Bajaj Allianz Life asks all to ‘gift’ moments

Bajaj Allianz Life has launched a heartening digital campaign for this Diwali - #KhushiyonKaReturnGift.

The video campaign urges people to gift meaningful moments and memories to people this Diwali, and make a difference in their lives.

Bajaj Allianz Life brings back hope and compassion through this campaign by advocating the thought of giving back to the community by helping them achieve their life goals and in return, enjoy its fulfilling returns.