Alia Bhatt & Ayushmann Khurrana ask all the right questions in JSW Paints ad
The ad has been conceptualized by TBWA
JSW Paints, India’s environment-friendly paints company and part of the US $22 billion JSW Group, is launching a new product campaign for its luxury range of Halo Wall Finishes.
The Indian consumer is discerning and extremely conscious of how his/her walls look. However, when it comes to making a choice they ‘Sleep Buy’ thinking they are buying the best, often without knowing why is it the best. In the process, they get some benefits and miss many. JSW Paints encourages consumers to make an informed choice. It began with Sawalia questioning ‘Why pay extra for colour’. In this campaign, Sawalia questions consumers to find out if they are getting all the benefits they can get in their best paint. JSW Paints Halo range of finishes is top of its class offering that comes fully loaded and feature-packed. It has anti-stain (which makes it easy to clean stains off the wall), has Germ block (which protects the home interiors from bacteria, fungus, and viruses), has a rich sheen, offers best-in-class coverage, and comes with Any Colour One Price. Additionally, it is water-based and low VOC making it completely non-toxic and family-friendly. Conceptualized by TBWA, this campaign features Bollywood Superstars Alia Bhatt & Ayushmann Khurrana. The TVC will be promoted digitally during the IPL 2023 season and on all the leading television channels.
Sundaresan A.S, Joint MD & CEO, JSW Paints said, “As we build the paint company of the future, our aim is to help consumers make an informed choice. The insight behind this campaign is that often consumers blindly go ahead with what is being offered, without knowing what they get. Sawalia, an agent provocateur, continues to nudge consumers to ask the right questions and make the right choice! The campaign aims to assure its audience that it is indeed possible for a single paint brand to have it all. However, the only way to find out the benefits is by taking the initiative to ask”.
Govind Pandey, CEO, TBWA India said, “Consumers in this category tend to be "sleep buyers" and make purchases based on perception or repeating past usage. JSW Paint’s innovations have enabled a range of paints complete with a far superior set of benefits. The JSW Paints Halo Campaign is a way to awaken the Indian consumers and get them to demand more from their paint by asking questions.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Anirudh belts out a 'super duper' summer anthem for 7UP
This is an extension of the brand’s new Super Duper Refresher campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 11:54 AM | 2 min read
This summer, 7UP®, the clear refreshing drink, has teamed up with celebrated singer and musical genius, Anirudh Ravichander as they come together for a super-duper musical which is all set to enthrall the audiences.
Anirudh Ravichander brings his unique style and peppy persona to 7UP® world to further refresh audiences through this music anthem.
In the opening scene, the protagonist is stuck in gridlock on a hot, muggy day, and he notices that everyone around him looks exhausted. As the protagonist opens the 7UP® bottle in his bag to take a drink, the poster of Anirudh Ravichander on a 7UP® truck catches his eye, drawing his attention away from the traffic and the onslaught of vehicles.
The scene shifts to the vehicle, where Anirudh is serenading the protagonist to the tune of the new 7UP® Super Duper Refresher commercial. As Anirudh sings, he takes on the personae of those in the audience, and the protagonist and the crowd at large soon join him in dancing and having a good time despite the oppressive heat. A splash of water creatively greets our hero as he unlocks the 7UP® truck, bringing him back to the real world and his 7UP® bottle. Now that the traffic has moved, the protagonist can see Anirudh wink from the billboard.
Speaking on the announcement, Naseeb Puri, Senior Marketing Director, Energy, Hydration & Flavours, PepsiCo India, " 7UP is committed to providing refreshing experiences and what could possibly be more refreshing than a Super-Duper Refresher anthem by none other than the musical genius, Anirudh. We are extremely excited to have him on board and can’t wait for the youth to start grooving to 7UP’s ultimate upliftment anthem this summer.”
Sharing his excitement on the new campaign, Brand ambassador, Anirudh Ravichander said, "I am absolutely thrilled to have joined the 7UP family, as it is a brand I have literally grown up with. Working on the musical has been very refreshing and the creative journey we took together has been super-duper fun. I personally love the foot tapping number and cannot wait for the youngsters to enjoy it as much as I do”
An extension of the brand’s new Super Duper Refresher campaign, the new 7UP® TVC will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Inside Leo Burnett’s Cannes Lions entries: Rajdeepak Das shares behind-the-scene stories
The agency will be sending six campaigns to the festival this year
By Tanzila Shaikh | Apr 18, 2023 8:53 AM | 3 min read
At the Cannes Lions last year, Leo Burnett bagged the Grand Prix for their campaign for Whisper - The Missing Chapter. This year, the agency has planned to send six campaigns to the festival, which will begin on June 19, 2023
Rajdeepak Das, Chief Creative Officer at Leo Burnett, takes us through four of these campaigns. Two of the campaigns that the agency is sending, Pepsi’s SmartFarm and Biochar, are yet to be launched.
