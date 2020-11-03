Allen Solly launches ‘#Reclaim2020’ campaign in the festive season

Conceptualized by Ogilvy & Mather, the festive campaign is built on the core idea of reclaiming missed festive occasions and the whole year, metaphorically

Allen Solly has launched a new digital campaign to promote its festive collection 2020, offering vibrant wardrobe solutions for men and women. The campaign is a relatable montage, weaved around the festive ambience featuring young men and women dressed in the latest Allen Solly festive collection. It inspires the audience to celebrate this festive season with an extra zeal to make up for all other fun moments and festive occasions that was missed due to the pandemic.

Conceptualized by Ogilvy & Mather, the festive campaign is built on the core idea of reclaiming missed festive occasions and the whole year, metaphorically, with the hashtag #RECLAIM2020. Aimed at customers who desire ‘self-indulgence’, the campaign calls out to dress up with elegancehis festive season to make up for all the months we spent not celebrating. The campaign highlights the unconventional festive collection from Allen Solly for men and women. It displays festive, bright color shirts and trousers for men including mandarin-collar Kurta shirts. The women’s festive collection is driven by Fusion Silhouettes in vibrant tones and fabrics with sheen that lends itself naturally to festivity.

Sharing his thoughts on the latest campaign Anil Kumar, COO, Allen Solly commented “We are thrilled to launch our latest festive collection with a vibrant range of apparels for both men and women. Our new campaign aims to capture our consumer’s desire for getting dressed to look good and feel great every moment of this festive season, after a particularly long and dull year, spent mostly in Pyjamas. We felt it was time for all us to #Reclaim2020, of course safely and responsibly.”

Further adding to the details of the campaign, Kumar highlighted, “The festive campaign will be released across digital platforms to maximize the reach.”

Tithi Ghosh, Managing Partner, Ogilvy South commented, “2020 will be the year we learned to work from home, started virtual celebrations and meet ups as we struggled to keep our social connections alive. In the absence of physical connects, staying away from familiar and loved spaces our lives seemed to be drained real excitement and warmth. With the festive season upon us and more control returned to us, it's time to bring back energy and vibrance. Allen Solly's festive themed film captures the never-say-die spirit among friends who collectively #Reclaim2020. Allen Solly exhorts you to bid adieu to pajamas and drape yourself in a celebratory mood.”

Allen Solly’s festive campaign will be amplified through a mega digital campaign across Facebook, YouTube and other new-age digital platforms.