Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

exchange4media Staff
Published: Sep 17, 2022 7:53 AM  | 1 min read
recap

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital, and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week. 

 

We are bullish about India: Disney Chief Bob Chapek

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/we-are-bullish-about-india-disney-chief-bob-chapek-122435.html

 

Aryan Khan starts ‘brandhood’ journey in adidas shoes: Can he go far?

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/aryan-khan-starts-brandhood-journey-in-adidas-shoes-can-he-go-far-122436.html

 

E-commerce festive campaigns: Big bet on small towns this year

https://www.exchange4media.com/festive-season-2022-news/e-commerce-festive-campaigns-big-bet-on-small-towns-this-year-122412.html



House of the Dragon: Inside a campaign that breathed fire into the show's popularity

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/house-of-the-dragon-inside-a-campaign-that-breathed-fire-into-the-shows-popularity-122408.html

 

We are cautiously optimistic about the near-term future: Shobhana Bhartia

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/we-continue-to-be-cautiously-optimistic-about-the-near-term-future-shobhana-bhartia-122392.html

 

Big launches, mega campaigns on cards as consumer durable firms switch to festive mode

https://www.exchange4media.com/festive-season-2022-news/big-launches-mega-campaigns-on-cards-as-consumer-durables-firms-switch-on-festive-mode-122361.html

 

Influencer marketing: Will govt guidelines undermine ASCI’s authority?

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/influencer-marketing-will-govt-guidelines-undermine-ascis-authority-122329.html

 

 