Whisper- The Missing Chapter
This campaign bagged a Grand Prix for Leo Burnet last year. This year, the agency is sending it in the Effectiveness category.
According to Das, more than 2 crore girls drop out of school every year after puberty because of a lack of period education. This important subject is not taught in schools and is also shushed by society.
With this chapter on periods, we want to make sure no girl misses out on her education due to lack of period education, he says.
Airtel - 175 Replayed
Airtel - 175 Replayed is a legendary piece of work because this match changed Indian cricket. It was after this match that cricket became a craze for the nation; the country changed and a lot of things happened. But the history was never recorded, and so we did this. We gave India the history back using technology, shares Das.
“What is the use of technology if we just use it to see how the future looks without knowing what the past looks like? People have to learn from history, he adds.
#BringBack2011 by Oreo India
The campaign had MS Dhoni going live on Oreo India’s YouTube channel and declaring that the country would win the World Cup once again, repeating its 2011 feat. 2011 was also the year when Oreo was launched. And so, invoking the superstition, a relaunch of the brand will make sure that the Indian team will win the tournament again.
As a country, we all are a little superstitious about cricket in a fun way. So we made this video.
Mondelez also replicated Times of India's April 2011 front page where India's World Cup win and 2G scam were big news, and several top publications fell for the ruse!
Burger King ft Hrithik Roshan - BK ka Stunner Jugaad
The brand released a 20-second Instagram ad in which Hrithik is seen stepping out of his vanity van and posing for the paparazzi. The actor was “unaware” that a billboard was placed strategically behind him to make it appear that he was endorsing the "Rs 50 Stunner Menu".
We were told that if we use a celebrity, people still ask whether it was paid or unpaid. The best idea was to have it in a way that you don’t know where it comes from.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund launches campaign for gold ETFs
The campaign will reach the masses via a TVC mainly broadcasted across digital channels
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 4:44 PM | 3 min read
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has launched a campaign to promote its Gold Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs).
“The fear of theft is a common concern among those who own physical gold in the form of jewellery, coins or bars. Unlike other assets, gold is a tangible asset that can be easily stolen or lost. This fear can be compounded by the high value of gold, which makes it a desirable target for thieves. To mitigate the risk of theft, investors who own physical gold may choose to store it in a secure location, such as a bank locker. However, these storage options can be expensive and may not be accessible at all times.
This is where an alternative form of getting exposure to gold through Gold ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds) becomes relevant, especially for those concerned about the risk of theft. Gold ETFs can provide a solution to the fear of theft and storage problems associated with physical gold ownership, thereby negating these risks. A Gold ETF is a type of investment vehicle that tracks the price of gold and trades on a stock exchange like a stock. It allows investors to own gold without physically possessing it,” the company said in a release.
One of the leading names in this space is ICICI Prudential Gold ETF. Investors can buy units of the offering which represent ownership in the underlying gold holdings. ICICI Prudential Gold ETF offers several other advantages over physical gold ownership. They are more liquid, making it easier to buy and sell gold quickly on the exchange. Investing in gold adds another asset class to your portfolio thereby diversifying your investments and may also help to reduce the overall risk.
“At a time when gold prices are prevailing at higher levels, through our latest campaign, we wish to communicate to the masses that by investing in ICICI Prudential Gold ETF they need not worry about the safety aspect of their investment,” the company said.
“Our endeavour with this campaign is also to create awareness about Gold ETFs in general and its safety aspect. It is a prudent portfolio diversifier and is suitable for all types of investors - evolved investor, conservative investor, aggressive investo,” they added.
Abhijit Shah, Head Marketing, Digital and Customer Experience, ICICI Prudential AMC said, “When it comes to investing or purchasing gold, the one aspect which concerns everyone is with regards to the safety of the gold at hand. By taking exposure to gold in the form of ICICI Prudential Gold ETF, gold units will be held in a demat account, thereby addressing the safety aspect effectively.”
The campaign will reach the masses via a TVC mainly broadcasted across digital channels like Hotstar, Voot, Zee5, Youtube etc. in order to reach a wider audience.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tata Tea Chakra Gold unveils its new campaign this Tamil New year
The new campaign is a tribute to the Tamizh way of life
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 4:26 PM | 3 min read
This Tamil New Year, Tata Tea Chakra Gold is back with a refreshed communication celebrating the ‘Tamizh way’ of life.
