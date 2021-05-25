CARS24 encourages people to get vaccinated through latest social media campaign

The creatives showcase the smart use of names auto companies to spread awareness and the importance of getting vaccinated

CARS24, an e-commerce platform for pre-owned vehicles, recently used its social media handles to motivate people to get vaccinated. The campaign highlights the importance of getting vaccinated and thus, taking a step towards the end of the pandemic.

The light tone and quirky humour of the campaign is a much-needed break from the uncomforting updates that shadow social media platforms as India fights a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The creatives showcase the smart use of names of a few auto companies to spread awareness and importance of getting vaccinated which was very well accepted by netizens and re-shared by multiple people, followers, and a few companies as well.

The campaign has already garnered over 1Million reach/impressions across social media platforms of Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram. Since its launch and has also been further reposted by MG motors.

Commenting on the campaign, Nida Naushad, Head of Brand, CARS24, said, “I believe it is important for companies now more than ever to ensure that their communication is relevant, time sensitive and impactful. Through continuous conversations across our social media platforms, we are making a constant attempt to direct help and motivate everyone who engages with us to take the COVID-19 vaccination. We are also encouraging them to spread the word and help the ones around them to do the same as it truly is the need of the hour and a huge step towards relieving the country from the adversities of the pandemic.”

