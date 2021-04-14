CRED reveals Jackie Shroff’s secret in its latest ad film

CRED, in continuation with their official sponsorship with the Indian Premier League, is back this year with their entertaining video campaign - CRED: Great for the Good. After the roaring success of the first ad film featuring Indian cricketing legend, Rahul Dravid, for this year’s series; the next ad film will feature actor and CRED-favourite Jim Sarbh and India’s beloved actor Jackie Shroff in a never-seen-before avatar.

The creative minds at Early Man Film produced and directed the ad films. The campaign was written and conceptualised by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, Nupur Pai and Vishal Dayama and executed by DDB Mudra and 22Feet Tribal Worldwide. To set the tone of the campaign right, Karan Malhotra lent his expertise to compose the music for the films.

On the ad campaign this year, Kunal Shah, Founder and CEO, CRED, said "We are happy to continue our association with the IPL for the second year in a row. At CRED, we believe in rewarding good financial behaviour. With this campaign, we want to instil our message of the importance of financial literacy and educating viewers on the rewarding benefits of practising responsible financial behaviour. ”

Ayappa, Director and Co-Founder, Early Man Film, said “It’s that time of the year when we collaborate with our favourite heroes from the 90s and make them do strange, yet wonderful things for CRED. I hope everyone enjoys these films as much as they did the last set.”

CRED’s aim to make the IPL season even more rewarding for its members has kicked off to an entertaining start with the launch of this incredible video campaign, which will feature celebrities highlighting CRED’s take on timely bill payments, over the next couple of weeks.

