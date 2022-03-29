E4M IPRCCA 2021: Shortlists from 550+ entries announced

The jury meet for the 12th edition of ‘exchange4media India PR and Corporate Communications Awards (IPRCCA)’ took place virtually on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Among the 550+ entries received, the jury panel shortlisted the crème de la crème to be part of the grand event.

The IPRCCC and IPRCCA 2021 are among the most prestigious forums that bring industry leaders, thinkers, experts under one roof. The thought leaders bring fresh perspective on the know-how of the communications fraternity. One of the most respected awards in the industry, IPRCCA acknowledges and recognises the contributions, achievements and successes of the industry. Since its inception in 2008, the IPRCC platform has felicitated and glorified numerous leaders, communications heads, agencies, organisations, professionals, and thought leaders.

The jury was chaired by B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star, and Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor in Chief, BW Businessworld and exchange4media group. The noted members of the jury included Ajey Maharaj, Head – Corporate Communications & PR, Fortis Healthcare; Anindita Mookerjee Sinha, Head – Corporate Communications, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd.; Anupama Chopra Chawla, Vice President – Corporate Communications, Tata Teleservices Limited; Kausik Datta, Head – Corporate Communications, ICICI Bank; Nimisha Iyer, Designation Director – Marketing and Communications, Frost & Sullivan; Pallavi Singh, Senior Business Advisor; Ruchika Batra, Vice President – Marketing and Communications, Ericsson; Ruma Gautam Vijh, Head – Corporate Communications, Canon India; Sameer Bajaj, Head – Corporate Communications and Corporate Affairs, MakeMy Trip; Sandeep Shukla, Head Marketing and Communications – Global Operation, Jaquar Group; Seema Ahuja, SVP & Global Head of Communications & Corporate Brand, Biocon Group & Biocon Biologics; Shruti Khanna, Deputy Manager – Digital & Retail Marketing, Ford India; Prof (Dr) Surbhi Dahiya, Prof and Course Director Department of Journalism (IAMCR Ambassador), Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC); Subir Moitra, Head - Strategic Communications & Alliances, TTC; Vivek Sabharwal, Head – Marketing & PR, Aero Club (The Makers of Woodland Shoes); Silki Sehgal, Vice President – Corporate Communications, The Oberoi Group; Priya Patankar, Head of Communications, PhonePe; and Sudeep Purkayastha, Brand & Corporate Communications Leader, Crisis Management Expert, Media/Policy Advocacy Specialist, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd.

The selection was made on the basis of The Challenge (the context; impact on top-line/ bottom line), Clarity of Insights and Creativity (Reference through research, data analysis and using the same relevantly engaging creative means), Alignment between Goals, Strategy & Execution and Measurable Results (Both Qualitative & Quantitative). The best minds in the public relations and corporate communications space debated on who should make the final cut with intense discussions that lasted for over seven hours. For the virtual jury process, the grand jury was divided into two groups, with one jury chair in each virtual Zoom room to judge all the nominations diligently.

The jury members carefully evaluated the entrants who had a clear vision of their work, their presentation, nature of articulation of their work and accomplishments. Along with the forms, the jury went through the video presentations sent by the nominees for better assessment.

We will be announcing the name of the winners at our hybrid India PR and Corp Comm Conference and Awards (IPRCCC and IPRCCA ) event ceremony to be held on April 8, 2022.

