Dhara celebrates family, food, and compliments in its new festive campaign
The #TareefonKaTyohar campaign is created by DDB Mudra
Listen to This Article
Dhara, an edible oil brand from Mother Dairy, has rolled out a new festive campaign titled #TareefonkaTyohar, which puts the spotlight on quintessential requisites of festivities, i.e., food and loved ones, coupled with heartfelt compliments, thereby uplifting the celebratory mood across households. #TareefonKaTyohar is an extension of Dhara’s ongoing communication narrative of ‘Khaane Pe Kehna’, which is curated with the thought of strengthening the bond with our loved ones over food.
The newly introduced festive campaign, conceptualized by Dhara along-with DDB Mudra Group, is led by a DVC. The DVC, which has gone live on brand’s social media pages, showcases a heartwarming narrative of making moments more cherish-able by simply adding a pinch of appreciation to what our loved ones do, thereby strengthening family bonds and fostering a culture of gratitude. The campaign is further spread across the mediums of print, radio and OOH, and will continue to engage consumers throughout the festive period, including this year’s Diwali.
Talking about the new campaign, Manish Bandlish, Managing Director, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. said, “The festive season is a time to relish and enjoy with your loved ones. A lot goes into as we prepare to celebrate each festival, one after the other. In today’s times, the roles across genders have also evolved and it is indeed heartening to see this change. However, we often take things as given. With the festive fervour across our country, we though that this would be the right time to come out with a storyline which stays true to its nature, be more relatable and yet stays away from the clutter. Afterall, everyone likes appreciation for their contribution. The new festive campaign sends a powerful message that compliments, gratitude, and appreciation can transform familial conversations into moments of joy, make your loved ones feel special, thereby uplifting the festive spirit across households.”
DVC Execution
The DVC begins with a family getting together for a meal on a Diwali evening, with Sonia and her husband Krish serving homemade snacks to Krish's parents. When Sonia offers a plate of namak pare to her father-in-law, he thinks Sonia has cooked them and initially reacts with a grimace. Krish intervenes and defends her by saying he made them for the first time. This leads to a positive change in his expression as he appreciates the gesture and is proud of his son’s efforts. As Sonia sits in disbelief, her mother-in-law sarcastically highlights how Sonia did most of the work while Krish only came in towards the end, causing some awkwardness. The mother-in-law then appreciates Sonia for all her work in a heart-warming moment. The father-in-law also tries to compliment Sonia for the samosa, to which she informs him that the samosa has been prepared by her mother-in-law. The family shares a laugh, and the commercial conveys a message about coming together during festivities. The DVC ends with the voice over saying kuchh baantna ho, bataana ho, tareef se kissi ka tyohar banana ho, toh bas #KhaanePeKehna.
Commenting on the campaign’s execution, Iraj Fraz, Creative Head DDB TRIBAL, DDB Mudra Group said, “The #KhaanePeKehna campaign is built on the belief that the most difficult conversations can be had, if they’re over good food. And one conversation that deserves a stage during the festivities of Diwali, is the appreciation of the hard work that goes behind it. We’re famous for giving medals to the men who chip in. And often, it’s just assumed that the womenfolk obviously have to do all the prep and hosting work, even when its 2023. So do share the campaign with your families. And this year, apart from the wishes of “Happy Diwali!” do share a word of appreciation with everyone who makes Diwali joyful and sumptuous for us.”
Read more news about Internet Advertising India, Marketing News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital Media News, Television Media NewsFor more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Best ads of the fortnight: Olay wants more women in STEM, Zepto promises 'Bumrah Speed'
Ads that caught our attention between October 1 and 15
By e4m Staff | Oct 28, 2023 8:37 AM | 3 min read
Listen to This Article
It's a time when two formidable seasons -- the Cricket World Cup and the festive season -- collide. At a time like this, one can expect brands to crank out some amazing ads to grab eyeballs and to cash in on the positive sentiments prevailing during the times of festivities. We weren't disappointed. The fortnight between October 1 and 15 saw some creative spots that captured not only the festive fervour but also the cricket fever. Here's e4m's pick of some of the best ads of the fortnight. As usual, they have been listed alphabetically.
