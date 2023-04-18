ZEE5 Global names Srabani Sen as Associate Director – PR and Communications
Earlier, she was with Scripbox as Lead – Communications
ZEE5 Global has named Srabani Sen as Associate Director – PR and Communications. Earlier, she was with Scripbox as Lead – Communications.
Sen announced her move on LinkedIn where she said, “Excited to share some news with you all!
I am joining the ZEE5 Global family as Associate Director – PR and Communications. Stoked to share my passion for storytelling to help spread the word about the amazing content that ZEE5 Global, the world's largest streaming platform for South Asian content, has in store for all the entertainment enthusiasts out there! So, grab your popcorn and stay tuned for some thrilling updates! Let's make this new season unforgettable!
#newbeginnings #entertainment #ZEE5Global #content #streaming”
Sen is a Marketing and Communications professional with specialties in crisis management, content creation, events, content strategy, storytelling, leadership training and CSR. She has worked for agencies and corporates like Nykaa, Xiaomi India, Myntra, Text100, Edelman, Infinite Connexions (ICPL), Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, ECO WATCH and The Telegraph.
Ampere and Royal Challengers Bangalore announce ‘Cheer Squad’
The Cheer Squad will wear a sustainable attire made of upcycled, recycled, and repurposed materials
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 14, 2023 11:51 AM | 2 min read
Ampere, the flagship electric two-wheeler brand from Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (“GEMPL”), and Royal Challengers Bangalore are bringing a purpose-driven cheer squad - the “Ampere Take Charge Squad” (Cheer Squad). Ampere is the official EV partner of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
The squad stands for sustainability with their attire and musical instruments made from upcycled, recycled, and scrap materials.
Commenting on this collaboration, Sanjay Behl, CEO & Executive Director, Greaves Electric Mobility Private Ltd, said, “This collaboration is a significant milestone for us as it aligns with our vision of promoting sustainability in every aspect. As one of the early entrants in the EV industry, our core purpose is to do our bit towards healing the planet and a sustainable Ampere Take Charge Squad is a step towards the same.”
The cheer squad's jumpsuits will be made from upcycled or recycled eco-conscious fabric, use natural dyes for color and will feature the Ampere logo and the anthemic phrase #HarGullyElectric embroidered with ropes made from plastic packaging waste. Fabric waste is used on the side of the pants using appliqué work to signify the electric arc. LEDs are used in the outfits to bring out the EV message of the brand, and the footwear is made of vegan material with elements of upcycled fabrics to add color and contrast.
The Ampere Take Charge Squad's musical instruments will be made from materials such as broken instruments, pieces of wood, metal, buckets, plastic and scrapped petrol vehicle parts. These include a patched-up guitar, large and small drums made from PVC pipes and discarded metal, and other unconventional instruments made from discarded tyre material, repurposed geyser, refrigerator elements, lights, among other things. The straps of the instruments will be made from banana fiber and other recycled materials. For this project, Ampere and RCB have collaborated with Mr. Rahul KP, an Art Director who is also known as Mechanimal, leveraging his 12 years’ experience of creating art out of waste. The cheer squad is led by Vineeth Vincent, a director of 2 world records.
Rajesh Menon, Head & Vice President, Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “As the world's first Carbon Positive Cricket Franchise, we're committed to year-round sustainability initiatives. With this unique integration, we hope to inspire our fans to join us in this mission and make conscious choices that benefit the planet for generations to come.”
13th edition of e4m IPRCCA 2022: Jury to shortlist from 650+ entries tomorrow
The jury will be chaired by Jagdish Mitra, chief strategy officer and head of growth, Tech Mahindra, and Dr Annurag Batra, chairman & editor-in-chief, BW Business World and e4m group
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 13, 2023 3:33 PM | 3 min read
The final preparations for the 13th edition of exchange4media India PR and Corporate Communications Awards (IPRCCA) 2022 has begun. The jurors are ready to go through the nominations. The jury meet will take place virtually on Friday, April 14, 2023.
