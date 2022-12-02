Apple's new ad is a powerful tribute to users with disabilities

The spot highlights Apple's accessibility features, which can help people with disabilities navigate the world with ease

The term "empowering" has been so often these days that the word has lost its sheen. Yet, no other adjective is half as befitting when it comes to describing the new Apple accessibility ad. Ahead of International Day of Disabled Persons 2022, the tech giant has launched its latest ad titled "The Greatest."

It's a powerful tribute to people who navigate through everyday life in a world designed for their able-bodied counterparts. They do so fearlessly with a little help from Apple's accessibility features on products like iPhone, Apple Watch and Mac.

According to Neilsen's research on 4,50,000 primetime ads, there is no representation of disability unless the product is meant for the disabled. A dismal 1% of ads have adequate representation of disability-related themes.

Media can play a large role in promoting inclusivity by normalising disabilities and changing the narratives around them. Big companies like Apple can drive this change by depicting people with disabilities in an empowering way and not in a sympathetic light.



The ad film hinges on the idea that accessibility is for everyone and shouldn't be limited at any cost. The tech company has released to commemorate the 30th year of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which falls on December 3.

"At Apple, we believe accessibility is a human right. Innovative features like Door Detection, Sound Recognition, Voice Control and more are designed to let you use your devices in ways that work best for you," says the video description.

The 2:21 minute video showcases everyday instances of people with disabilities of visual, physical, hearing and cognitive nature empowered by Apple accessibility features.

The video is filled with inspiring moments: a woman with no arms wakes up in the morning with instructions for Siri, who helps her open the blinds; A wheelchair-bound man uses voice instructions to click his pictures; A deaf mother knows her child is crying with the help of the Apple watch that alerts her; Another woman uses her legs to operate her phone and to browse the web; A blind man locates his red jacket by moving his iPhone camera around the room.

The spot steers clear of any mawkish tropes to inspire pity for its subjects. Instead, it shows the many ways in which people with disability lead fulfilling lives, doing things that excite them.

Apple's in-house team has crafted the ad. The video is set to a foot-tapping number by Spinifex Gum titled "I am the greatest." It has vocals by Marliya Choir.

