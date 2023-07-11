Best ads of the fortnight: Brooke Bond's ode to chai, WhatsApp's power of private messages

Another fortnight has come bearing some amazing ads for us to enjoy. This time around, we had a good mix of spots that were funny, thought-provoking, heart-warming and sensible. These are our pick of the best ads between June 16 and 30. As always, we have listed them alphabetically.



Brooke Bond





The brand never disappoints when it comes to making good ads. Some months ago, Brooke Bond brought out a stellar ad that showcased the importance of a stranger's kindness in trying times. The brand released a new ad on World Social Media Day, highlighting how the humble "chai" is India's biggest social media tool, bringing people together. "The film draws a parallel between social media lingo such as likes, shares, friend requests, reposts & trends with everyday moments across India, positioning a cup of Red Label tea as an enabler to bring people together," said the company. The ad has been conceptualised by Ogilvy.



Tata Play Binge







Bollywood power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have collaborated for ads before, yet this spot by Tata Play Binge portrays them as everyday characters bereft of their usual glitz and glamour. The campaign Bachcha Bachcha Janta Hai shows them as slice-of-life characters talking about the essence of the offering. The ad is endearing and funny, especially since we see the usually glamorous pair bantering like a regular couple.



Pidilite





Pidilite's tile adhesive brand Roff addressed the common tile installation issues faced by customers in a hilarious ad. The film highlights how miniscule issues like a tile breaking can set anybody off, turning them into a completely different person. The ad has shades of Snickers' "You're Not You When You're Hungry” campaign. The ad has been conceptualised by Ogilvy.



WhatsApp





WhatsApp highlights the power of private messages and how far they can go in offering security and comfort to women. "Three quarters of women across the world (73%) and 68% of women in India say they would open up about their struggles if a friend reached out to them in private," said the company. A simple ad film accompanies the larger campaign where a series of mirrored messages appear in private spaces - women’s restrooms.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)