Bingo!
The passing years have taught us that when the brand is Bingo! the ad is bound to be kooky. Announcing the arrival of the brand's new variant, Bingo! Tedhe Medhe Chatpata Twist, the brand released an ad campaign that literally twists things up. In the TVC conceptualized by Ogilvy, snackers find themselves contorting their bodies while eating Bingo to do justice to the "twist" proposition. While a bit over-the-top, the ad is creative and memorable. It's a win in our books!
Goibibo
Bolly fan or not, you know when Kareena Kapoor Khan reprises her "Poo" character from K3G, it's going to be iconic. Travel platform Goibibo earlier roped in the actor as its brand ambassador and announced that she would be taking over its social media accounts. Later, the company teamed up with Kareena for a new campaign - Room aise on Goibibo, full marks by Bebo. The ad shows Kareena flanked by two sidekicks rating hotel rooms a la Poo from K3G.
Olay
Olay chose the festive times to send out an important message. The skincare brand launched the #STEMTheGap campaign to shed light on the glaring absence of women in the field of STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics). The brand has released a digital film in collaboration with filmmaker Anand Gandhi, highlighting India's heroines of STEM. The film pays homage to Dr. Anandibai Joshi, Kamala Sohonie, Dr. Janaki Ammal, Kalpana Chawla, among others, showcasing their inspiring journeys. The film makes a case for having more women in STEM and emphasises the need for female mentors. The ad has been conceptualised by Publicis Groupe Southeast Asia.
Thums Up
Looks like SRK season is here to stay after the brilliant performance of Pathan and Jawan at the box office. Thums Up and Ogilvy decided to double the fun by doubling SRK. The star squares off against his own doppelganger for the beverage brand's latest Cricket World Cup campaign. The menacing face-off highlights the viewers' own tussle of opinions about Team India winning the World Cup.
Zepto
The promise of "Bumrah Speed" is enough for any delivery brand to win us over. Zepto cashes in on speedster Jasprit Bumrah's 153.36 kph record for its latest campaign. Conceptualised by by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, the ad shows Bumrah outpacing even a fighter jet in speed. "Even the fastest speed is not fast enough for Bumrah," concludes the ad.
Read more news about Internet Advertising India, Marketing News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital Media News, Television Media NewsFor more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Weikfield’s new campaign has company CEO taking lie detector test
The campaign is for Weikfield Iron Fortified Pasta
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 7:30 AM | 2 min read
Listen to This Article
Weikfield Foods Pvt Limited, a maker of products like Custard Powder, Corn Flour, Baking Powder and Pasta, has announced the introduction of Weikfield Iron Fortified Pasta.
For the product, the company has launched a campaign featuring their CEO DS Sachdeva undergoing a lie detector test. This move is to affirm Weikfield Fortified Pasta's bold nutritional claims, emphasizing its rich content of protein, fiber, iron, and absence of refined flour (Maida).
Expressing his thoughts on the launch, Sachdeva said, “Weikfield has always strived to assist mothers in striking the right balance between taste and nutrition. In India, pasta often gets wrongly labelled as junk food. Most don't realize that most pastas like Weikfield Pasta, inherently made from wheat and often served with vegetables and white pasta sauce (laden with cheese and milk), is a nutritional powerhouse. It essentially combines the goodness of Roti, Sabji, and Doodh. As industry pioneer, we're determined to rectify this misconception through a differentiated product as well as with a differentiated communication. Through our iron-fortified pasta range we wanted to offer Indian consumers the taste of authentic Italian pasta along with the power of micronutrients.
We have thus gone the extra mile to ensure that we too don’t compromise on the qualitative aspect of our product simply to match the pricing of other products available in the market. This launch is not just an addition to our product line; it's a transformation in how pasta is perceived - as wholesome meal choice for children.”
Diving deeper into the inspiration behind their campaign, Mr. Sachdeva shared, "Typically, consumers are sceptical of marketing claims. What better way to shatter that scepticism? When my marketing team came up with the idea of me taking a lie detector test on camera, I didn’t hesitate.”
Further reiterating his words, noted paediatric, Indu Khosla, “Iron is the mineral that babies and children need for good health and development. Iron deficiency can affect how older children do in school. Low levels of iron can make it hard for children to concentrate and cause them to feel tired and weak. And as Weikfield pasta contains iron content equivalent to having two bowls of spinach then it can surely be a great option.”
The product will be available in3 shapes: Penne, Elbow, Fusilli and will be widely available in top retail and stores and also on most ecommerce platforms across major metros in India.
Read more news about Internet Advertising India, Marketing News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital Media News, Television Media NewsFor more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Swapan Seth's new book 'COOL' is out
The book is a reflection of the author's 'eclectic taste across categories'
By e4m Staff | Oct 27, 2023 2:57 PM | 1 min read
Listen to This Article
Advertising professional and art collector Swapan Seth has announced the launch of his new book COOL. The book is described as "a ready reckoner to the hip and the happening, of the known and the very unknown."
View this post on Instagram
The book is a reflection of the author's "eclectic taste across categories: from boltholes to exotic hideaways."
COOL has been published by Simon & Schuster India and is available on Amazon.
Seth is an ad veteran with a long and illustrious career in the industry. He became the youngest-ever Creative Director at Clarion at age 24. He was VP at 26 at Trikaya Grey. Two years later, he started his agency Equus.
He writes for publications such as The Economic Times, Hindustan Times and India Today. This is his second book and he has previously published THIS IS ALL I HAVE TO SAY.
Read more news about Internet Advertising India, Marketing News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital Media News, Television Media NewsFor more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
WPP India LFL revenue up 7% in Q3 2023
CEO Mark Read has expressed his excitement for 'the world's largest creative agency', VML, formed after merging WPP giants Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R
By e4m Staff | Oct 27, 2023 8:10 AM | 3 min read
Listen to This Article
WPP India’s Like for Like (LFL) revenue growth accelerated to 7.3% in the quarter with a strong performance in media, driven by new business wins, said the advertising and communication giant in its Q3 FY2023 results. According to the report, the revenue on the Year to Date (YTD) 2023 basis grew by 2.8%.
The LFL comparisons are calculated as follows: the current year, constant currency actual results (which include acquisitions from the relevant date of completion) are compared with the prior year, constant currency actual results, adjusted to include the results of acquisitions and disposals for the commensurate period in the prior year. Both periods exclude results from Russia.
Mark Read, Chief Executive Officer of WPP, also expressed his excitement for "the world's largest creative agency, VML," formed from merging WPP's advertising giants Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R.
“In a world being rapidly reshaped, we need to continue to evolve our offer to clients and simplify our business. Both these developments will strengthen our offer to clients, simplify the integration of our services and maximise the returns on our ongoing investments in AI and technology," said the WPP CEO in the company's press release announcing its financial results.
Read said, “In a world being rapidly reshaped, we need to continue to evolve our offer to clients and simplify our business. I am excited by the creation of the world’s largest creative agency, VML, and the continued evolution of GroupM. Both these developments will strengthen our offer to clients, simplify the integration of our services and maximise the returns on our ongoing investments in AI and technology.”
He further added that the company's top-line performance in Q3 was below their expectations and continued to be impacted by the cautious spending trends we saw in Q2, particularly across technology clients with more impact from this felt in GroupM over the summer than the first half. “We continue to win both creative and media assignments from leading global companies including significant wins in the third quarter with Estée Lauder (media), Hyatt (creative), Lenovo (creative), Nestlé (media) and Verizon (creative). Our net new business performance of $1.4bn in the quarter showed sequential improvement after a tougher first half,” said Read.
The advertising and communications giant clocked in a revenue of $4238 million (£ 3508 million) for the third quarter. This was a loss of 1.8 per cent when compared to the previous year’s third quarter.
The total year-to-date revenue stood at $12,971 million (£ 10,729 million), marking a 3.9 per cent increase from the previous year.
WPP has won $1.4 billion in net new businesses in Q3, including from Estée Lauder, Hyatt, Lenovo, Nestlé, Unilever and Verizon.
