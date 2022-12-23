Best ads of the fortnight: Jupiter has an 'alien' concept, Britannia gets nutty
Here's our pick for the most creative spots between December 1st and 15th
Another fortnight has rolled by and another set of ads has delighted us with their insight and execution. Here's the roundup of some of the best ads between December 1 and 15. As per usual, they have been arranged in alphabetical order.
Apple
While "empowering" is an overused term today, there's no better word to describe Apple's recent ad for International Day of Disabled Persons. The tech giant launched a spot titled "The Greatest" showing people with visual, hearing physical and cognitive disabilities navigating everyday life with ease using Apple's accessibility features. The ad has been conceptualised by the company's in-house team.
Asian Paints
Ogilvy India's ad for Asian Paints Apex Dust Proof is a humourous dig on dust, according to Sukesh Nayak, the CCO of the agency. Ahead of weddings, it's a common practice for Indian households to apply a fresh coat of paint to the walls of their houses. But often in the melee of celebrations, even the best of paint jobs can fall prey to dust.
The ad shows a daring bride landing at her wedding venue in a helicopter. Unfortunately, while the blades of the helicopter whip up a dust storm, covering the members of the bride's and groom's side in a thick coat of dust, the house in the background shines like it's brand new. All thanks to Asian Paints Apex Dust Proof.
Britannia NutriChoice
Among the clutter of health-food offerings, what must a brand do to stand out? After all, there are only a few ways in which you can say: "It's healthy." Britannia NutriChoice picked a humourous route for its NutriChoice range featuring herbs and seeds.
The ad starts with a woman "Riya" biting into a NutriChoice cookie, only to hear some voices emanating from it. Turns out that the cacophony was being caused by all the herbs and seeds inside the cookie, each jostling for a common cause -- "the well-being of Riya."
Talented is the agency behind the humourous ad, which has been directed by Shayak Roy.
Godrej Yummiez
Godrej Yummiez says it best by saying nothing at all. The latest ad for the brand's Crispy Potato Starz highlights how the flash-freezing technique preserves the crispiness and crunchiness of the product.
The ad features a masseuse at work with his client who is visibly happy with the service. The camera focuses on the client's content face when suddenly his eyes fly open to the sound of a loud crunch as if a bone just broke. His worried wife rushes out of the kitchen only to find the masseuse enjoying a crunchy piece of Crispy Potato Starz.
The ad has been conceptualised by The Womb, and we love it since it has no dialogues and instead focuses on sounds to drive home the message.
Jupiter
What if someone told you that you can withdraw your salary on any day of the month? You would think they are from some other planet, right? This is the insight that digital banking app Jupiter hinged on for its latest ad campaign.
The app offers an "On-Demand Salary" offering where users can withdraw their salary amount on any day of the month through credit -- an alien concept for most people.
The campaign is aimed at people who often find themselves running short of money before payday. The twin ads show the protagonists informing their friends about Jupiter's offering, only for the friends to see them as "aliens" because of the sheer (lack of a better word) absurdity of the concept.
Vim Black
Possibly the most talked-about ad this month, let alone the fortnight, the Vim Black "mock" ad campaign courted controversy for its rather absurd take on gender equality.
The ad shows a man bragging to a woman at a gym about doing dishes the night. A very buff Milind Soman bursts into the scene holding what looks like a bottle of black Vim made "specially for men."
The over-the-top approach of the ad made it clear that it was a satire, but it had few takers. People bore down on the ad strongly for talking about gender equality on one hand and then using gender stereotypes on the other.
While it may not go down in the annals of the best ads of India, the brand got what it needed -- our undivided attention. If that's not a good ad, we don't know what is.
Google multisearch: A new find for advertisers?
Industry experts are unanimous that Google’s new tool will present enormous opportunities for advertisers
By Shantanu David | Dec 21, 2022 8:52 AM | 5 min read
While top executives of Google’s global and India teams met at the company’s annual India event earlier this week and announced a surfeit of new developments, features and tools, one stood out in particular.
Google Search, a cornerstone of the company, literally the rock on which it was built, has introduced some key new features, namely Multisearch. Basically, this allows users to take a picture of an object they want to be identified, add text and then search, akin to pointing at a particular thing and asking what it is.
When one considers that the total worldwide revenue for Google in Q3 2022 came in at $69.1 billion, out of which $54.5 billion was from Google advertising (including revenue from Google search, ads on YouTube, and the Google network), the opportunities presented by multisearch are truly enormous, and lucrative, experts opine.
