Bajaj Allianz Life releases #SavingsToLifeGoals campaign

Bajaj Allianz Life today released an endearing digital campaign #SavingsToLifeGoals, urging customers to smartly channelize their discretionary spends towards investing in Life Goals. The campaign aims to positively transform customers’ mindset towards savings and long term investments, especially during the ongoing lockdown. The company has also developed a digital tool Savings to Life Goals Convertor, which allows the customers to calculate their long term savings generated after making changes to monthly expenses. The digital tool is available on the company’s website and all its social media platforms.

Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance says, “These are also the times for inculcating new good habits. The initiative aims at advocating customers to translate savings being accumulated on account of reduced discretionary expenses including dining out, watching movies and office-commute into planning for long term Life Goals.”

The digital campaign is an extension of the popular #DostiWithDad initiative released during Father’s Day. #DostiWithDad campaign, which struck an emotional chord with audiences, had Father suggesting his son to be friendly than being over protective. In #SavingsToLifeGoals campaign, it is the Father giving a friendly advice to son who is not too happy due to limited pandemic-driven mobility.