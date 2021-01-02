Domino’s unveils year-end campaign to celebrate friendship that made 2020 cheerful

Conceptualized by AutumnGrey, the campaign ‘2020 ke Dost of the year’ urges people to vote for their 2020 ke dost

Domino’s Pizza has served up a campaign to end 2020, by giving people a chance to celebrate their 2020 ke Dost of the Year.

Recognising the ups and mostly downs of 2020, the brand observed an interesting paradoxical behaviour arise from the circumstances of the year - one where self-isolation and social distancing have actually brought people closer, from reconnecting with old friends to finding friendships in the most unusual of places. And these relationships in general have made the year 2020 bearable. They have been the silver lining in a complex year.

The end of the year is always a time to look back and reflect. And the overwhelming sentiment this year is that ‘’we made it’’. And then you begin to wonder about these special relationships that helped you make it through this tough year. This has been a year where families are the new friends and friends are the new families.

2020 ke dost of the year gives people a chance to acknowledge these relationships and thank them for making 2020 more cheerful. The campaign urges people to vote for their 2020 ke dost. Quirky, and interesting titles are awarded to this special ‘dil dost’ as a part of this campaign.

Conceptualized by AutumnGrey, the campaign sees content spanning from an online award generator to an influencer video series to an Instagram lens and several other activities across digital platforms and is part of the brand's ongoing efforts to celebrate relationships between friends and family, both old and new.