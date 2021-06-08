Ads that impressed us this fortnight

From Family Man's 'job hunt' to Nutralite's 90s-style rap, here are some exceptional work done between May 24 and June 4

We are back with a new edition of exchange4media’s fortnightly series of best ads. Like always, we bring you some of the most creative and impactful ad spots and campaigns that were released between May 24 and June 04. From exceptional creative visualisations to strategic media presence, these ads have left the audience and critics impressed.

Please note, this is not a ranking of ads in any manner. The brands have been arranged alphabetically.

Amazon Prime Video #TheFamilyManJobHunt

To promote the second season of its superhit original, The Family Man, Amazon Prime Video launched an innovative engagement initiative with India Inc. and startups. The unique influencer campaign follows Srikant Tiwaris, played by Manoj Bajpayee, looking for a new job. He is interviewed by business stalwarts like Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO of OYO Hotels & Homes; Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President of Xiaomi; Kabeer Biswas, CEO & Co-Founder of Dunzo; and Ankur Warikoo, Co-founder of Nearbuy.

Ariel #ChangeTheCycle

An emotional video spot bringing together stories of heroes like Desraj Singh, Daulat Bi Khan, Sharib Hassan, Ananya Wig, Sabrina and many more who went beyond their call of duty to extend support and help to those in need at the time when India is grappling with the second wave, Ariel #ChangeTheCycle is a heartwarming piece. This social media campaign is spreading some positivity in today’s grim times.

Google India #GetTheFacts

Conceptualised by Toaster India, Google India’s #GetTheFact campaigns, in a signature brand style, aims to educate users about verified information around Covid-19 vaccines on the search engine. The film not only educates but also encourages the users to make informed decisions around Covid and its vaccination.

HDFC Life #TheRightStep

Created by Logicserve Digital, HDFC Life’s campaign showcases everyday moments where people from all walks of life contribute towards fighting the pandemic in their own capacity. Six ten-second spots have been curated to deliver an impactful story of hope, resilience and human solidarity in testing times. The campaign aims to break the clutter, move hearts and eventually, encourage people to follow the right path.

Nutralite #MadeWithMilk

Replication a classic 90s vibe, set to foot-tapping music, this campaign created by Tonic Worldwide promotes the newest products of Nutralite -- ‘DoodhShakti Probiotic Butter Spread’ and ‘Pure Ghee’. The campaign also marks the brand’s entry into the dairy segment and tactfully introduces the brand’s elaborate product range.