The jury will be chaired by Jagdish Mitra, chief strategy officer and head of growth, Tech Mahindra, and Dr Annurag Batra, chairman and editor-in-chief, BW Business World and e4m group. The other members of the jury are Tushar Makkar, group chief communications officer, GMR Group; Harleen Sachdeva, head – communications, India, Korea and Taiwan, Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Shweta Munjal, vice president and global head – corporate communications and sustainability, Lupin; Heena Kanal, senior vice president and head – corporate communications, Cipla; Indu Sharma, senior general manager – communications, Schneider Electric; Akanksha Jain, head – public relations and corporate communications, BharatPe; Saba Khan, general manager and head – corporate communications, Honda Cars India Ltd.; Dinesh Joshi, head – corporate communications, HP; Janet Arole, AVP and head – corporate communications, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail; Bhavya Sharma, director – communications and ESG, Urban Company; Krishnakoli Dutta, head – corporate communications, Reliance New Energy; Shivanjali Singh, head – corporate communications, Vodafone Idea Limited; Shagun Walia, head – brand, marketing and corporate communication, Cosmo First; Bhavna Imran, communications leader – South Asia, Corteva Agriscience; Anuj Bhagia, head of marketing, Policybazaar.ae and PBPartners.com; Sudeep Bhalla, head – corporate communications, Tata Motors; Dhruv Kathuria, marketing manager, media and alliance, McDonald’s India – North and East; Tarun Nagrani, director – corporate communications, Mastercard India; Seema Siddiqui, director – communications, Microsoft India; Gaurav Sahni, head – brand and communications, Air Works; Dr. Karan Thakur, group lead – sustainability & ESG and vice president – public affairs, Apollo Hospitals; Mrinall Dey, vice president and head – PR and corporate communications, MobiKwik and Sourav Das, vice president – corporate communications, Sembcorp Industries Ltd.
The selection will be made on the basis of the challenge (the context; impact on top-line/ bottom line), clarity of insights and creativity (reference through research, data analysis and using the same relevantly engaging creative means), alignment between goals, strategy and execution, and measurable results (both qualitative and quantitative). Jury members will independently inspect each entry and evaluate them based on their respective judging criteria.
We will be announcing the winners at the glittering award ceremony to be held on May 5, 2023.
You can look forward to witnessing some of the unique campaigns, stories from these passionate communication professionals and agencies that are going to give the jury members a tough time to shortlist the best.
PR Professionals wins PR mandate of News18 India & CNN-News18
The mandate includes managing public relations and communications strategies for CNN-News18, News18 India and other channels of News18 Hindi Cluster
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 10:55 AM | 1 min read
Media Mantra`s InfluSurf Communications wins digital mandate for Recliners India
The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be managed out of the Gurgaon office
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 5:21 PM | 2 min read
InfluSurf Communications, the creative unit of the Media Mantra Group, has won the digital media mandate for Recliners India. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be managed out of the Gurgaon office. As part of the mandate, InfluSurf will handle the brand’s digital strategy nationally, along with managing its Social Media, Website and SEO presence in the country.
Neeraj Bansal, CEO, Recliners India, adds, “We are pleased to partner with InfluSurf, one of India’s fastest-growing creative agencies, and thereby leverage InfluSurf’s domain expertise to drive our digital campaigns and built robust digital assets.”
Speaking on the new win Nikhil Sharda, VP, InfluSurf, said, “We are so excited and honoured to be working with such a well-known company as Recliners India with a long-standing pedigree, as they begin the next stage of their digital transformation. Their vision and expectations for digital are in perfect alignment with our strategy of using new-age mediums to have measurable business impact. We are looking forward to a long-standing partnership with this iconic brand.”
Udit Pathak, Founder & Director, Media Mantra Group, adds, “Recliners India is a very well-known brand having more than 80% of the market share in an overcrowded industry of recliners. We are delighted and humbled by the trust the brand has in us to take it to newer heights. This win is also a testimony to Influsurf's rapidly-growing reputation as one of the most sought-after creative digital agencies that is bolstered by a diverse and talented team working towards transforming modern-day businesses in the ever-competitive world.”
