Glenfiddich glorifies risk-taking spirit & fearlessness with new digital campaign

Glenfiddich introduces its new digital campaign with ‘Glenfiddich Irrepressible’. Amidst the operating norms in the world of whisky, the new campaign re-iterates the necessity to take risks for meaningful growth, to live not by convention but by writing our own rulebook through the irrepressible lives of celebrated individuals, driven by a restless sense of purpose and a desire to blaze their own trail.

‘Glenfiddich Irrepressible’ is designed to narrate intriguing experiences written on paths discovered by embracing the unknown, vied with instinctive fear and powered by risk taking. It offers an exclusive space for individuals to share real life experiences and challenges, addressing the constant need to forge ahead. The campaign goes live across the brand’s social media handles, followed by interactive sessions on Glenfiddich Brand Ambassador’s Instagram handle @dramswithdrama. The brand collaborates with renowned Indian Theatre Actor, Boman Irani and celebrated Chef, Manish Mehrotra (Indian Accent) in the first leg of the campaign and will witness the likes of them in the coming months.

Angad Singh Gandhi, Glenfiddich India Brand Ambassador, said, “Glenfiddich Irrepressible is an endeavour to celebrate individuals who stare fear in the eye and forge ahead to follow their dreams. They are known to have overcome great odds to contribute to the world. We recognise their risk-taking spirit, celebrate their inventive approach and glorify their fearlessness for what we believe at Glenfiddich - the power of stepping out of your comfort zone to embrace the unknown for meaningful growth.”