“Driven by a quest for perfection, Tamilians take great pride in their methodical approach to all things in life and an eye for detail. The new Chakra Gold campaign for Tamil Nadu is a celebration of this very uniquely Tamilian code of life that is evident even in day-to-day situations,” the company said.
Conceptualized by Mullen Lintas and directed by VK Prakash, one of the most celebrated South Indian directors, the TVC depicts everyday scenarios of a Tamilian’s life. In the TVC, we see a girl, late for her college, rushing downstairs to leave home but cannot step out of home until her mother finishes drawing the kolam (traditional rangoli) in front of the door. Once her mother completes the Kolam, only then does the daughter get a green signal to step out. The film captures more such beautiful scenarios including the practice involving the thoran, a welcoming garland made out of Mango leaves that is hung at house entrance, that needs to be made the right way. In the scene, the Grandfather makes it incorrectly, and unaware of his error, proudly displays his art to the Pati (grandmother) who teaches him the ‘right’ way to do it. The film features multiple other Murais followed like ensuring the Pandhakal stands straight during auspicious occasions, ladies of the house being fully ready only when jasmine flowers adorn her hair, the right way of closing a banana leaf during a meal that shows satisfaction & delight at having the meal - all of which demonstrate the importance of discipline, culture, and processes in Tamilian life. Towards the end of the TVC, we see the protagonists choose Tata Tea Chakra Gold, made with the best of processes.
Talking about the launch, Puneet Das, President – Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products said, “Tata Tea Chakra Gold is a blend specially crafted for Tamilians and celebrates the Tamil way of life. Its refreshed campaign continues to evoke regional pride of Tamil Nadu that is rooted in understanding the importance of discipline and processes in the life of a Tamilian. By delving deeper into the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu, we have unearthed newer situations that are celebrated in our new TVC that showcase this penchant for following processes. Similarly, Tata Tea Chakra Gold, also is crafted using rigorous process to deliver a blend that enables consumers to enjoy their cup of tea. We also felt that the Tamil New Year was the best time to launch the new campaign that celebrates the unique Tamil Way of Life.”
Sharing his thoughts on the uniqueness of the campaign, Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas said “Tata Tea Chakra Gold is not just any tea – it embodies the very essence of Tamilian culture. Just like the many traditional rituals that define the Tamil way of life. This marriage between the product and insight was what led us to craft a campaign that celebrates not these rituals but also the immense pride that Tamilians take in following them. Tata Tea Chakra Gold is already synonymous with excellence and authenticity. And we’re sure that the people of Tamil Nadu will resonate with this campaign”.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Puma ropes in Virat Kohli, Mary Kom & Sunil Chhetri for digital campaign
The campaign has been co-created by Ogilvy India
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 3:22 PM | 3 min read
PUMA India has launched the ‘Let There Be Sport’ campaign based on the findings of a report by Nielsen Sports that indicates a huge lag in inspiration in the country to pursue physical fitness.
The campaign will feature Virat Kohli, MC Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri to question the conventional mindset that sports is a digression from academics.
The brand has co-created the campaign with Ogilvy India.
The brand has affirmed to champion the cause of sport and advocate it as a life skill. The movement comes with the aim to disband the word ‘extra’ used typically for the subject of sport and integrate it into the main curriculum of educational institutions across the country.
Commenting on the report and its findings, Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India and Southeast Asia said, “As a nation, we have witnessed a fundamental change in adoption of sports culture with far more running communities, gyms and people taking up different sports. However, we have just scratched the surface and have miles to go. The PUMA - Nielsen Sport study proves that there are still significant areas for development. The study indicates the growing need to create awareness and inspiration among adults and kids to play more sport as well as illustrates the myriad ways in which sport adds value to life. There is a direct correlation between sports participation in kids and improved academic performance and positive emotional well-being. A strong sports culture brings out the best in people and is critical for the development of a country.”
“PUMA’s new platform, Let There Be Sport, will be our priority this year. It will promote and encourage sport and fitness as a life skill. We will heavily invest in creating awareness towards sports adoption at a mass level, build more moments of inspiration, continue to support grassroot athletes and work closely with key stakeholders across sectors to integrate sports and fitness into the main curriculum. In five years, we are confident that a sports-focussed survey will yield better insights in India,” added Ganguly.