ON PURPOSE names Kaushik Kashyap as Head of South
Kaushik was previously with Weber Shandwick as Vice-President for seven years
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 11:33 AM | 2 min read
ON PURPOSE has appointed Kaushik Kashyap as the head of its business in the South. Kaushik was previously with Weber Shandwick as Vice-President for seven years servicing clients on issues-based work while also leading its content vertical.
As the Head of South at ON PURPOSE, Kaushik will be responsible for leading the firm's business in Bengaluru while also designing a roadmap for its expansion in other markets.
ON PURPOSE Founder and Managing Director, Girish Balachandran, said, “The market in Bengaluru is witnessing a growing need for subject matter expertise and strong PR counsel for clients in technology, climate action and social impact. We are also experiencing an increase in demand from our clients in Delhi and Mumbai wanting to tap into markets in the South. With our presence here for the last 3 years, we are well positioned to offer clients local insights with world-class counsel. Kaushik brings two decades of experience in journalism and communications that will allow us to offer clients more seasoned counsel and execution.”
On the appointment, Kashyap said, “I’ve admired the way ON PURPOSE has grown in social impact and is helping clients align narratives with UN Sustainable Development Goals. As the firm makes its presence felt in the country, the time is right for it to spread its wings especially in the South. I’m proud to be a part of this wonderful journey with a talented and committed team.”
Prior to ON PURPOSE, Kaushik worked with a wide range of clients ranging from telecommunication to automotive, advocacy mandates to government ministries. Before joining the communications industry, he occupied senior editorial roles in publications like Tehelka, Hindustan Times and India Today.
Sony India awards PR mandate to Adfactors PR
The mandate will see Adfactors PR strengthen the company’s brand positioning
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 12:13 PM | 1 min read
Sony India has awarded its public relations responsibilities to Adfactors PR.
The mandate, which was awarded after a competitive pitch process, will see Adfactors PR working closely with Sony India’s Corporate Communication team to strengthen the company’s brand positioning and enhance its reputation in India.
Pooja Chaudhary, Sony India’s Head of Corporate Communication, said, "We are excited to appoint Adfactors PR as our communications partner to further consolidate our premium brand position in India. With the firm’s insights, strategic counsel and expertise in PR and digital engagements, we are confident about enhancing our brand visibility and further strengthen the arc of influence with media, creative community and key opinion leaders.”
Adfactors PR Executive Director Nikhil Dey said, "We are delighted to have been chosen as the communications partner by Sony India. This is a testament to the strength of our team and our track record of delivering strategic, integrated communications programmes that deliver results. We look forward to working with Sony India in building and protecting its brand among consumers, media and it’s key stakeholders.”
Anand Subramanian moves on from Apple as Corp Comm Lead, India
He was with the company for two years
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 10:57 AM | 2 min read
Anand Subramanian has moved on from Apple as Corporate Communications Lead, India. He was with the organisation for two years.
Subramanian announced this on LinkedIn where he said, “I take off to pursue new endeavours starting this week, in my life beyond Apple. From where I came, with about a decade and a half in startups, Apple was a very different world. And yet the energy, commitment and passion that team members brought to Apple was infectious and remains the secret sauce behind the inspirational products and services built here. It has been an incredible privilege to lead the corporate communications and storytelling charge for Apple in India over the last couple of years, and I look back with gratitude for the opportunity to bring to life, Apple’s values and commitment to India at such an important time for this country. A huge shoutout to all my amazing colleagues— across corporate and product PR here in India, worldwide comms colleagues and leadership, and the IN marketing and business teams, who hold the flag high for India! I can’t wait to share more about what’s next for me and the optimism that it accompanies. This life update by design, intersects with another big one— the arrival of our second baby who brings with him the abundant joys of new parenthood, which I now get to experience all over again without missing a beat from these precious moments!”
He carries more than 15 years of strategic experience in marketing, communications and public relations for brands that have been built ground up.
Subramanian is also associated with a startup called Clairco (Clean Air Company), as its Member of the Board and Advisor.
In the past, he has also worked with organisations like Ola, CoCubes.com, Future Vista View Edu Tech Pvt. Ltd., and Career Launcher. He had also contributed to startups like ‘&’ and Geri Home Care in Chennai.
