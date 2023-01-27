GroupM's Motion to invest Rs 300 crore in content production: Ashwin Padmanabhan
Motion Content Group will be producing 10 feature films this year, says Padmanabhan, President - Investments, Trading, and Partnerships, GroupM - India
GroupM’s content investment and rights management company – Motion Content Group – is set to invest Rs 300 crore into content production as it ventures into the movie business.
During the launch of the company's latest show, ‘Jai Ho! Bharat Ki Anant Yatra’, Ashwin Padmanabhan, President - Investments, Trading, and Partnerships, GroupM - India, revealed that this was the first time Motion would be doing films, and that they would be producing 10 feature films this year - seven in Marathi, one Tamil, and one Hindi bilingual film.
Padmanabhan also shared that Motion has big plans for 2023. He announced the launch of Coke Studio Tamil with the Coca-Cola team in Chennai – the first-ever Coke Studio show in any Indian regional language. “2023 is going to be a point of inflection for Motion. Not only will we do what we always do well - producing web shows and TV shows - but with the launch of movies we will see a new chapter in Motion. And the way GroupM goes about creating content and starts partnering with whole ecosystem of platforms and TV channels, it is now looking into theatres as well.”
Motion Content Group India’s IP includes the YAARI Series, Critics Choice Awards and Hello Sago.
Speaking about the overall content investment, he shared, “Motion Content today is a Rs 300-crore business and we will invest the same amount of money in producing either our own IPs or even content that is not our IP, but we fund a platform.”
In partnership with Google and Meta, Motion Content announced the launch of ‘Jai Ho! Bharat Ki Anant Yatra’ in collaboration with Optimum Television. The show, a tribute to the contribution that the Indian civilization has made to the world, takes viewers on a journey through India's past, present and future. The show will comprise of three episodes for a duration of one hour each. It will be aired on Zee TV SD, Zee TV HD, Zee Cinema HD, & TV, Zee news and Hindustan.
GroupM launched Motion Content Group (Motion) in 2017 to meet the ever-growing market demand for new economic models for premium content across the entertainment and media marketplace. The company has been producing web shows and TV shows but this will the first time that the group will be producing films.
“The way we see our engagement in the content ecosystem is more than that of enabling. As GroupM, we in a way are custodians of a lot of advertising that our brands, our customers do. That's our core but we also understand that if we want to be able to deliver the best for our clients, we also need to create a strong ecosystem on the platform side as well,” Padmanabhan added.
He further said, “With the kind of volatility that we see in the markets today, for platforms too it has become very difficult to predict what content to invest in. And that's where we actually launched Motion Content Group and said Motion can start working with platforms, first to enable them to produce more and better-quality content, because if they produce more content with better quality, it will engage better with consumers. If they engage better with consumers, our brands, and our clients will be benefited.”
Talking about the rationale behind getting into films, he said, “The interest in movies started because we realized that the movie industry is going through some sort of a mini crisis. At one level, you have producers who are putting a lot of money and on the other hand there are people who tend to avoid investing. But movie as a format is one of the most powerful ways of telling stories and when you move from theatre to OTT to a television platform a story gets viewers, and is consumed by millions again, and again. And hence, we felt that this is a format that we should embrace because it forms a core part of the content that today goes on OTT and television.”
He also further clarified that none of these works or shows is branded content. “In the show ‘Jai Ho’ you will hardly see Meta or Google Cloud. There will be interaction with someone from Google, who's going to talk about the future. In that context, there will be a Google Cloud session but there’s no brand plug in.”
Lowe Lintas bags Skipper Pipes’ creative mandate
The agency will be designing and executing all brand marketing communication campaigns of Skipper Pipes & Fittings
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 6:47 PM | 2 min read
Skipper Pipes has announced that it has assigned Lowe Lintas as its creative agency to strategize and execute its national launch campaign.
As part of this association, Lowe Lintas will be designing and executing all brand marketing communication campaigns of Skipper Pipes & Fittings.
Commenting on the new partnership, Siddharth Bansal, Director, Skipper Pipes said “We are very excited with this new collaboration. Lowe Lintas is not only one of the largest creative agencies in India but has also created tremendous success for some of India’s leading brands, many are now leaders in their respective categories. The deep understanding of the Lowe Lintas team about our sector makes them our perfect partners. We look forward to a strong and effective long-term partnership with Lowe Lintas”.
