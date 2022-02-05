Cadbury Dairy Milk’s campaign nudges people to stock up on ‘meetha’ to make life sweeter

The campaign by Ogilvy features six heart-warming videos that bring to life everyday tales where people resort to their refrigerator to indulge in the chocolate

Chocolate brand Cadbury Dairy Milk has rolled out an all- new campaign ‘Fridge Mein Meetha, Toh Ghar Meetha’, which shows how stocking ‘meetha’ at home can go a long way in making your everyday moments sweeter. With people spending a lot more time indoors, the campaign highlights daily relatable occasions where consumers open their refrigerators for smaller moments of indulgence, knowingly or unknowingly; thus, elevating their everyday moments.

With the pandemic creating newer snacking occasions, the campaign nudges consumers to stock up their refrigerators with Cadbury Dairy Milk to turn everyday moments into a ‘meetha’ celebration. It also ties back to Mondelez India’s purpose of always bringing to its consumers the right snack, for the right moment, made the right way.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Anil Viswanathan, Vice-President - Marketing, Mondelez India says, “An integral part of India’s celebratory and indulgent moments since the last seven decades, Cadbury Dairy Milk continues to be synonymous with the word chocolate in the country. Our latest campaign ‘Fridge Mein Meetha, Toh Ghar Meetha’ spotlights occasions where a bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk can turn otherwise mundane moments to sweeter ones and how these happen every day and in every home. As a snacking leader, we want consumers to stock up Cadbury Dairy Milk in their refrigerators and create category growth opportunities beyond instant consumption. We believe that brands that engage with consumers while they nest at home will have a deeper connection and help build lasting relationships.”

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India says, “Fridge Mein Meetha, Toh Ghar meetha’ is a campaign that picks up from how our lives have evolved. Today, we have found the time to discover the moments of joy at home that we didn’t earlier. The in-home consumption focused campaign lands this point beautifully, if there is a Cadbury in the fridge it has the sweetness to make every moment of our lives even sweeter.”

The campaign features six heart-warming videos that bring to life everyday tales where people resort to their refrigerator to indulge in their favourite chocolate. Some of these beautifully captured moments include simple situations that India has only gotten more privy to in the last two years of the pandemic. From snacking in the middle of work, midnight cravings to getting over the heat of spicy food or bribing our loved ones with a bar of Cadbury, these shorties are certain to strike a chord with every consumer.

Determined to influence a forever spot for itself in every Indian household, ‘Fridge Mein Meetha, Toh Ghar Meetha’ is set to build a deeper cultural connection through a multi-year high decibel disruptive marketing campaign. Forging a relationship across all generations of Indian households, Cadbury Dairy Milk plans to nudge shoppers to stock the brand at the back of various touch points- advertisements, pack interventions, interactive online and offline retail strategies, digital etc, the agecy said.

