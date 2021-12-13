Cleartrip’s ad encourages travelers to stop travel-dreaming and start travel planning

Online travel company Cleartrip has launched its latest advertising campaign. The campaign by Cleartrip reflects the brand as the most flexible travel partner for consumers in times of uncertainty, drawing upon customer-centric flagship products, including EzCancel and Flexifly, which take care of uncertainties around travel planning.

While consumers have started their travel journeys again, conversations around the new variant have curbed the enthusiasm, adding to the hassles around planning a trip.

Based on this key insight, the latest campaign highlights unique product offerings like EzCancel offering 100% refund on cancellations and Flexifly enabling consumers to change plans easily, taking care of the uncertainties around travel planning and helping consumers to make their travel choices with confidence.

While cancelling or postponing travel plans were so far costly choices, Cleartrip, through its latest campaign, informs consumers that these options are readily and economically available to them when they book travel plans through the platform.

With Cleartrip’s flagship product’s first one, EzCancel offers a 100% refund on flight cancellations with no hidden charges. Launched with the idea of ‘Book abhi and Cancel kabhi Bhi, the offering makes travel plans truly flexible. The second one, Flexifly gives flyers the freedom to change their travel date and time and switch flights between airlines without any hefty penalties. The solution starts at INR 149, giving consumers the liberty to ‘Book abhi, travel kabhi bhi’.

Kunal Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer – Cleartrip, said, “With consumer sentiments at their peak during the holiday season, we predicted travel aspirations to increase as well. In its bid to be the most people-centric travel brand, Cleartrip has launched features that remove the uncertainties from the prospect of booking travel plans to create a flexible environment wherein possibilities thrive. The latest campaign celebrates this excitement of planning a holiday while diminishing the ‘ifs’ and ‘buts’. We are confident that this ad campaign will resonate with the travellers and give them the confidence to book their holiday plan without worries!”

Talking about the campaign, Sagar Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas said: “Cancelling or postponing a vacation or a trip can be a tedious and often expensive affair. This is what stops people from making plans and bookings in advance. And this is where Cleartrip’s features like EzCancel and Flexifly come in – by giving travellers the opportunity to plan travel with complete peace of mind. So, we crafted a campaign that brought alive all the joys of travel planning and negated all the pains and uncertainty associated with it. The cast added charm and believability to the stories. And the treatment drove home the point – don’t just dream about travel, start planning for it.”

