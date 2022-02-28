PR is all about partnerships and relationships today: Dr Navneet Anand

Anand, Founder & Director, GreyMatters Communications, spoke about his journey of becoming a PR & comms professional, digitalisation in PR, and more, in this episode of ‘PR Leadership Podcast Series’

Earlier, PR stood for pushing releases. Today, it has become more about partnerships and relationships. The industry has evolved so much over the years and has now become competitive with the presence of various multinational agencies, Indian agencies, and mid-level agencies in the market. Post-liberalisation, everybody saw a lot of concepts, including those of PR, which was alien to people in the late 1980s.

On the same, we had an insightful conversation with Dr Navneet Anand, Founder & Director, GreyMatters Communications, in the third episode of the ‘PR Leadership Podcast Series’. Anand spoke about his journey from being a journalist to a communications professional, the importance of digitalisation, and more, in this episode of the series.

Talking about GreyMatters Communications, Anand said, “When it comes to political communications, we are certainly one of the first movers in the space, having worked with nearly 6 chief ministers, 6-7 cabinet ministers, and many MLAs and MPs. We have run some of the fabulous campaigns over the years.”

Taking the conversation ahead, Anand also explained the objectives of one of his initiatives called Forum for Indian Journalists on Education, Environment, Health & Agriculture (Fijeeha). He said that during his career, he came across small-town journalists whose capacities were limited. “So Fijeeha primarily was founded to have that empowerment. It was designed to empower journalists in rural and remote areas and help them to build their capacities so that they can pursue better and more nuanced journalism,” said Anand.

Concluding the session, Anand noted, “Digital is extremely popular now. The digital and social media platforms have enabled democratisation of the public sphere which is empowering citizens to raise their grievances with the conviction that it shall be looked at somewhere.”

Please click below to listen to our podcast:

