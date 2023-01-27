Did Zomato salute Swiggy in new Republic Day ad?
Zomato's new film has a sweet message for India's uniform-clad warriors, which include food delivery agents
Brand wars are nothing new in the ad world, whether it's Dove vs Sebamed, Burger King vs McDonald's or Domex vs Harpic. It's always entertaining to watch brands take the mickey out of each other in subtle and not-so-subtle ways. But how often does one see rivals appreciate another? Food delivery app Zomato seems to have tipped its hat to arch-rival Swiggy in its new ad for Republic Day.
The food delivery app dropped its latest ad film for Republic Day, focussing on everyday uniform-clad warriors -- from sweepers to medicos -- who do their best to serve society.
The film #RespectAllUniforms from brand Zomato intends to right a serious wrong in our society where there's an inequality in the measure of respect given out to certain occupations. While a watchman may don a uniform like a policeman or a doctor does, the former is not treated with the same dignity as the latter.
Despite working round the clock, delivery agents who race against time to drop off food to hungry customers, often do it at the cost of great personal risks. News is rife with stories of delivery boys getting assaulted by irate customers or getting attacked by pet dogs. Yet, there isn't much appreciation for their service. Instead, they are often left in a vulnerable position, having to deal with customer complaints and bad feedback directly.
The film is shown from the point of view of a Zomato delivery man who is en route to drop off food. Along his way, he encounters sweepers, nurses, doctors, traffic police and air stewardesses. He offers them a salute as a mark of respect for their steadfast service, prompting them to also return the favour. In the end, he comes face to face with a delivery agent of a rival brand and salutes him.
While it's not explicitly mentioned, people are convinced that the other delivery agent is a Swiggy worker since his uniform is orange, the brand colour of Zomato's rival.
The subtle tribute by Zomato (if it is indeed for Swiggy) is a rare moment of brand camaraderie in the Indian ad world. As audiences, we are used to seeing brands getting petty, and making overt and covert references to rivals.
While Swiggy is yet to respond to the ad, users are quite chuffed with the film and appreciated Zomato's kind gesture.
"After the dig that Swiggy took at Zomato few days back, this is very sporting and profound on part of Zomato! Salute to your creative team, even though they don't don a uniform," said one user on LinkedIn.
"Salaam to competitors in the end ??", read another comment.
"Zomato and team very meaningful and creative advertisement. A Salute to your backend creative ? hashtagRespecthumanity
Swiggy part in the end was like a last ball six hashtagcricket moment," said another user.
"Zomato nailed it by adding a delivery executive representing Swiggy in the ad. Brilliant!" said another.
Previously, sworn brand rivals have also come together for a common cause. Burger King famously asked people to "Order from McDonald's" during the pandemic when the fast food industry was seeing massive retrenchment. Another time, it announced "No Whopper Day" to help McDonald's sell more of its Big Mac, the proceeds of which went to a cancer charity.
Delivery app Dunzo also extended support to rivals Swiggy, Grophers and Big Basket in their #EveryDaySuperheroes campaign.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Madison Media bags ‘Media Agency of the Year’ title at e4m Prime Time Awards
The media agency also won 2 gold, 4 silver and 8 bronze metals for its impactful campaigns across categories
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 25, 2023 10:33 AM | 3 min read
Madison Media was named ‘Media Agency of the Year’ at the e4m Prime Time Awards (PTA) 2022. The agency also walked away with 2 gold, 4 silver and 8 bronze metals across categories for its outstanding content marketing campaigns. The ninth edition of the e4m Prime Time Awards was held on Tuesday, January 24, in a glittering ceremony at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai.
Madison Media bagged gold for ‘Spotlight of India’ campaign under the ‘Consumer Durables & Electronics’ for its client Asian Paints Ltd. The media agency won silver metals for its ‘Body ki Bhasha delivered in Matra Bhasha’ campaign for its client Modenik Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd under ‘Best Use of Influencers/Celebrities on TV’, for ‘Gowardhan ka garvshali Padav’ campaign for Parag Milk Food under the ‘Best Branded Content on TV’ category. It won silver metal for its ‘Breaking News - Breaking Barriers’ campaign for its client Nobel Hygiene under the ‘Best Use of News Channel’ category, for ‘Friends Pehno, Bahar Nikalo’ campaign for its client Nobel Hygiene under the ‘Best Use of Regional Entertainment Channel’ category.
