengths among the three primary business units as the company further pivots in India into digital distribution and direct-to-consumer initiatives.
Mishra was appointed to QYOU’s Board of Directors on May 30, 2023, and brings a strong track record of driving business growth and profitability in the mobile, media and entertainment sectors. With over 13 years of experience and a background that includes senior management roles in building some of the most successful app businesses in Indian markets history, Mishra specializes in go-to-market strategies, sales, marketing, business growth, and profit and loss management in India's evolving social media landscape.
QYOU Media CEO and Co-founder, Curt Marvis, said, “We are thrilled to have Raj on board to direct the next phase of growth for our businesses in India. Working with him as a consultant to QYOU India over the last several months, it became clear to me and the Board that his skill set and experience were directly applicable to our overall business objective to become a larger brand with more direct to consumer initiatives in India. This includes our most recent launch of the new freemium version of Q GamesMela. In addition, Raj’s understanding and knowledge of how the creator economy works, as a result of his roles at both Musical.ly and TikTok are invaluable for us as we build a creator centric brand and business. His appointment to oversee our entire operation in India launches a very exciting new chapter in our history.”
Speaking on the appointment, Raj Mishra added, “I joined the board of QYOU Media because I was excited about the size and scope of the opportunity for which they have already built the foundation. In working directly with the business since that time, I now know that the potential is even greater than I had first realized. There is a tremendous amount of hard work, coordination and execution ahead and we have only scratched the surface of what is possible for QYOU. I have shared with Curt and the Board my thoughts on how I see the business unfolding and expanding in the coming years. I can’t wait to get deeper into working with the executive management and employees at all the business units and to help QYOU raise the India business to a level of success we all know is possible.”
Read more news about People Movement, Internet Advertising, Marketing, Digital Media, PR and Corporate CommunicationFor more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
BBH's Sanjay Sharma and Radhika Burman bid adieu
Sharma was the chief strategy officer and MD while Burman was the senior VP of strategy and head of the agency’s Delhi office
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 3:48 PM | 1 min read
Listen to This Article
BBH's Sanjay Sharma and Radhika Burman have called it quits. The agency confirmed the development with e4m. Sharma was the chief strategy officer and MD while Radhika Burman was the senior vice president – of strategy and head of the agency’s Delhi office.
Sharma has been with Publicis since 2007 and with BBH since 2009. Burman joined BBH in 2020. Sharma, who has served BBH India for over 14 years, is stepping down to pursue his entrepreneurial passions outside the advertising world.
"Sanjay's contribution to BBH has been invaluable. He has embodied the spirit and values of our agency, and in every conversation, he has enriched our understanding of what it means to be at BBH. We wish him the best in future endeavours," said a BBH India spokesperson.
Both Sanjay Sharma and Radhika Burman will continue in their respective roles until the end of 2023 to ensure a seamless transition for the agency's leadership, current teams, and clients.
Read more news about People Movement, Internet Advertising, Marketing, Digital Media, PR and Corporate CommunicationFor more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
WPP names Lindsay Pattison as Global Chief People Officer
Pattison replaces Jennifer Remling, who will join as Chief People Officer at Warner Bros. Discovery
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 3:20 PM | 2 min read
Listen to This Article
WPP has appointed Lindsay Pattison as Global Chief People Officer, with responsibility for the company’s people strategy and operations.
Lindsay replaces Jennifer Remling, who will join as Chief People Officer at Warner Bros. Discovery.
Lindsay is currently WPP’s Global Chief Client Officer, leading WPP’s relationships with its major clients – a role she has held since 2018. She is responsible for developing and supporting the Global Client Leaders of the company’s largest clients, representing a third of WPP’s revenue. Prior to that, she held a number of leadership roles at WPP, GroupM and media agency Maxus.
Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “Lindsay is extremely highly regarded across the industry as a leader who can identify and develop top talent, and as a trusted partner to global clients. She has a deep understanding of our business, people and culture, and her strong commercial focus will help to drive our future people strategy.
“Jennifer has been an excellent partner to me, the rest of the executive team and the leaders of our agencies, and I’d like to thank her for everything she’s contributed to WPP and our agencies over the last seven years.”
Lindsay Pattison said: “Our business and our clients succeed when we have the best, most highly motivated talent. Our most valuable assets are our people, and creating the culture and environment where they can do the work of their lives is both what excites me about this new role, and what will deliver results for our clients.”
Lindsay and Jennifer will work closely together on the transition until the end of the year, taking up their new positions in January 2024. An announcement regarding Lindsay’s successor will be made shortly.
Read more news about People Movement, Internet Advertising, Marketing, Digital Media, PR and Corporate CommunicationFor more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Mona Jain to lead new unified sales division at Zee Media
The company has announced that it will consolidate Digital (Direct Revenue) and Linear Sales functions
By e4m Staff | Nov 1, 2023 2:44 PM | 1 min read
Listen to This Article
Zee Media has announced the decision to consolidate Digital (Direct Revenue) and Linear sales functions, into a Unified Sales Division, which will be helmed by senior leader Mona Jain.
This strategic consolidation aims to create a holistic and unified approach to meet clients' diverse needs and expectations and shall draw synergies to fuel the Sales Division to elevate client experience. The result will be an improved coverage, stronger collaboration, and a heightened level of customer satisfaction.
“I am truly honoured and excited to lead this unified Sales Division. Our mission is to bring together the best of both worlds – digital and linear sales – to deliver unparalleled solutions to our clients. With our cohesive team and unwavering commitment, we're set to redefine excellence in advertising,” added Mona Jain.
The Unified Sales Division will be better equipped to offer innovative advertising strategies that span both digital and television platforms. Training sessions and workshops shall be conducted to ensure that team members have the tools and resources needed to excel in their roles.
Read more news about People Movement, Internet Advertising, Marketing, Digital Media, PR and Corporate CommunicationFor more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp