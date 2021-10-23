Allen Solly unveils ‘Own Your Shape’ campaign for its women’s Denim range

Allen Solly, a casual work-wear brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., unveils a new range of denims for women in diverse sizes with a brand new campaign ‘Own Your Shape’. The campaign addresses the growing concerns– “one-size-fits-all”, as women struggle to find the perfect fit denim. With the launch of new campaign ‘Own your Shape’, the brand aims to provide stylish denims for every body type.

Anil S. Kumar, COO, Allen Solly said, “At Allen Solly, we care about the right fit for all body types. The need to move beyond ‘One Size Fit for all’ was common during our customer outreach. Fashion is not only about developing the perfect product but also the right fit for each body type and through this ‘Own Your Shape’ campaign, Allen Solly aims to accentuate that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. He further added, “The brand strongly believes that this campaign will bring positivity among women and encourage the brand to make more such products.”

As part of the campaign, Ogilvy has conceptualized a new film that features three girls of different body types, trying different styles, switching. Swiping. Experimenting. The denims fit each of their body types equally well. They are seen admiring each other’s styles and the way the denims compliment their body shapes. They raise a toast for having the freedom to choose more from multiple styles that fits their body perfectly and not the other way around, thanks to Allen Solly

The idea behind ‘Own Your Shape’ campaign is to break away from the stereotype of clothing or the notion of specific styles for certain body shapes and address the diverse sizes of Indian women.

The first principle of dressing up is the need to experiment and have choices. So, why restrict them when it comes to denim? This collection is one of its kind with loads of functional benefits like High Waist for no gapes at waistline, better tuck, curvier denims celebrating ergonomics especially for plus size women, and more.

Mahesh Gharat, CCO, Ogilvy South said, “When women compliment other women on their sartorial choices, it conveys a subtle but beautiful appreciation of each other. This is exactly what the film captures between these three wonderful girls. The film captures their unique style and how they have found the right fit in the denim they wear. Through this film, we have depicted the essence of being comfortable in one’s skin and celebrating our body shape no matter what styles we opt for. After all, it’s only when you truly adore your body that the world looks brighter.”

The campaign is being released on leading digital platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