“Lintas will be responsible for devising Skipper Pipes’ overall brand strategy, consumer insight mapping, communications planning, creative development, multimedia campaign creation and management and campaign measurement and ROI.”, he added.
Sagar Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas commented, “At Lowe Lintas, we firmly believe that effective advertising can create magic for even categories that our consumers don’t necessarily think of and engage with on a daily basis. The Skipper campaign is the perfect opportunity to use communication as the key to make even a low-engagement product important on the consumer’s mind, by revealing surprising information, in an exciting and relevant way. The Skipper team have us very excited with their vision for the category, the matchless quality of their products, and their ambition to make a mark on a national scale – and we look forward to partnering them and building a legacy that can define the category.”
ASCI updates guidelines on disclaimers
As per the regulatory body, disclaimers should be neither long or complex since 80% of consumers do not notice them in ads, according to its recent study
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 11:58 AM | 3 min read
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has updated its “Guidelines for Disclaimers made in supporting, limiting or explaining claims made in advertisements”.
The ASCI code requires that suitable disclaimers be used to properly explain and support claims made in advertisements to ensure that consumers can read all the information presented. In the past three years, ASCI has processed over 800 advertisements which were found to be in violation of the disclaimer guidelines.
In a recent survey carried out by ASCI with 130 consumers, it was observed that 80% of respondents did not notice the disclaimer. While 33% could not understand the disclaimers clearly even after adequate exposure time had been provided, 62% of respondents felt that the disclaimer was excessively long, the study revealed.
The Consumer Complaints Council (CCC), during their meetings, have also observed that sometimes, the frame of the advertisement that contains the disclaimer was very crowded, and distracted the viewer's focus.
To address these issues, the Guidelines for Disclaimers made in supporting, limiting or explaining claims made in advertisements have been amended by ASCI after consultation with stakeholders.
The key additions to the existing disclaimer guidelines are as follows:
• The use of disclaimer should be kept to a minimum. Long or otherwise complex disclaimers with large blocks of text and difficult words are a deterrent to viewers attempting to read the contents of the disclaimer. In such cases, advertisers should modify the headline claim to reduce the need for further qualification through disclaimers.
• Hold duration and readability of disclaimer - In television commercials or any other video advertisement on digital media, all disclaimers should be clearly readable to consumers. In a single frame in an advertisement:
o There should not be more than one disclaimer
o The disclaimer should be restricted to two full-length lines and remain on screen for more than 4 seconds for every line
• For regulatory requirements where the disclaimer exceeds two lines additional hold duration should be accounted for. For the purposes of calculating the duration of the hold of disclaimers, all forms of text appearing on screen at any one point in time should be counted. This includes both disclaimer text and any text content in the main ad creative regardless of where on screen it appears and whether or not it is repeated in audio.
Commenting on the changes, Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary-General ASCI, said: “While ASCI has had disclaimer guidelines since 2016, it was observed that over-use of disclaimers made it difficult for consumers to understand all the information presented in the ad. This is evident from our survey where 80% of consumers did not even notice the disclaimers. Hence, it is important that claims are crafted in a way that minimizes the need for qualificatory disclaimers. Where disclaimers are needed, they should be presented in a manner that someone who is interested in reading them has the opportunity to do so.”
McDonald’s India – North & East launches ‘We Get It’ campaign
Releases the first film of the three-part series depicting true to life situations and evoking the feel-good moments that McDonald’s stands for
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 7:02 PM | 3 min read
McDonald’s India- North and East has launched a heart-warming film as part of its “We Get It” campaign, with the tagline “You’ve got this. We've got you”.
Conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group, the campaign includes three films, each capturing three distinct eureka moments experienced by McDonald’s fans while life throws unexpected curveballs. For instance, the annoyance of waiting for a ride after a busy day. A slice of life that hits a chord with most of us. The first film released in the last week of December and has received an overwhelming response, with 70+ Million cumulative views across platforms.