As Umesh Shashidharan, Media Director Planning and Operations, FoxyMoron (Zoo Media), enthuses, “Google, like always, is bringing the latest to search. For advertisers, the first step will be to see this getting adopted in the Indian market. If it gets adopted like the voice search did in India, it will be a great addition.”
“If it is compatible with regional languages, then the marketers will have their table full, trying to draw strategies and implement this new option. It will open new opportunities both from an organic and paid media perspective,” he adds.
While the multisearch tool is presently only available in English, Hindi is expected to be introduced soon next year, and regional languages are bound to follow. Indeed, many of the developments announced at Google for India 2022 focused on making Google more accessible across more regions, which means, for one, shopping just got a lot more personalised.
Shrenik Gandhi, Co-founder and CEO, White Rivers Media, points out that shopping is undergoing a dramatic transformation. “With the rise in experiential shopping, everyone is trying their best to leverage interactive technologies and artificial intelligence to offer their audience the best and most seamless shopping experience. Brands can now make the most of “Multisearch Near Me” and “Scene Exploration” features to surface their products and enjoy more discovery in the digital marketplace.”
Raghav Bagai, Co-founder at Sociowash, also believes that Google Multisearch will open a new dimension of user behaviour. “This new feature will help in understanding how users make use of images to search. In the world of SEO, Image Search has been an under-tapped tool and Google has introduced it well in time. Brands across fashion, home decor, interior, etc. will have direct use cases of this feature.”
Indeed, Google claims that more than 8 billion people use Google Lens each month to do visual searches, with India leading the way, and not by an insignificant amount.
Tanvi Bosmia, Associate Account Director, SoCheers, says there is no doubt that Google search is one of the most accessible features for discoverability with over 100 billion monthly searches on the platform. “So, it'd be safe to say that the new multisearch feature will enhance an Indian consumer's buying journey at the search stage. As for brands, it'll provide them new avenues to reach out to this audience, through more comprehensive search marketing efforts.
Vikas Kumar, Founder & CEO, Digital ROI, points out that multisearch will bring enhanced focus on indexing images on your website. Specific images that use alt tags with your keywords will help users discover websites, he said.
“Consumers who don’t know the name of the design or colour of apparel can still search for what they need. This can be a great way to bring in more business. Local businesses can also take advantage of multisearch. Someone looking for repair for a broken part can simply click a picture of the broken part and type "Repair". Google will direct users to relevant repair shops locally," Kumar added.
Bosmia agrees, saying, “Creatively, this new feature brings the opportunity for marketers to combine the two search mediums of image and text in some unique executions. Moreover, Google is leveraging its latest advancements in artificial intelligence to make the search process for its users more intuitive and natural, which has the potential to further open up AI integrations for the brands as well, in the realm of search marketing.”
As Gandhi concludes, “If you ignore the significance of multisearch, your business could be losing out on a sizable portion of consumers. Your target audience will now access the content on your website, app, and other online platforms in fresh, cutting-edge ways as a byproduct of Google's ongoing efforts to improve its customers' search experiences. As the best plan of action, make sure that all your images and website pages are optimised for search.”
Aabha Singh, Senior Manager – Content, TheSmallBigIdea, observes that with the multisearch feature, the amalgamation of text with images is going to help brands reach an audience that is more visual-inspired than just describing their needs or requirements. "Advertisers will have a ball game with strategies that are to be designed for a varied set of audiences as this feature promises to reach a region and demography that is not currently on Google," she says, quipping that the multisearch feature may be the irony we wished to see for the law of diminishing marginal utility as from here on it is only going to exceed and increase consumption.
TV ad vol for durables sector saw 21% jump in Jan-Sept ’22
The growth was compared to the same period last year, TAM data reveals; over 400 brands advertised in durables in the same period
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 8:16 AM | 2 min read
January-September ’22 saw ad volumes on TV for durables increase by 21% when compared to the same period last year, shows TAM AdEx report for the category.
In this period, the top ten categories and advertisers accounted for more than 70% and 35% of sector ad volumes, respectively. While ‘fans’ was the top category, Electrolux Kelvinator emerged as the top advertiser for the sector.
The number of brands who advertised on TV during Jan-Sep’22 stood at over 400. Among them, the top ten brands had a 23% share of ad volumes. Over 200 exclusive brands advertised under the durables sector compared to Jan-Sep’21.