The media agency also won bronze metals for ‘Spotlight of India’ campaign for Asian Paints Ltd under two categories- the ‘Best Integrated TV Campaign (Use of two or more mediums along with TV)’ and ‘Best Use of TV to Launch/Re-Launch Product/Service’ categories. The agency also won bronze for its ‘Spotlight of India’ campaign for Asian Paints Ltd under the ‘Best Use of Entertainment Channel’ category, for ‘Protekting kids from the virus through an unique & first ever integration’ campaign for Godrej Consumer Product Limited under the ‘Best Use of Kids Channel’ category.
Madison Media also won bronze for Asian Paints in Bigg-Boss Malayalam campaign for Asian Paints Ltd, for Indira IVF Winning Hearts in Karnataka campaign for Indira IVF under ‘Best Use of Regional Entertainment Channel’, for Crompton SilentPro - Play to Win! Campaign for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited under the ‘Best Use of Sports Channel’ category.
The Prime Time Awards acknowledge the stellar works done by creative, advertising, brands and media agencies in the television advertising domain.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Lowe Lintas bags Skipper Pipes’ creative mandate
The agency will be designing and executing all brand marketing communication campaigns of Skipper Pipes & Fittings
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 6:47 PM | 2 min read
Skipper Pipes has announced that it has assigned Lowe Lintas as its creative agency to strategize and execute its national launch campaign.
As part of this association, Lowe Lintas will be designing and executing all brand marketing communication campaigns of Skipper Pipes & Fittings.
Commenting on the new partnership, Siddharth Bansal, Director, Skipper Pipes said “We are very excited with this new collaboration. Lowe Lintas is not only one of the largest creative agencies in India but has also created tremendous success for some of India’s leading brands, many are now leaders in their respective categories. The deep understanding of the Lowe Lintas team about our sector makes them our perfect partners. We look forward to a strong and effective long-term partnership with Lowe Lintas”.
“Lintas will be responsible for devising Skipper Pipes’ overall brand strategy, consumer insight mapping, communications planning, creative development, multimedia campaign creation and management and campaign measurement and ROI.”, he added.
Sagar Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas commented, “At Lowe Lintas, we firmly believe that effective advertising can create magic for even categories that our consumers don’t necessarily think of and engage with on a daily basis. The Skipper campaign is the perfect opportunity to use communication as the key to make even a low-engagement product important on the consumer’s mind, by revealing surprising information, in an exciting and relevant way. The Skipper team have us very excited with their vision for the category, the matchless quality of their products, and their ambition to make a mark on a national scale – and we look forward to partnering them and building a legacy that can define the category.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ASCI updates guidelines on disclaimers
As per the regulatory body, disclaimers should be neither long or complex since 80% of consumers do not notice them in ads, according to its recent study
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 11:58 AM | 3 min read
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has updated its “Guidelines for Disclaimers made in supporting, limiting or explaining claims made in advertisements”.
The ASCI code requires that suitable disclaimers be used to properly explain and support claims made in advertisements to ensure that consumers can read all the information presented. In the past three years, ASCI has processed over 800 advertisements which were found to be in violation of the disclaimer guidelines.
In a recent survey carried out by ASCI with 130 consumers, it was observed that 80% of respondents did not notice the disclaimer. While 33% could not understand the disclaimers clearly even after adequate exposure time had been provided, 62% of respondents felt that the disclaimer was excessively long, the study revealed.
The Consumer Complaints Council (CCC), during their meetings, have also observed that sometimes, the frame of the advertisement that contains the disclaimer was very crowded, and distracted the viewer's focus.
To address these issues, the Guidelines for Disclaimers made in supporting, limiting or explaining claims made in advertisements have been amended by ASCI after consultation with stakeholders.
The key additions to the existing disclaimer guidelines are as follows:
• The use of disclaimer should be kept to a minimum. Long or otherwise complex disclaimers with large blocks of text and difficult words are a deterrent to viewers attempting to read the contents of the disclaimer. In such cases, advertisers should modify the headline claim to reduce the need for further qualification through disclaimers.
• Hold duration and readability of disclaimer - In television commercials or any other video advertisement on digital media, all disclaimers should be clearly readable to consumers. In a single frame in an advertisement:
o There should not be more than one disclaimer
o The disclaimer should be restricted to two full-length lines and remain on screen for more than 4 seconds for every line
• For regulatory requirements where the disclaimer exceeds two lines additional hold duration should be accounted for. For the purposes of calculating the duration of the hold of disclaimers, all forms of text appearing on screen at any one point in time should be counted. This includes both disclaimer text and any text content in the main ad creative regardless of where on screen it appears and whether or not it is repeated in audio.
