GAMA received 12187 complaints against misleading TV ads in last three years

The Department of Consumer Affairs's Grievance Against Misleading Advertisements (GAMA) portal received 12187 complaints against misleading advertisements on television in the last three years between 2017-18 to 2019-20. Of these 12187 complaints, 8963 complaints were resolved by way of withdrawal or modification of the advertisements.



"The Department of Consumer Affairs has launched an online portal called GAMA (Grievance Against Misleading Advertisements) portal in March 2015 where consumers can lodge complaints relating to misleading advertisements. During the last three years i.e. 2017-18 to 2019-20, 12187 complaints against misleading advertisements were received on the GAMA portal," I&B minister Prakash Javadekar said in response to a question in the Lok Sabha.



He further stated that the Consumer Complaints Council of Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) deals with complaints received on the GAMA portal. "Out of 12187 complaints during the three years under consideration, 8963 were resolved, including by way of withdrawal or modification of the advertisements. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issues advisories from time to time to broadcasters for ensuring compliance to the Advertising Codes."



Javadekar noted that all advertisements telecast on TV channels are regulated in accordance with the Advertising Code prescribed under the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994. The Advertising Code also provides that no advertisement which violates the Code of self-regulation in advertising as adopted by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), Mumbai for public exhibition in India shall be carried in the cable service.



Under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, a Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has been established w.e.f. 24.07.2020 which inter-alia looks into the complaints of misleading advertisements.

