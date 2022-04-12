ASCI finds 14 ads violating gaming ad regulations during IPL broadcast

In March, 285 social media ads of online real-money gaming companies were identified as being in violation of the ASCI code

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has screened 35 ads from the category and identified 14 as being in potential violation of its code. ASCI is keeping a tab on TV as well as on OTT ads.

In March alone, 285 social media ads of online real-money gaming companies were identified as being in violation of the ASCI code.

ASCI noted that in some instances dubious claims such as ‘India’s biggest 1st prize’ were being made, and in many cases the disclaimer informing consumers of the risks was flashed very quickly rather than at a normal speaking pace. In some cases, the advertisements had celebrities acting while the disclaimer was being spoken, distracting consumers from important information about risks. Some advertisements had disclaimers that were smaller than what has been prescribed.

These attempts at glossing over the disclaimers required to be carried in the prescribed manner, informing about the risks of financial loss or game addiction, can severely compromise consumer interest. ASCI has urged gaming industry bodies to take up this issue with their members.

Manisha Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Secretary General (SG), ASCI, said: “ASCI is concerned to note that, despite clear guidelines, some online real-money gaming firms are attempting a shortcut. For an industry that is under significant regulatory scrutiny, such acts by some companies paint the entire industry as irresponsible. IPL, being a massive platform, requires responsible behaviour from all parties – including gaming firms, broadcasters, celebrities and ad creators. We hope that all parties play their roles to ensure that consumers are not exposed to misleading advertising.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)