Denise Menasan, Managing Director for APAC & MENA at Nielsen Sports & Entertainment, said, “A study was commissioned by PUMA India to help understand the views of sports in India and how sports & physical activity impacts other aspects of our life, such as emotional wellbeing, academics and employability. While there have been multiple initiatives to boost fitness-related activities, our study indicates that more needs to be done in this space. The study highlights that an increase in sports and fitness activities can help enhance overall emotional well-being among adults, help learn valuable life skills and increase academic grades of kids. We hope this campaign from PUMA India inspires people to become more physically active in their day-to-day activities and equips government agencies with data to frame new policies.”
Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer Ogilvy India, said, “This is a partnership I am personally very proud of. PUMA was very clear from day one what they wanted us to help them create. #LetThereBeSport stems out of the vision that Abhishek shared with us in the early days about celebrating movement and agility. It is about liberating sports from tiny corner it has been relegated to, and lauding those who keep it alive in their everyday. Crafting the narrative of there is nothing extracurricular about sports which is the important subject that teaches us life long lessons, has been an enriching experience and here’s looking forward to a day when India understands that sport is extraordinary and not just an extra.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
The future of creativity is here: Goafest 2023’s theme
The Governing Council of the festival ha also been announced
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 3:15 PM | 5 min read
Advertising festival Goafest is all set to return for its 16th edition with power-packed sessions, and workshops led by internationally acclaimed speakers and industry stalwarts. As the industry gears up to celebrate excellence and discuss the future of creativity, Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club today announce the Governing Council and Committee Members for Goafest 2023.
Following is the complete list of Governing Council for Goafest 2023:
- Mr. Prasanth Kumar, President, Advertising Agencies Association of India and CEO, South Asia, GroupM
- Partha Sinha, President, Times of India Group and President of The Advertising Club
- Mr. Jaideep Gandhi, Chairman, Goafest 2023; Founder, Another Idea
- Mr. Mohit Joshi, Co-chair, Goafest 2023; CEO, Havas Media
- Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India & Chairman, The ABBYs Award Governing Council
- Ajay Kakar, Managing Committee Member, The Advertising Club & Co-chair, The ABBYs Award Governing Council
- Ms. Anupriya Acharya, CEO South Asia, Publicis Groupe
- Mr. Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison
- Mr. Rohit Ohri, Group Chairman & CEO, FCB Group India
- Shashi Sinha, CEO-India, IPG Mediabrands
- Ajay Chandwani, Managing Committee Member, The Advertising Club
- Malcolm Raphael, Senior Vice-President, The Times of India Group
The sub-committee members for Goafest 2023 from Advertising Agencies Association of India are:
- Content Committee Chairman: Mr. Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Media & OOH, Madison Communications
- Delegates Committee Chairman: Mr. Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison
- Creative Committee Chairman: Mr. Rohit Ohri, Group Chairman & CEO, FCB Group India
Creative Committee Joint Chairman: Ms. Anusha Shetty, Chairman & Group CEO, Grey Worldwide India
- Client Associations Chairman: Mr. Shashi Sinha, CEO, IPG Media Brands
- Client Associations Joint Chairman: Mr. Prasanth Kumar, CEO South Asia, Group M
- Advertising Associations Committee Chairman: Mr. Srinivasan K Swamy, Chairman & Managing Director, R K Swamy
- Events Committee Chairman: Mr. Ashish Bhasin, Co-Founder & Chairman, RD&X Network
“We are blessed to have great leadership working together to make Goafest’23 a remarkable event. This year sees greater support and collaboration across the industry coming together. As always Goafest is a passion center and while we discuss greater opportunities across the industry and celebrate our great work am sure will push the boundaries as a collective team and achieve greater progress.” said Prasanth Kumar, President, Advertising Agencies Association of India and CEO, South Asia, GroupM.
On opening up delegate registrations for Goafest 2023, Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison said, "Goafest has earned its position as a destination that celebrates creative excellence in most disciplines in Communication in South Asia. We look forward to welcoming teams from across India, South Asia and indeed the globe to come and participate in Goafest as we exchange thoughts and discuss the future of Communication and increasing its Role and Accountability to the Marketer, further making way for growth of the Industry."
Presented by The Advertising Agencies Association of India and The Advertising Club, Goafest 2023 is scheduled to take place on 24th, 25th and 26th May, 2023 at Grand Hyatt, Bambolim, Goa. Delegate registrations are now open on https://www.tecogis.com/goafest/client/Login.aspx
“With each edition of Goafest, India’s position in the global creative industry is only strengthened. Given the format and scale of Goafest, the festival has firmly positioned itself as the most sought-after creative festival in South Asia. With day-long sessions and masterclasses led by the brightest minds in the industry to evenings that honor and celebrate work that has set new benchmarks and trends, Goafest is the only festival of its kind in India and Asia that drives value, encourages creative excellence and discusses pertinent topics, aiding our industry’s growth. We look forward to hosting our industry colleagues and partners once again at Goafest” added Partha Sinha, President, Times of India Group and President of The Advertising Club.
Pushing the envelope further this year, the theme for the 16th edition of Goafest is ‘THE FUTURE OF CREATIVITY IS HERE!’. With advancements in technology, including machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing, the boundaries of creativity are being pushed further than ever before. There is a rise in innovative tools and technologies that enable new forms of creativity; for example, virtual and augmented reality (VR & AR) technologies are already opening up new avenues for artistic expression, allowing creators to build immersive, interactive experiences that blur the line between the physical and digital worlds.
Unveiling the theme, Rohit Ohri, Group Chairman & CEO, FCB Group India said, “Generative AI is pushing the boundaries of what is possible and opening new doors to creativity and innovation. This technology will allow our industry to explore newer ideas at a much faster pace and is likely to play a significant role in shaping the future of creativity. Inspired by this game-changing development, we have used Generative AI in the design process of our three-day festival. With sessions and masterclasses that deep-dive into the creative technology landscape, we are sure to re-envision how we collaborate with machines to bring transformative ideas to life. ‘THE FUTURE OF CREATIVITY IS HERE’ and Goafest 2023 is celebrating it. Will you be there?”
Changemaking technologies and the changemakers behind them are reshaping the world while creating a positive real-world impact on communities, societies, and countries. While some may worry that AI will replace human creativity, it is certain that it will instead be used to enhance and augment human creativity, leading to even more groundbreaking and innovative creations.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ayushmann Khurrana takes on AC leak 'jugaads' in new ad for Godrej Appliances
The film is conceptualized by Creativeland Asia
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 2:38 PM | 3 min read
Godrej Appliances, part of Godrej & Boyce the flagship company of the Godrej Group has rolled out a witty television campaign for India’s first Leak-proof* split Air Conditioner. The film addresses the common yet unsolved problem of leaking ACs faced by AC users and presents the thoughtful innovation - Air Conditioners with Anti-Leak Technology.
Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, the film opens with him noticing water leaking out of the air conditioner and getting irritated with the sight. While watching the couple around him putting a diaper around their baby, he thinks of a jugaad to plug the leak – he sticks the diaper on the AC and shrugs at the confused couple. The TVC then cuts to him presenting the right solution – the latest Godrej Leak-proof AC with Anti-Leak Technology.
An estimated 85% AC consumers suffer from this issue at least once in the product's lifetime and consequently, the issue ranks amongst AC’s key concerns. However, no brand had offered a solution to this perennial problem. As a lasting solution to the leaking split AC woes, Godrej introduced its Leak-Proof Air Conditioners with Anti-Leak technology. The company has also filed a patent for this revolutionary technology, making it India’s first and the only one of its kind in the market. This AC also offers a host of other relevant technologies and features such as 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling Technology that can be set basis the number of people in the room and help save energy, i-sense technology with remote sensing to deliver the desired cooling around the customer, powerful cooling even at 52°C with lower derating, inverter technology for power saving and ecofriendly R32 refrigerant among several others.
Speaking on the latest television campaign, Swati Rathi, Head – Marketing, Godrej Appliances said, “We found leaking ACs to be a common household problem faced by an estimated 85% AC consumers. Most of them resorted to ‘jugaad’ measures to live with this water leakage, but no brand had a permanent solution to it. Backed by the brand’s ethos of creating thoughtful products with relevant technology, we introduced this industry-first, patent applied Anti-Leak Technology in our AC and to communicate this disruptive proposition, we decided to take a quirky communication route in this TVC by showing a diaper stuck on the AC making for a memorable viewing. The initial response to the proposition and the communication has been very positive and we are confident this engaging film will help us build awareness for the new USP.”
The film is conceptualized by Creativeland Asia and is being aired across major electronic and online platforms. Commenting on this film, Anu Joseph, Co-Founder and Creative Vice Chairman, Creativeland Asia said, "There was never a real solution for leaky ACs, up until now. That's what we've highlighted in this satirical piece featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. This campaign that started with us promoting AC Diapers across social and digital, went viral from the word go. It stays true to the brand’s philosophy of ‘Things made thoughtfully’.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube