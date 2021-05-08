Eno rolls out new TVC to highlight its efficacy against multiple symptoms of acidity

Acidity is a common health condition that can occur at the most unexpected times for reasons such as erratic eating patters, a heavy meal or even triggered by certain spices and fatty foods. Different individuals experience different symptoms of acidity such as sour burps, heartburn, heaviness etc. While acidity can cause a great deal of discomfort, it can be easily treated with just one simple and trusted solution, that is Eno.

Eno is one of India’s antacid brands that provides instant relief from acidity and begins to work in six seconds post consumption – faster than other tablet and liquid antacids. The brand gathered insights from consumers especially in South India that highlighted a trend of reaching out to different remedies based on the symptom being experienced. Therefore, through it’s latest television commercial, the brand urges consumers enjoy every moment in life without worrying about any type of acidity coming in their way.

The film made specifically to addresses the concerns of the South audiences opens with a group of friends bonding over cricket and their favourite snacks when one of them experiences a sudden acidity attack. In an attempt to get their lucky charm feeling better, the friends try to understand the symptoms he might be experiencing, whether it is a burning sensation or a feeling of heaviness? This is when another friend jumps in and guides him that while it may be any type of acidity, Eno is the best solution for quick relief. As the gang gets back to their game in a matter of seconds, Eno continues to be a trusted ally and saviour with its fast action formula that starts to work in just 6 seconds.

Commenting on the launch, Vijay Sharma, area marketing lead, OTC (and expert marketing ISC), GSK Consumer Healthcare said, “Acidity is one such condition that can impact everyone differently. While some people face nausea others could experience heart burn. Eno is that one-stop solution to relieve multiple kinds of acidity symptoms within seconds. Through our new television commercial, we are trying to build on the strong product credentials of the brand and highlight its efficacy across different symptoms of acidity.”

The latest TVC will be run across TV, digital video and social media platforms, garnering massive reach and frequency.