Data for Jan-Sept ’21 shows TV ads in the durables category jumped 79% compared to the same period in the previous year.
Meanwhile, the news genre alone accounted for 58% of the sector's ad volume, with GEC coming second. The top three channel genres grabbed 90% of the ad volume share.
In Print, ad space in the durables sector increased by nearly 3 times in the medium in Jan-Sept '21-22; the rise was 2-fold for Jan-Sep'20 respectively. The sector’s ad space increased by 58% in Jan-Sept ’22 compared to Jan-Sept ’21.
The top ten categories accounted for 85% share of ad space. Consumer Durables/Home Appliances topped among the categories in Print with 39% of ad space share. The top ten advertisers took 50% share. TTK Prestige India was the top advertiser in the sector with 12% share of ad space in Jan-Sep '21.
During Jan-Sep’22, over 1600 exclusive brands appeared under the durables sector compared to Jan-Sep’21. Haier Self Clean Inverter AC was the top exclusive brand.
On Radio, advertising volumes for the sector saw an increase of 4.3 times in Jan-Sep '22 over Jan-Sep’20. The top ten brands added 46% to the overall advertising space of the sector on Radio. 100+ brands advertised exclusively during Jan-Sep’22 over Jan-Sep’21.
Ad insertions in the durables sector on digital saw a rise of 53% in Jan-Sep’22 over Jan-May’20 whereas it dropped 4% in Jan-Sep’21 compared to Jan-Sep’20. Digital ad insertions for the sector saw an increase of 59% in Jan-Sep’22 over Jan-Sep’21.
On Digital, the top ten categories got 75% share of the sector’s ad insertions. While the top ten advertisers had a 60% share in Jan-Sep'22, Samsung India Electronics was on top of the list with 17% share.
The Ad Club Bangalore announces Big Bang Awards 2022
The awards will be held in the first week of February 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 1:54 PM | 3 min read
The Ad Club Bangalore has announced Big Bang Awards 2022 for Excellence in Creative, Design, Media and Digital.
The Advertising Club Bangalore, having been in existence for over 3 decades, has announced its flagship event Big Bang, celebrating excellence in the areas of creative, design, media, digital and marketing.
The award function will be held in the first week of February 2023.
“As we move from an uncertain to a more certain environment, we are super excited to announce the next edition of the flagship Big Bang Awards. I am personally glad that we are able to keep this award running for 2 decades and based on the feedback received from many, we have done some re-engineering of the BB award categories too. We look forward to receiving entries from agencies across the country,” said Laeeq Ali, President, The Advertising Club Bangalore.
The Advertising Club Bangalore has been conducting the Big Bang awards for over 2 decades now, except for the pandemic year of 2020. The awards are open to all members of the advertising and marketing fraternity across the country. The last event attracted a massive number of entries from over 40 agencies and 9 clients, spread over 12 cities in India.
The high-power jury, as in previous years, comprises eminent advertising, media and marketing professionals, people drawn from across the country and the APAC region. The entire judging process is online.
The Big Bang Awards for Creative Excellence will celebrate Excellence in Creative and Content. There are separate categories for Consumer, B2B, Media, Entertainment, Social Causes, Health, fitness and Wellness, E-commerce, Integrated Marketing Campaigns and Social Causes. There is a new category to celebrate regional campaigns in different Indian languages.
The Big Bang Awards for Design Excellence will celebrate internal and external design expertise including Brand Identity and UX design.
The Big Bang Awards for Media Excellence and Digital Excellence will honour the innovative work being done by Media and Digital agencies across. different media, traditional and digital. Data and Technology is a new category introduced this year on how data and research can be used to create more effective campaigns based on powerful insights.
The Big Bang will also celebrate young talent with awards for Young Writer (Copy/ Content) of the Year, Young Art Director of the Year and the Arvind Kumar Memorial Young Media Professional of the Year.
Malavika Harita, Chairperson of Big Bang Awards, added, “We have added a number of new categories this year based on popular demand. Packaging, E-commerce, Regional Language Campaigns, Design, Data and Technology, in addition to all our regular categories. We are also celebrating young professionals in art, copy and content and media.”
The entries for Big Bang Awards are open online at www.bigbangawards.com and the last date for submission entries is January 10h 2023. The rules and details are available on the same website. There is an Early Bird Offer till 20th December 2022.
The Big Bang Awards are presented by Meta. exchange4media group is the Community Partner.
