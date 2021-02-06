HDFC Life unveils ‘Buy Online’ digital campaign starring Manjot Singh

HDFC Life has set out on a mission to encourage the audience to buy insurance online – just like everything else. Practically every category in every type of market and industry has been seamlessly riding the digital wave and has seen a massive online evolution – right from food and clothing to utilities and fitness. While we have adapted to this new way of life in almost every aspect, why leave life insurance behind? Focusing on this message, the brand partnered with a leading digital transformation company, Logicserve Digital, and launched a digital campaign - ‘Ye Sahi Toh Life Insurance Online Kyu Nahi?’ starring Manjot Singh. Consisting of 7 super short films (20 seconds each), this campaign is aimed at encouraging the audience to shift their life insurance buying process online, just like every other task.

The internet is a medium that, in a very short period of time, has penetrated almost every single aspect of our lives. Be it looking up the plot of a movie to checking out our favourite restaurants to looking for a life partner. In this day and age, we have collectively embraced the digital way of living. However, there is one exception to this change – the insurance sector. There is a certain level of hesitation to take it online and the task in hand was to bring about a shift in this buying pattern.

Starring award-winning actor Manjot Singh, these ads take us through everyday scenarios where our protagonist finds himself in situations where an online medium comes to his rescue. From taking music lessons online to booking a cab at 3 a.m., this campaign sets a very relatable context for the audience before coming to its central message - if you can learn singing online or book a cab online in the middle of the night, why can’t you buy insurance online too? Through a series of everyday scenarios, the audience finds itself experiencing the convenience of accomplishing minor and major tasks through online medium, which is when the brand plugs in its central message - buy life insurance online.

Regarding the need for this campaign, Vishal Subharwal, Executive Vice President – Ecommerce & Digital Marketing, HDFC Life comments, “The campaign ‘Ye Sahi Toh Life Insurance Online Kyu Nahi?’ aims at bringing about a behavioural shift in an age-old habit by encouraging customers to research, explore and buy life insurance online. Unlike our other campaigns that focus on products and category benefits, this focuses on changing and challenging the consumers purchase behaviour.”

The campaign “Ye Sahi Toh Life Insurance Online Kyu Nahi?” is second in the recent series of celebrity-led projects by HDFC Life – and a refreshingly light-hearted exception in the BFSI sector. Bringing about a behavioural shift in an age-old habit is the crux of this campaign, that the brand has tried to achieve by striking a chord of relatability with the audience on one side and the very talented Bollywood actor Manjot Singh on the other – who, with his boyish charm and humour, has turned out to be the perfect fit for this campaign.

This campaign is ‘to watch out for’ in more ways than one. Not only is this one in very few cheerful-themed campaigns in the otherwise serious BFSI category, but this is also the very first time a brand has involved a celebrity in bringing about a major shift in consumer behaviour.

Commenting on the campaign, Manesh Swamy, Vice President-Creative, Logicserve Digital says, “The challenge presented to us was unique and interesting. It was surprising to see life insurance left behind when our lives have become fully digital. The initial research told us that a lot of people are hesitant even today to deal with their finances online. We wanted the audience to resonate with the campaign and hence, the whole narration was based on relatable and everyday scenarios. And Manjot Singh added the pinch of light-hearted humour that the campaign needed to strike the right chord with the viewers.”

Further amplified by promotions of the 7 videos on a carefully selected range of online platforms, ‘Ye Sahi Toh Life Insurance Online Kyu Nahi?’ aims at pushing the audience towards the digital space while considering the purchase of life insurance, just like the way we do with any other simple or complex needs in our lives.

It is just the beginning of the campaign and films have already received over 6M Views.

