ZEE5 Global names Srabani Sen as Associate Director – PR and Communications

Ampere, the flagship electric two-wheeler brand from Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (“GEMPL”), and Royal Challengers Bangalore are bringing a purpose-driven cheer squad - the “Ampere Take Charge Squad” (Cheer Squad). Ampere is the official EV partner of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The squad stands for sustainability with their attire and musical instruments made from upcycled, recycled, and scrap materials.

Commenting on this collaboration, Sanjay Behl, CEO & Executive Director, Greaves Electric Mobility Private Ltd, said, “This collaboration is a significant milestone for us as it aligns with our vision of promoting sustainability in every aspect. As one of the early entrants in the EV industry, our core purpose is to do our bit towards healing the planet and a sustainable Ampere Take Charge Squad is a step towards the same.”

The cheer squad's jumpsuits will be made from upcycled or recycled eco-conscious fabric, use natural dyes for color and will feature the Ampere logo and the anthemic phrase #HarGullyElectric embroidered with ropes made from plastic packaging waste. Fabric waste is used on the side of the pants using appliqué work to signify the electric arc. LEDs are used in the outfits to bring out the EV message of the brand, and the footwear is made of vegan material with elements of upcycled fabrics to add color and contrast.

The Ampere Take Charge Squad's musical instruments will be made from materials such as broken instruments, pieces of wood, metal, buckets, plastic and scrapped petrol vehicle parts. These include a patched-up guitar, large and small drums made from PVC pipes and discarded metal, and other unconventional instruments made from discarded tyre material, repurposed geyser, refrigerator elements, lights, among other things. The straps of the instruments will be made from banana fiber and other recycled materials. For this project, Ampere and RCB have collaborated with Mr. Rahul KP, an Art Director who is also known as Mechanimal, leveraging his 12 years’ experience of creating art out of waste. The cheer squad is led by Vineeth Vincent, a director of 2 world records.

Rajesh Menon, Head & Vice President, Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “As the world's first Carbon Positive Cricket Franchise, we're committed to year-round sustainability initiatives. With this unique integration, we hope to inspire our fans to join us in this mission and make conscious choices that benefit the planet for generations to come.”