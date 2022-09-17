Recap: The Week That Was

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital, and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week.
We are bullish about India: Disney Chief Bob Chapek
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/we-are-bullish-about-india-disney-chief-bob-chapek-122435.html
Aryan Khan starts ‘brandhood’ journey in adidas shoes: Can he go far?
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/aryan-khan-starts-brandhood-journey-in-adidas-shoes-can-he-go-far-122436.html
E-commerce festive campaigns: Big bet on small towns this year
https://www.exchange4media.com/festive-season-2022-news/e-commerce-festive-campaigns-big-bet-on-small-towns-this-year-122412.html
House of the Dragon: Inside a campaign that breathed fire into the show's popularity
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/house-of-the-dragon-inside-a-campaign-that-breathed-fire-into-the-shows-popularity-122408.html
We are cautiously optimistic about the near-term future: Shobhana Bhartia
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/we-continue-to-be-cautiously-optimistic-about-the-near-term-future-shobhana-bhartia-122392.html
Big launches, mega campaigns on cards as consumer durable firms switch to festive mode
https://www.exchange4media.com/festive-season-2022-news/big-launches-mega-campaigns-on-cards-as-consumer-durables-firms-switch-on-festive-mode-122361.html
Influencer marketing: Will govt guidelines undermine ASCI’s authority?
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/influencer-marketing-will-govt-guidelines-undermine-ascis-authority-122329.html
