Bajaj Allianz Life launches campaign for guaranteed return plans

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has launched its latest brand campaign “Ye Bhi Sahi Hai”. The campaign uses slice-of-life situations to spread awareness about the importance of ensuring a well-balanced financial portfolio to achieve future life goals like paying for child’s higher education, repaying home loans, going on foreign trips, etc.

Commenting on the new campaign launch, Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life said, “Consumers have varying risk profiles at different life stages but they ultimately seek financial solutions which meet their future life goals with utmost ease and guarantee. Keeping this insight in mind, we have launched our new campaign Ye Bhi Sahi Hai, which intends to create awareness about guaranteed return plans and how these plans can help individuals balance their risks well. We believe that even for investors who are not completely risk-averse, it is essential to park a certain amount of their money in safer instruments of investment; and that’s exactly the message we intend to send out via this campaign.”

Bajaj Allianz Life’s “Yeh Bhi Sahi Hai” campaign will be a 360-degree outreach, including TVCs, print ads, OTT platforms, OOH advertising and digital and social media.

