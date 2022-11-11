Change and learning are the only constants in the PR industry: Gunjan Batra

As much as we celebrate the various roles women play in our lives, we do not laud her professional exploits enough. It is to honour the contribution of their relentless pursuit of excellence in the field of public relations and communication, e4m PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020.

Through the third edition in 2022, exchange4media acknowledged and felicitated the women leaders who are shaping the industry through their incredible work.

In this series, we will feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event. The first in the series is Gunjan Batra, communications lead, Usha International. She was honoured in the category 'Mentor of the Year Corp Comm'.

1. Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?

Awards feel great at any age -- they make you feel appreciated and valued for the work you do. So, I definitely want to thank exchange4Media for this recognition. If you cast your eye around, today you will find that PR and communications is probably among the few industries where there are more women than men and, like in every other industry, we need to celebrate the women achievers. These awards are a great platform by e4m in its endeavour to recognise the contributions of others like me. I can say with pride that women are indispensable in the communications industry and their contributions have been critical to the success of creating some of the most iconic brand narratives in the country.

2. What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?

My mantra in life is to ‘embrace change and do everything I do with a passion and honestly, I realised early on that it’s more than half the battle won if you adopt this attitude in every aspect of your life. Challenges fuel my fire and unconventional thinking is what excites me most. Life is transient and rather than looking into the rearview mirror and lamenting what could have been, I’d rather look ahead to accept and enjoy every adventure, every journey and every curveball that comes my way – for, in each is a lesson that will definitely stand one in good stead. Thus, I’m constantly challenging myself to raise the bar, find better and newer ways of doing things, exploring unconventional paths, chasing new passions and new skills, to keep my adrenaline pumping in pursuit of immersive experiences and wholesome journeys towards creatively satisfying solutions.

I am inspired by people who have the ability to ‘think out of the box’ - from corporate tycoons and artist(e)s and chefs to wellness and spiritual experts – anyone who is comfortable about owning their space with pride and having no qualms about voicing their opinions, however unconventional they may be.

3. In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?

Over the past decade, the communications sector has grown past its conventional trajectory and is now eagerly adopting new modes and mediums of brand building. In fact, post-pandemic, strategic communication has become even more integral for brands wanting to break through the clutter and sustain an identity amongst competitors, maintain relevance and stay ahead of the curve. Today, public relations plays a key role as one of the many strategic functions that lay the foundation of brands as they want to be perceived in the eyes of their audiences.

Moreover, communications, conjoined with marketing, especially digital marketing, has opened up a multitude of avenues – creative ways of communicating the visual identity of brands, mapping and retaining potential consumers via experientials, safeguarding a brand’s image and enhancing its reputation.

4. Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?

As the communications industry continues to evolve rapidly, I believe that ‘change’ and ‘constant learning’ are the only constants. Given the tsunami of content that is generated everyday, we need to really be quick on the uptake, read the sign, evolve, adapt and, most importantly, act. Yes, we may not always win but at least we will never regret not having tried and as long as we learn the lessons from the loss, pick ourselves up and get right back up on the horse, we will constantly grow and thrive. As individuals, no one can afford to get complacent or stagnant. Life’s on a roll, changing constantly all around us and we must pivot along to do justice to our chosen purpose.

5. What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?

Do not let failures scare you, learn the lesson, get up and get moving. Pick the battles worth fighting for. In fact, instead of hiding from challenges, seek them out and face them head on. Take the risks you’re most afraid of and they are bound to pay off. As long as your intent is honest and combined with positivity, hard work and dedication – and yes, this includes lots of prepping and attention to detail – no one can stop you from achieving success!

