'Dancing Uncle' promises Bajaj Allianz Life customers of a better tomorrow

Bajaj Allianz Life announced a total bonus of Rs. 1, 156 crore, which will benefit 12 lakh policyholders, which includes a special one-time bonus of Rs. 315 crores (over and above the regular bonus). To celebrate the announcement, the brand brings back #DancingUncle aka Sanjeev Srivastava with his unique and fun style.

Bajaj Allianz Life has roped in #DancingUncle, who in his assuring style reaches out to the company’s policyholders telling them of a “Sunhera Kal”.

Commenting on the initiative, Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, said, “The special bonus, over and above regular bonus, reflects our continuous endeavour to delight our customers, enabling them to achieve their lifegoals. The digital campaign aims to spread cheer, on the back of the announcement, amid pandemic’s second wave waning and vaccination drive gaining momentum”.

