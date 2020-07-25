Allen Solly says 'wear a mask like a smile'

Allen Solly and Ogilvy Bengaluru have come together to create an upbeat video that captures slice-of-life situations and habits of people, now common around us. And it surely puts a smile on one’s face while reiterating the need to always wear a mask when stepping outside.

The act of wearing a mask is a practice we are all still adapting to. It has not been easy for us- most masks are stuffy and their medical equipment looking design increases our anxiety about the situation. But it’s important that we all wear one- so that we can care for ourselves as well as assure those around us.



Anil S Kumar, COO, Allen Solly, says: “Driven by the need of the hour, wearing face masks has become a new normal. They are now an unavoidable necessity for the greater good. Our campaign aims to add a fresh and positive perspective to the concept of masks by connecting it to a human characteristic - Smile. With easing lockdowns, people have started venturing out and wearing a mask is the new norm. It becomes highly critical in such times to device messages carefully and creatively. Through our campaign, we are not just highlighting people’s duties & obligations but also empowering their trust in accepting masks as a way to express oneself just the way we do with our smiles. We strongly believe the campaign will add positivity and reinforce the importance of wearing masks to not only keep ourselves safe but put others around us at ease as well.”



According to Mahesh Gharat, CCO, Ogilvy South, “Masks are the essentials for the new world. But we don’t want people to feel they are a burden. Designed right, they can be cool, quirky and very very endearing. Our easy-breezy film encourages people to wear a mask with a smile."