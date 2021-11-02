DIZO calls out cliched Diwali ads with a creative spin in its new campaign

Festive campaigns are made with the intention to hit the right note in consumers’ hearts. And when done right, it helps leave a permanent mark on their minds. This is why brands across the globe try their best to make the most of the season and the opportunity. However, they often end up doing something that’s already been done.

DIZO, the first brand under realme TechLife, in its latest Diwali campaign - #ClichedDiwaliAds - calls out the cliched Diwali campaigns with a unique creative spin.

The digital film released yesterday showcases relatable and nostalgic scenarios, which almost every Indian family experiences during the festival. The video captures the true essence of India’s festive mood with a light-hearted take on the most commonly used format of storytelling, and yet integrating their own product in a totally non-cliche way. The campaign is being executed by White Rivers Media.

Abhilash Panda, CEO at DIZO India said, “DIZO is for the ones who choose to ‘Be Different’ and we come with a singular mission to offer a ‘Smart TechLife for Every Different You’. We want to resonate as a brand, which is different, genuine, cool, humorous and surprising. We love to experiment, push ourselves and reach out to the audience in our own different way.”

“We are loving the extremely positive response and support that we received from the country since our brand launch and the first-ever sale of DIZO products. We really hope our first Diwali campaign strikes the right cord too,” he added.

“Working on DIZO has been an absolute joy right from the beginning. The brand motto inspired us to conceptualise this Diwali campaign in the most unique, or like the team calls it ‘different’ way. We’re really excited for DIZO’s first Diwali campaign with us and we’re ecstatic to see how well it has been received by the online community.” said Shrenik Gandhi, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, White Rivers Media.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)