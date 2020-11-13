e4m Diwali ad list: Campaigns that cracked the new normal Diwali code

From Cadbury Celebrations to Birla White, here are some campaigns that stepped up to embrace the new complexities while showcasing the spirit of the festival

Like every year, our feeds and screens are abuzz with Diwali spots. But very few that actually sparkle and stand out. To be sure, as the dynamics change post Covid, many brands have stepped up to embrace the new complexities they pose as well as the holiday tradition that connect old and new. Times might be hard, but this year, many brands have conceptualized campaigns that portray this reality and ads that seem genuinely for the greater good.

From Cadbury Celebrations to Birla White, here are some that best strike our emotional chords.

Did your favourite Diwali ad make it to the e4m list? Read on to find out…

Cadbury Celebrations

Soaring high on our list, we like how this ad has taken togetherness to an all different level.

The brand designed a truly unique real-time data experience in a Cadbury ad where it advertised not just for itself but also for thousands of small businesses across India. The displayed small stores in the ad changed based on the location in which the ad was being viewed. Therefore, a person viewing the ad in Pune would be guided to small stores in Pune, in their vicinity. Similarly, a person in Mumbai or Delhi, would see the names of the small stores in his vicinity.

In short, Cadbury custom-designed hundreds of versions of the same ad, with the relevant geo-targeting based on pin codes. And developed an algorithm that served an ad customized to the viewer based on their geo location. In order to execute this multi-platform activation campaign, Cadbury reached out to 1800+ local retailers across 260+ pin codes in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Indore & Pune. Cadbury Celebrations, Ogilvy and Wavemaker came together to put this campaign into action. Facebook & YouTube helped drive this hyper local data driven campaign that reached out to a large set of audience.

Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers’ Diwali ad focuses on the #TraditionOfTogetherness while also saluting frontline warriors for their selfless service in the fight against Covid-19. The campaign video has neighbours joining hands to brighten the Diwali celebrations of one such family, with a gift that is bound to bring about smiles. We like how Kalyan Jewellers reiterates the message of the need for each of us to support one another while also keeping alive the festive spirit, albeit on a more intimate scale.

Birla White

Birla White, a unit of Ultratech Cement and a part of the Aditya Birla Group, has launched a heart-warming brand film urging people to come out in support of painters. The ongoing Covid-19 situation has impacted the economy at a global level. The lockdown restrictions meant millions of businesses shutting down and seizing income of individuals. This specially affected the daily-wage earners in India who depend on a day-to-day basis to sustain their livelihood. Before the onset of the festive season every year, India sees a spike in the number of people renovating their homes. This tradition has been followed for many years because cleaning/ renovating the house is considered a good omen. However, the current Covid-19 situation and social distancing measures have had major consequences on the painter community of India. With no assignments even during the otherwise peak season, their misery doesn’t seem to end.

We like how this campaign highlights stories from the perspective of all the different things that the white walls in every house have encountered during the pandemic.

This heart-warming film conceptualised and executed by Autumn Grey is live on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube on Birla White pages and is heavily shared on WhatsApp.



Duroflex

The festive season may not be grandeur this year and exchange of gifts might be limited. Keeping in mind the new normal, Duroflex is conveying a unique message through its communication of celebrating a safe Diwali by giving the gift of good sleep this festive season to yourself and your loved ones highlighting its signature range - Duropedic, an interesting doctor recommended orthopedic mattress range. What stands out is how the film sheds light upon the current reality of Indian homes where a family is preparing to celebrate Diwali but finds their son tired and stressed with work every day and hence decide to give him something meaningful this season with the gift of good sleep. The new communication well encourages consumers to prioritize health and safety of themselves and their loved ones. Relatable and done well.

JK Super Cement

This campaign is a continuation of JK Super Cement’s efforts in acknowledging the frontline warriors of Covid 19. Earlier, the brand paid tribute to construction workers, depicting how they have worked tirelessly with grit and determination in building structures that are strong and safe. The company also lauded the efforts of truck drivers with the Super Drivers film on how they kept the supply chain operational, delivering essentials to people, when the entire country was under stringent lockdown for months. #YehPuccaHai – THANK YOU DOCTORS campaign has been conceptualised and produced in association with Social Cloud Ventures.

JK Super Cement’s emotional campaign pays homage to doctors, saluting them for their relentless hard work, sacrifices, strength and contribution in their service to humanity, and their efforts to help build a safe nation.

OPPO

Conceptualized by Publicis and shot on the backdrop of the surreal mountains, the Diwali campaign microfilm narrates a story of a young boy and girl who have been wishing to burst crackers on Diwali. One day, the boy finds a half-burned sparkler and keeps it close to him for an entire year, waiting to celebrate Diwali next year. Upon losing the sparkler, the boy feels that his last hope of making their Diwali special has been lost. However, his tuition teacher recognizes his emotions attached to that sparkler and gifts him a full box to lighten up his mood and make the festival even more special for him. The brand film primarily highlights how one sparkler could instill a ray of hope for the young boy to fulfill his promise to the young girl and brighten up their Diwali moments. The film perfectly captures the emotions and innocence of the young boy and emphasis on the fact that Diwali is all about being that hope in the life of others that might bring a smile on their face and brighten up their festival.