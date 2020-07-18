Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

Here are some of the events from the world of advertising and marketing that made news in the week that went by.

To begin with, Google made news with its announcement to invest Rs 33,737 crore in Jio Platforms for 7.7% stake. The tech giant announced Rs 75k crore for India Digitization Fund, which will be invested in India over the next 5-7 years.

An additional $1 million grant was announced by Google to skill more than a million India teachers by 2020 end.

The industry lost one of its biggest visionaries this week with the demise of Brahm Vasudeva, Chairman of Hawkins Cookers. He was also a founding member of ASCI and ISA.

Kulmeet Bawa will be joining SAP after his stint at Resulticks. He has been appointed as President and MD, the Indian subcontinent.

Dentsu India CCO Malavika Mehra has moved on. She will be exploring newer opportunities across Content, Design, Digital and OTT space.

IPL COO Hemang Amin has been named as BCCI's interim CEO after Rahul Johri stepped down.

Malini Parthasarathy has been named Chairperson of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited.

Netflix has elevated content chief Ted Sarandos as co-CEO, and Greg Peters as COO. The OTT giant has also released its Q2 earnings, adding 10 million more paid users this quarter.