Commenting on the changes, Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary-General ASCI, said: “While ASCI has had disclaimer guidelines since 2016, it was observed that over-use of disclaimers made it difficult for consumers to understand all the information presented in the ad. This is evident from our survey where 80% of consumers did not even notice the disclaimers. Hence, it is important that claims are crafted in a way that minimizes the need for qualificatory disclaimers. Where disclaimers are needed, they should be presented in a manner that someone who is interested in reading them has the opportunity to do so.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
McDonald’s India – North & East launches ‘We Get It’ campaign
Releases the first film of the three-part series depicting true to life situations and evoking the feel-good moments that McDonald’s stands for
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 7:02 PM | 3 min read
McDonald’s India- North and East has launched a heart-warming film as part of its “We Get It” campaign, with the tagline “You’ve got this. We've got you”.
Conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group, the campaign includes three films, each capturing three distinct eureka moments experienced by McDonald’s fans while life throws unexpected curveballs. For instance, the annoyance of waiting for a ride after a busy day. A slice of life that hits a chord with most of us. The first film released in the last week of December and has received an overwhelming response, with 70+ Million cumulative views across platforms.
Announcing the brand campaign, Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director, McDonald’s India – North and East, said, “Our lives are becoming increasingly challenging with most of us living busy, always-on-the-go lives, juggling between multiple competing priorities. Quite often, things don’t go as we plan or expect. Our film “You’ve got this. We've got you” is a humble attempt to recognise and appreciate this reality of our customers and our bit in making these demanding, unpredictable micro moments delicious, feel good and easy for our customers in our own warm, welcoming and friendly way. We aspire to remain relevant and a constant in the thick and the thin of our customers lives.”
“Life isn’t perfect, it’s often a string of messy moments. And no one gets it better than McDonald’s. Where you can bring all of your life’s dramas and still be comfortable about it.”– Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group.
The first commercial opens with a young customer at the front counter of a McDonald’s, who decides to grab a quick meal while waiting for her cab. While she places her order, she gets a cab cancellation notification, as a result, she decides to add more items. Suddenly another notification pops indicating a cab just 2 mins away. It is then she decides to cancel her order. But then again, another cab notification puts her off showing a longer arrival time. Laden with mixed feelings due to frequent tug-of-war in hailing a cab, she decides to order a large meal to keep up with the waiting time. To add to her woes, the cab driver calls conveying he needs to refuel, meaning even longer wait. Hearing this, the order taker senses her annoyance and asks in an empathetic tone whether she’d like to add an Oreo McFlurry, making her beam with joy, thus conveying the feeling and message – ‘We Get It’ subtly.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Star Sports launches promo for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023
The promo is created and conceptualised by the in-house team at Disney Star
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 4:00 PM | 3 min read
Indian cricket has paved way to a generation of women heroes, who have been at the pinnacle of bringing glory to India in the past few years. With the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on the horizon, cricket aficionados of all ages, both young and old, have found idols in these women superstars, and are ready to support the Indian Women’s team journey. Emphasising the significance of this journey, Star Sports, official broadcasters of the marquee ICC event, launches its promo which recognises the presence of a new brand of cricket and its heroes.
The promo, created and conceptualised by the in-house team at Disney Star, educates viewers and fans that there’s a new wave of intense, engaging, and dynamic cricket which has come to the fore and riding on this new wave are the India Women’s team, who have made immense strides in their cricketing prowess. The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup presents the Indian team with its biggest challenge yet, to bring home the laurels of an ICC trophy for the first time ever, thus creating history and consequently changing it to ‘Her Story’.
