Amol Maheshwari joins MediBuddy as Country Head – Sales & Account Management

Digital healthcare platform MediBuddy has onboarded Amol Maheshwari as their Country Head for Sales and Account Management. Maheshwari is a seasoned senior sales leader with over 15 years of experience in the BFSI space in India.

In his last role with Bajaj Allianz Life, he was instrumental in creating Institutional Distribution Partnerships across Banks, NBFCs, Fintechs, Insurtechs, Ecommerce Companies. He also handled Bajaj Allianz Life's Corporate Distribution under Employee Benefit Schemes with Assets Under Management of over INR 10,000 Crores across Top Indian Companies. He is also an Employee Benefits Expert & has participated as a speaker/moderator in Industry Forums led by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Bengal Chamber of Commerce & Industry, etc.

Commenting on the appointment, Satish Kannan, Co-Founder & CEO, MediBuddy - DocsApp says, “We endeavour to propel the brand on an unwavering growth trajectory. With the wealth of experience Amol brings in, his acumen and contribution would be of great value to MediBuddy and steer the company to achieve significant milestones.”

In the past, he has worked with top brands like Bajaj Allianz Life, Bloomberg, HSBC, HDFC Life across sales & distribution functions like Bancassurance, Corporate Distribution, Wealth Management, Strategic Alliances, etc.

On joining MediBuddy, Maheshwari says "I am super excited to join India's largest and award-winning digital healthcare platform offering comprehensive & state of the art health care services. We are in pandemic times and have realised the importance of healthcare services like Teleconsultations, Annual Health Check-Ups, E-Pharmacy, Employee Wellness Programmes, etc. With India having one of least doctor penetration & MediBuddy having a partner network of 90,000 doctors, 7000 hospitals, 3000 diagnostic centres, 2500 pharmacies, it would be our mission to bring quality preventive healthcare to the last mile in India and promote healthy citizens. We are also committed to serving Indian Corporates across PSU, Private, MNC, SME Companies in structuring best in class Healthcare solutions for the well-being of their employees.”

He also added that, “Health Tech sector in India is at the cusp of huge growth offering promising opportunities for everyone in the industry & MediBuddy would lead the same in India."

Maheshwari holds an MBA from Symbiosis Center for Management & HRD in Marketing and has coaching certifications from International Coach Federation & Marshall Goldsmith. He has done various certifications in Leadership from Indian School of Business and Harvard University.