Read more news about Internet Advertising India, Marketing News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital Media News, Television Media NewsFor more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
'Aurobindo Mohanty, you left behind a legacy of a life well lived’
Guest Column: Indranil Gupta, Founder-Director & CEO of BrandNEW, remembers ad veteran Aurobindo Mohanty who passed away on October 24
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 7:30 PM | 2 min read
Listen to This Article
Aurobindo, your voice still echoes in my brain - vividly, distinctly. It had a very classic, emphatic tone to it, that no doubt came from deep seated belief in your every expression. And I remember you as a calm and cool gentleman. With a twinkle in your eyes.
We worked closely together at two of the most happening agencies in Calcutta: HTA and Clarion.
It was around 1985, I think, that you came on board at HTA Calcutta, initially on the prestigious ITC (Scissors/ Embassy) account, and then on the challenging Khaitan fans and Emami accounts. You made your position very strong on the last two businesses, thanks to your unflappable demeanour and your ability to deliver on commitments. I still recall spinning a pun about you based on the then famous advertising slogan: Auro ki baat Jo bhi Ho, mere baat hai Embassy!!
Later, after I took over the reigns at Clarion Calcutta in 1991, it was ordained that our paths would cross again, and we wooed you to come over to handle the ITC Gold Flake and other accounts. Those were heady days of success as together we conquered some impossible feats to contribute in making Clarion the Agency of the Year!
Amidst all the hard work, there were many moments of fun and camaraderie, with a highly spirited team that found every opportunity to celebrate (and how!). I particularly remember the crazy Holi party at your Ballygunge Phari house.
You stayed in touch intermittently through the last 30 years one way or another and we’d often try to make a physical meeting happen at Bhubaneswar prior to the Covid outbreak. Alas, that was not to be.
Sharmistha joins me in conveying our deepest condolences to Haripriya and Sagarika.
Relieved of all the recent pain and suffering, Aurobindo, you must be in a much better place. Know you left behind a legacy of a life well lived, family who care deeply, an admirable career, and friends who feel blessed for having known you.
Rest in peace, my friend!
Read more news about Internet Advertising India, Marketing News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital Media News, Television Media NewsFor more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
McDowell’s No.1 Soda brings on the festive cheer in its latest TVC ‘Yaarir Gaan’
The film features Anirban Bhattacharya, Priyanka Sarkar and Arjun Chakraborty
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 5:46 PM | 2 min read
This festive season, McDowell’s No.1 Soda unveiled a TVC titled ‘Yaarir Gaan’ featuring popular celebrities and real life yaars Anirban Bhattacharya, Priyanka Sarkar and Arjun Chakraborty. In today’s fast paced world where connections often feel strained and distant, ‘Yaarir Gaan’ is a heartfelt tribute that emphasizes the importance of friends coming together and unlocking newer possibilities.
The film is based on a trio of childhood friends who share fond memories together celebrating countless festivals over the years. However, this year, their most cherished tradition takes an unexpected twist as one of their friends commits to spending the festival with some elderly people. Realizing the intention behind it and determined to keep the tradition alive, his two friends come together to celebrate and spread the festive cheer.
‘Yaarir Gaan’ beautifully captures the true essence of friendship and the sheer joy derived when friends come together, they can unveil a world of limitless possibilities. The film immerses us in the heartwarming dynamics of friendship, demonstrating that it's not just about companionship but about the transformative power of togetherness.
Speaking about the campaign Varun Koorichh, Vice President Marketing at Diageo India, “Festivities at this time of the year often bring friends together and rekindles yaaris. It is also that time of the year when you are hopping through the city with your best friends and making memories for a lifetime. We believe that during these festive days, friendship has the power to unite, inspire, and uplift one another. The song, Yaarir Gaan, created in partnership with SVF is a beautiful celebration of this connection friends share. The song and the story woven through it is a tribute to the enduring strength of these bonds and the joy they bring during the festive season."
Read more news about Internet Advertising India, Marketing News, PR and Corporate Communication News, Digital Media News, Television Media NewsFor more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp