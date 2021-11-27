Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 27, 2021 8:30 AM
Recap

exchange4media, like always, was the first and the fastest to bring to you all developments happening in the industry this past week.

Here’s a recap of all the big stories that we had this week:

 

Star's ent, sports channels have international subscriber base of 216 mn: Disney

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/stars-entertainment-sports-channels-have-intl-subscriber-base-of-216-mn-disney-117039.html

 

Changing digital ecosphere: Is commerce the key growth driver for social media platforms?

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/changing-digital-ecosphere-is-commerce-the-key-growth-driver-for-social-media-platforms-117022.html

 

Ogilvy India CY 2020 operational revenue dips 12.61% to Rs 328.16

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-others-news/ogilvy-indias-operational-revenue-in-cy2020-takes-a-hit-due-to-pandemic-116989.html

 

MIB seeks views from broadcasting bodies on TV rating committee's recommendations

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/mib-seeks-views-from-broadcasting-bodies-on-tv-ratings-committees-recommendations-116979.html

 

MIB's BOC asks FM radio ops to provide third-party audit of ad spots for govt ads

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-radio-news/mibs-boc-asks-fm-radio-ops-to-provide-third-party-audit-of-ad-spots-for-govt-ads-116956.html

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Mib Ogilvy e4m Recap Star Disney recap news e4m recap news exchange4media recap news
Show comments
You May Also Like
Recap

Recap: The Week That Was
1 week ago

Recap

Recap: The Week That Was
06-November-2021

recap

Recap: The Week That Was
30-October-2021