Air India may take legal action against ad claiming to build prototype of app for airline

The ad campaign has been done by Builder.ai

Tata Group-owned Air India has reportedly said that it is planning to take legal action against an advertising campaign of Builder.ai claiming to build a prototype of an app for the airline.

Air India has alleged that Builder.ai has launched an advertising campaign in print media, digital media and OOH, claiming that it has developed a prototype of an app, especially for the airline.

The airline has clarified that it has "not awarded any contract or given permission to Builder.ai to develop any app". Neither has it "engaged their services for any digital activity," noted the carrier in a public notice shared on Twitter.

The carrier further pointed out that Builder.ai has allegedly put out a print advertisement in "leading newspapers" which includes a QR code. This QR code links to the prototype app, in which the Air India logo and trade mark appear distinctly. "The prototype has been developed without the involvement or consent of Air India," noted the carrier in the official statement.