Announcing the brand campaign, Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director, McDonald’s India – North and East, said, “Our lives are becoming increasingly challenging with most of us living busy, always-on-the-go lives, juggling between multiple competing priorities. Quite often, things don’t go as we plan or expect. Our film “You’ve got this. We've got you” is a humble attempt to recognise and appreciate this reality of our customers and our bit in making these demanding, unpredictable micro moments delicious, feel good and easy for our customers in our own warm, welcoming and friendly way. We aspire to remain relevant and a constant in the thick and the thin of our customers lives.”
“Life isn’t perfect, it’s often a string of messy moments. And no one gets it better than McDonald’s. Where you can bring all of your life’s dramas and still be comfortable about it.”– Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group.
The first commercial opens with a young customer at the front counter of a McDonald’s, who decides to grab a quick meal while waiting for her cab. While she places her order, she gets a cab cancellation notification, as a result, she decides to add more items. Suddenly another notification pops indicating a cab just 2 mins away. It is then she decides to cancel her order. But then again, another cab notification puts her off showing a longer arrival time. Laden with mixed feelings due to frequent tug-of-war in hailing a cab, she decides to order a large meal to keep up with the waiting time. To add to her woes, the cab driver calls conveying he needs to refuel, meaning even longer wait. Hearing this, the order taker senses her annoyance and asks in an empathetic tone whether she’d like to add an Oreo McFlurry, making her beam with joy, thus conveying the feeling and message – ‘We Get It’ subtly.
Star Sports launches promo for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023
The promo is created and conceptualised by the in-house team at Disney Star
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 4:00 PM | 3 min read
Indian cricket has paved way to a generation of women heroes, who have been at the pinnacle of bringing glory to India in the past few years. With the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on the horizon, cricket aficionados of all ages, both young and old, have found idols in these women superstars, and are ready to support the Indian Women’s team journey. Emphasising the significance of this journey, Star Sports, official broadcasters of the marquee ICC event, launches its promo which recognises the presence of a new brand of cricket and its heroes.
The promo, created and conceptualised by the in-house team at Disney Star, educates viewers and fans that there’s a new wave of intense, engaging, and dynamic cricket which has come to the fore and riding on this new wave are the India Women’s team, who have made immense strides in their cricketing prowess. The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup presents the Indian team with its biggest challenge yet, to bring home the laurels of an ICC trophy for the first time ever, thus creating history and consequently changing it to ‘Her Story’.
Speaking about the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Disney Star said, "We are deeply committed to growing fandom for women's Cricket and are excited to host the ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar. The last T20 World Cup in Australia in 2020 saw the women in blue missing out on the title in an epic finale. As Team India embarks on this journey towards world glory, our hope is that cricket fans across the country and the world will support their endeavour to rewrite his-tory as ‘Herstory’. The growing recognition and appeal of the women in blue has transformational capacity which transcends sport with the potential to inspire millions of girls (and boys). And we believe this event will provide a strong impetus in elevating that chorus of support for Harmanpreet and her team”
The India Women’s team head into the competition as strong contenders, and face the likes of England, Ireland, Pakistan, and West Indies in the group stages of the tournament. India had a strong campaign in the previous edition of the World Cup, reaching the final and only falling short to Australia. With renewed energy and enthusiasm in the squad, having a blend of both experience and youth, India will be looking to go that extra step and win the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup for the first time in their history.
New spot for Kurkure Playz is literally 'out of this world'
The ad is a part of the brand's 'Halke mein lo' campaign, conceptualised by Leo Burnett
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 1:04 PM | 2 min read
Kurkure started 2023 on a light-hearted note and launched a quirky TVC campaign, ‘Halke Mein Lo’, to celebrate its youthful new sub-brand, Kurkure Playz. Following the first TVC film that captured the ‘masaaledar’ banter between a young protagonist and ghost, Kurkure unveiled its second TVC under the campaign.
The film opens with the family enjoying teatime in the front yard of their bungalow when there’s a sudden disturbance on the radio playing next to them. That’s when they look up to find a spaceship hovering over the lawn amid dark clouds with strong winds. Two larger-than-life aliens appear with a plan to abduct the family, beckoning the protagonist to get on the ship right away. While spooked at first, a bite of Kurkure Playz Pastax transforms the youngster’s fear into a take-it-easy ‘Halke Mein Lo’ attitude, leading him to make witty wisecracks diffusing an intimidating situation into a laughing riot.
Commenting on the TVC, Vikram Pandey (Spiky), National Creative Director – Leo Burnett said, “This is the second film for the new Kurkure Playz campaign, and it continues the light-hearted quirky tonality set by the first film with our ‘Halke Mein Lo’ proposition. In this film we find the protagonist's family facing an alien invasion, but they manage to put off their abduction by stalling the aliens. We hope that the audiences will enjoy this film as much as the first one.”
Speaking on the campaign, Neha Prasad, Associate Director and Brand Lead, Kurkure said, “Aimed at the Gen Z audience, our campaign encourages the Indian youth to take it easy in the face of daily hiccups through a proposition that is refreshing yet colloquial – ‘Halke Mein Lo’. Our first film received an overwhelmingly positive response for its unique storytelling format. This propelled us to bring forth the second TVC that we hope will once again keep everyone entertained in true Kurkure style!”
Adding another playful twist to the campaign, Kurkure collaborated with popular actress and social media sensation, Niti Taylor, for a ‘halka’ prank. The actress shared an image of a supposed alien sighting on her Instagram story, leaving fans curious about her encounter! But upon disclosing her collaboration with Kurkure Playz Pastax, fans were relieved that it was just a harmless prank!
Beardo unveils digital shampoo campaign with Vir Das
The film is a satirical take on #MardonWaaliBaat, says the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 12:53 PM | 2 min read
Taking a satirical approach, men’s grooming brand Beardo is prompting men to throw away their girlfriend’s shampoo in their latest ad film, featuring comic Vir Das. In the digital film, Das is seen mocking men who use women's shampoos, saying that it is killing their hair, manhood and distant relatives.
View this post on Instagram
Talking about taking the philosophy of #MardonWaaliBaat up a notch with this campaign, Sujot Malhotra, CEO, Beardo said, “Humour is the one form of advertising that lets you convey the most controversial of messages. We wanted to sensitize men that they have been using female-oriented shampoos from years. While historically one of the biggest challenges for men has been that there aren’t enough products in the market that are specifically designed for them, more so in the shampoo segment, but as a brand, we exist to change that. As one of India’s leading male grooming brands, we want to ensure men have access to all the necessary tools to look and feel irresistibly manly. Naturally, Vir Das's sarcastic and brutally honest approach, made him the perfect fit for the campaign. It’s great to see how our strong sentiment towards masculinity has fit harmoniously with Vir’s impeccable comic timing in the film. I am excited for everyone to see it."
Adding to the above Vir Das said, “The campaign feels that it is personally made for me. If you follow me on social media, you will know how much I think about shampooing my hair. And it’s great to see that a brand like Beardo was listening. I only have one thing to say to all the men out there - if you continue to use feminine shampoos, you will not only feel like a fool, but also smell like a Phool. He further added, “I feel extremely passionate about using relatively cleaner products and one’s that are designed for me (A MAN). And Beardo shampoos are the perfect fit. I loved working on the Ad-film, it was completely up my alley. I feel the brand is doing something amazing here and I hope you all love the finished product as much as we loved making it (you see what I did there).
Goafest 2023 to be held from May 24 to 26
The much-awaited fest of creativity attracts advertising, marketing and media industry professionals from across the country
By Tanzila Shaikh | Jan 21, 2023 9:56 AM | 1 min read
The Goafest 2023 will be held from May 24, 2023 to May 26, 2023. The dates for the much-awaited advertising fest were announced by the Advertising Agencies Association of India on Friday during the ceremony held to confer the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award for 2022 on advertising veteran Colvyn Harris.
The dates were shared by Prasanth Kumar, CEO, of South Asia, GroupM, and the President of AAAI.
The Goafest is a three-day annual festival for the advertising, marketing and media industry. It attracts over 2000 people from across India. At the heart of this unique festival is an eclectic platter of knowledge, recognition, networking and of course, celebration that makes each day a remarkable experience.
The festival returned to ground in 2022, after a break of two years due to the pandemic.
