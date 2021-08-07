Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Aug 7, 2021 7:44 AM
recap

From being the first to bring all breaking stories to being the best in putting up analytical pieces, like always, exchange4media was on the top of the game this past week.

We here list some of our best stories for your weekend read. Take a look

 

 

Q2 brings hope for Print; July sees significant growth in ad space
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/q2-brings-hope-for-print-july-sees-significant-growth-in-ad-space-114791.html

 

IPL 2021: Star Sports hikes spot buy rates for remaining matches by 10%
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/ipl-2021-star-sports-hikes-spot-buy-rates-for-remaining-matches-by-10-114760.html

 

PV Sindhu set to rewrite endorsement story for athletes
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/pv-sindhu-set-to-rewrite-the-endorsement-story-for-athletes-114730.html

 

Regional OTTs on the rise as native audiences demand local language content

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/regional-platformsdriving-the-second-ott-wave-in-india-114698.html

 

Wavemaker's Gordon Domlija bats for diverse, inclusive and equitable ad marketplace

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/wavemakers-gordon-domlija-bats-for-diverse-inclusive-and-equitable-ad-marketplace-114663.html