Ishaan Khattar and Ashutosh Rana team up for Dulux TVC
The ad has been conceptualised by Mullen Lintas Delhi
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 11:26 AM | 3 min read
AkzoNobel, the maker of Dulux paints in India, has released a new TVC campaign ‘Ghar ka Champion’ for its latest innovation in exterior paints – the new Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx. Conceptualised by Mullen Lintas Delhi, the film features Ashutosh Rana in a TVC first with Ishaan Khattar.
The new Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx ‘Ghar Ka Champion’ campaign is driven by the improved brand promise of longer lasting 12-year assured protection of home exteriors against all-weather conditions. At the core of this promise are the Triple Defence Technology (that results in Superior Weather Resistance, Superior Crack-Proof and Superior Water Resistance) and advanced PU modified acrylic (for higher sheen and durability). Conceived by Mullen Lintas Delhi, the campaign draws an analogy between two champions – a sportsperson on the field and the one protecting homes. The emotional storytelling is uplifted by Ashutosh Rana, who makes his TVC debut with the film as a father and Ishaan Khattar, his reel son.
The film showcases an aspiring sportsperson who leaves home (Champion Bhavan) when his father bets that the colours of Champion Bhavan would have faded long before his son ever becomes a champion. When the son finally returns home as a champion, he is surprised to see that house has retained its original sheen. Bringing alive the analogy of champions are intercuts cuts of the son training during harsh weather; and the home (painted with Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx) also weathering similar extremes. The story of champions converges at the end when the father finally reveals his confidence in both his champion son and Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx – the Ghar ka Champion, by saying that the colours were anyways not going to fade.
For both Ashutosh (who believes that colours - be it of relationships or homes - are part of our identity) and Ishaan (who has fond memories of the Dulux jingle from his childhood and is an athletic in real life), being a part of ‘Ghar ka Champion’ campaign was fulfilling on a personal level too.
Rajiv Rajgopal, Managing Director, AkzoNobel India said, “Given the harsh impact of climate and weather on homes - be it extreme rainfall, surface cracks, extreme heat, UV rays, dirt, or dust - consumers today are increasingly demanding high-quality exterior paints that can protect and keep their homes looking beautiful for longer. Enhanced with the breakthrough Triple Defence Technology, the improved 12-year protection assurance is a manifestation of our confidence on the superior quality of new Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx, which makes it the ultimate Ghar ka Champion.”
Vandana Krishnia, Head of Marketing, Decorative Paints, AkzoNobel India said, “Weathershield has been one of AkzoNobel’s most trusted and reliable brands. Within the exterior paints category, Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx distils the best of science, innovation, and the magic of Dulux to offer meaningful benefits to homeowners. Ultimately, many may come and go, but it is only the champion that passes the test of time.”
Garima Khandelwal, CCO, Mullen Lintas said, “The Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx, helps people keep their home protected from harsh weather conditions for a long time. In a country like India, where we face different weather conditions across regions, we have created a campaign which can justify the product properties and promise of prolonged protection. The TVC also stands out with an emotional graph of a father son saga that seamlessly weaves the product story to the journey of a champion. The pairing of Ashutosh Rana and Ishaan Khattar along with collaborating on this with Dibakar Banerjee for the story to feel quintessentially Bollywood was very exciting for us.”
Tata Soulfull promises ‘non-sticky’ treat in new campaign
The campaign has been conceived by Wondrlab
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 9:05 AM | 2 min read
Tata Soulfull recently launched a new digital campaign for its enhanced product line, Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ with a new tagline, ‘Non-Sticky Mast, Taste Zabardast’.
Addressing the core pain point of the consumer of Masala Oats being sticky, Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ comes with an extra millet crunch, thus making it non-sticky and more enjoyable for consumers. The core thought has been brought alive with a 20-second film, showcasing a young married couple having a quirky conversation about their evening snack choice. It adopts a fresh strategy for marketing oats against its competition while concentrating on its target consumers who are seeking healthier choices without compromising on taste.
Amit Akali, CCO and Co-founder, Wondrlab, the agency behind the campaign, explained, “Like all their products, Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ is packed with millets, real vegetables & nutritious oats. Millets are added to make the product more crunchy. The non-sticky part even we didn’t initially believe, so we tried it. And it really was non-sticky! This belief that ‘Oats just can’t be non-sticky’ is what then became the inspiration for a sharp 20 second film. Jeet Lotia, the director, beautifully brought the chemistry between the couple alive, along with this disbelief.”
Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Prashant Parameswaran, MD & CEO, Tata Consumer Soulfull, said, "We are pleased to introduce the campaign for our new product Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ which complements our existing snacking portfolio. In keeping with Tata Soulfull’ s mission, we are determined to reintroduce Indian millets in more unique and convenient formats, and are confident that our new Masala Oats+, with its crunchy, non-sticky texture and four desi flavours, will be the go-to choice for consumers seeking great taste in nutritious formats. Health and wellness will remain a key consumer trend, and Tata Soulfull is well positioned to meet this demand with its 'Taste first, health forward' philosophy.”
udChalo celebrates Vijay Divas by launching #SalutingTheHeroes campaign
The film salutes the sacrifices of the war veterans of 1971 capturing their personal emotions
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 17, 2022 4:00 PM | 2 min read
udChalo, a consumer-tech company that exclusively serves India’s defence forces and their dependents, has announced the launch of #SalutingTheHeroes campaign on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. Through this campaign, udChalo aims to cement the gap between defence fraternity and the civilian world by honouring their sacrifices and virtuous actions that has helped build a nation. The film features the war veterans of 1971 marking the commencement of the first phase of the campaign.
Capturing the 1971 war veterans’ Lt Gen BT Pandit PVSM, VrC (Retd), Brig. Jayprakash D Sapatnekar (Retd), Air Cmd Ram Mohan Sridharan VM (Retd), Group Captain NG Junnarkar VrC (Retd), the movie takes you down the memory lane of the iconic war. Starting from the commencement of the war, experience of being in a war field for India and the glorious victory that became a history to remember, the veterans narrate the story for its audience. This is a first time, the war of 1971 is featured from the perspective of a war veteran who were present on ground fighting the battle.
Talking about the campaign, Ravi Kumar, founder and CEO, udChalo said, “India’s history of freedom struggle highly read and known by every citizen. However, the journey to safeguard freedom and democracy post-independence has not been easy. This credit goes to our war hero’s and the defence fraternity. Through this campaign we wish to bring to the limelight these unknown, unheard stories of great sacrifices of the veterans on appropriate platform. Furthermore, giving them the due respect that they and their family always deserve.”
udChalo currently caters to a loyal customer base from the Indian armed forces and dependants of ‘Fauji Family’. Over a span of 10 years, the start-up has built a unique, convenient and effective platforms for soldiers to access consumer products and services at competitive prices across Travel, Finance, Housing, Consumer Electronics, and Utility bills payment facility.
'Is it truly a celebration if it’s not equal?' asks Ariel
The new film emphasises the brand's commitment to democratising domestic duties
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 17, 2022 8:54 AM | 2 min read
Ariel India, which is known for starting conversations around unequal division of household chores and urging more men to share the load, has tried to capture the sentiment of women in its new #CelebrateEqual film that raises a pertinent question – ‘is it truly a celebration if it’s not equal?’.
The film depicts a post family dinner scenario wherein the man is seen sitting browsing through his phone, while the woman is clearing the table and attending to the baby. The man asks his wife about the photos received on the family group from the dinner earlier that day. She asks him to find a picture in which she is also a part of the festivities. In most pictures, she is in the background doing chores and missing all the festivity and celebrations.
“At Ariel, we aspire to build a better world for all of us, a world where everyone sees equal. Over the years, Ariel has brought to light through our campaigns, unconscious bias and conditioning which comes in the way of us achieving an equal world.” He further added, “Even now 61%* of women believe that they do not get to fully enjoy the celebrations because of the unequal burden of household chores. This often goes unnoticed and through #CelebrateEqual we want to help trigger conversations to drive positive change” said Sharat Verma, Chief Marketing Officer, P&G India, and Vice President, Fabric Care, P&G India.
Celebrations have returned with family dinners, festivals, gatherings being held in all glory. However, it is often unnoticed that household chores like laundry, cleaning, or cooking, significantly increase during celebrations and the burden of these tasks are not equal. A new study by an independent third party revealed a startling fact that only 27%* women feel that their husbands shared the load equally with them during these times. This prevents women for participating equally in celebrations.
“Ariel has been championing the cause of equality and inclusion since 2015. It has been raising pertinent questions on household equality through its movement #ShareTheLoad and supporting inclusion through its campaign #MakeItPossible. #CelebrateEqual is another effort in this direction furthering the cause of gender equality in households,” the company said.
