Winni ropes in Vivek Satya Mitram as Executive Vice President-PR & Communications

Panchkula-based Winni, an emerging online gifting & bakery retail chain, has roped in journalist-turned-renowned brand communication & PR strategist Vivek Satya Mitram as Executive Vice President - PR & Communication.

As Executive Vice President — PR & Communications, Mitram will drive branding & public relations strategy along with internal-external communications and integrated marketing activities to capitalise & strengthen brand Winni, the company said.

“Mitram is known as a dynamic TV journalist & communication professional who set-up 6 news channels in leadership roles as editor/ channel head and then moved to work as a Branding PR & Communication strategist in consulting roles. In his more than 18 years of career in both the roles, he has got an opportunity to work with over 45 companies including media, MNCs, SMEs, emerging technology startups & NGOs like Sahara, PTI, Star News, India News, WittyFeed, MyOperator & iCONGO,” the company said.

Commenting on his latest role Vivek Satya Mitram EVP - Communications & PR, Winni said ‘I am thrilled to join our Co-founder & CEO Sujeet Kumar Mishra in his mission of revolutionising the online gifting & bakery retail industry through Winni by making available affordable quality products including cakes, flowers, chocolates and other products at pan India level including tier-2, tier-3 & small towns and become integral part of every house hold celebrations. As EVP - PR & Communication my mandate is to strategise & execute branding, internal-external communication, public relation & marketing activities aligning it with our Winni’s ambitious business goals. Winni is already an established brand, my vision is to showcase its true potential and the strength to the world and consolidate the Brand Winni.”

Commenting on Vivek Satya Mitram appointment Winni’s Co-founder & CEO Sujeet Kumar Mishra said “we are excited to have Vivek Satya Mitram onboard as right now Winni is at an inflection point and we are looking up to his able leadership to take the brand narrative to the next level. This will be in alignment with our pan-India expansion and our vision to make Winni the most-loved online gifting & bakery retail chain brand in India. Vivek will help us with creative and impactful storytelling and drive the right communication strategies incorporating our business vision and growth plans. He is a renowned strategist & comes with a diverse experience of designing & driving impactful communication strategies for media, startups & multi-national companies.”

