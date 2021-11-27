Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

Star's ent, sports channels have international subscriber base of 216 mn: Disney

Changing digital ecosphere: Is commerce the key growth driver for social media platforms?

Ogilvy India CY 2020 operational revenue dips 12.61% to Rs 328.16

MIB seeks views from broadcasting bodies on TV rating committee's recommendations

MIB's BOC asks FM radio ops to provide third-party audit of ad spots for govt ads