Speaking about the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Disney Star said, "We are deeply committed to growing fandom for women's Cricket and are excited to host the ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar. The last T20 World Cup in Australia in 2020 saw the women in blue missing out on the title in an epic finale. As Team India embarks on this journey towards world glory, our hope is that cricket fans across the country and the world will support their endeavour to rewrite his-tory as ‘Herstory’. The growing recognition and appeal of the women in blue has transformational capacity which transcends sport with the potential to inspire millions of girls (and boys). And we believe this event will provide a strong impetus in elevating that chorus of support for Harmanpreet and her team”
The India Women’s team head into the competition as strong contenders, and face the likes of England, Ireland, Pakistan, and West Indies in the group stages of the tournament. India had a strong campaign in the previous edition of the World Cup, reaching the final and only falling short to Australia. With renewed energy and enthusiasm in the squad, having a blend of both experience and youth, India will be looking to go that extra step and win the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup for the first time in their history.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
New spot for Kurkure Playz is literally 'out of this world'
The ad is a part of the brand's 'Halke mein lo' campaign, conceptualised by Leo Burnett
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 1:04 PM | 2 min read
Kurkure started 2023 on a light-hearted note and launched a quirky TVC campaign, ‘Halke Mein Lo’, to celebrate its youthful new sub-brand, Kurkure Playz. Following the first TVC film that captured the ‘masaaledar’ banter between a young protagonist and ghost, Kurkure unveiled its second TVC under the campaign.
The film opens with the family enjoying teatime in the front yard of their bungalow when there’s a sudden disturbance on the radio playing next to them. That’s when they look up to find a spaceship hovering over the lawn amid dark clouds with strong winds. Two larger-than-life aliens appear with a plan to abduct the family, beckoning the protagonist to get on the ship right away. While spooked at first, a bite of Kurkure Playz Pastax transforms the youngster’s fear into a take-it-easy ‘Halke Mein Lo’ attitude, leading him to make witty wisecracks diffusing an intimidating situation into a laughing riot.
Commenting on the TVC, Vikram Pandey (Spiky), National Creative Director – Leo Burnett said, “This is the second film for the new Kurkure Playz campaign, and it continues the light-hearted quirky tonality set by the first film with our ‘Halke Mein Lo’ proposition. In this film we find the protagonist's family facing an alien invasion, but they manage to put off their abduction by stalling the aliens. We hope that the audiences will enjoy this film as much as the first one.”
Speaking on the campaign, Neha Prasad, Associate Director and Brand Lead, Kurkure said, “Aimed at the Gen Z audience, our campaign encourages the Indian youth to take it easy in the face of daily hiccups through a proposition that is refreshing yet colloquial – ‘Halke Mein Lo’. Our first film received an overwhelmingly positive response for its unique storytelling format. This propelled us to bring forth the second TVC that we hope will once again keep everyone entertained in true Kurkure style!”
Adding another playful twist to the campaign, Kurkure collaborated with popular actress and social media sensation, Niti Taylor, for a ‘halka’ prank. The actress shared an image of a supposed alien sighting on her Instagram story, leaving fans curious about her encounter! But upon disclosing her collaboration with Kurkure Playz Pastax, fans were relieved that it was just a harmless prank!
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Beardo unveils digital shampoo campaign with Vir Das
The film is a satirical take on #MardonWaaliBaat, says the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 12:53 PM | 2 min read
Taking a satirical approach, men’s grooming brand Beardo is prompting men to throw away their girlfriend’s shampoo in their latest ad film, featuring comic Vir Das. In the digital film, Das is seen mocking men who use women's shampoos, saying that it is killing their hair, manhood and distant relatives.
View this post on Instagram
Talking about taking the philosophy of #MardonWaaliBaat up a notch with this campaign, Sujot Malhotra, CEO, Beardo said, “Humour is the one form of advertising that lets you convey the most controversial of messages. We wanted to sensitize men that they have been using female-oriented shampoos from years. While historically one of the biggest challenges for men has been that there aren’t enough products in the market that are specifically designed for them, more so in the shampoo segment, but as a brand, we exist to change that. As one of India’s leading male grooming brands, we want to ensure men have access to all the necessary tools to look and feel irresistibly manly. Naturally, Vir Das's sarcastic and brutally honest approach, made him the perfect fit for the campaign. It’s great to see how our strong sentiment towards masculinity has fit harmoniously with Vir’s impeccable comic timing in the film. I am excited for everyone to see it."
Adding to the above Vir Das said, “The campaign feels that it is personally made for me. If you follow me on social media, you will know how much I think about shampooing my hair. And it’s great to see that a brand like Beardo was listening. I only have one thing to say to all the men out there - if you continue to use feminine shampoos, you will not only feel like a fool, but also smell like a Phool. He further added, “I feel extremely passionate about using relatively cleaner products and one’s that are designed for me (A MAN). And Beardo shampoos are the perfect fit. I loved working on the Ad-film, it was completely up my alley. I feel the brand is doing something amazing here and I hope you all love the finished product as much as we loved making it (you see what I did there).
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube