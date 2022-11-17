Always align your goals with the organisation’s to be successful: Pooja Pathak

Pathak, co-founder & director of Media Mantra, named Entrepreneur of the Year at the PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards, shares her vision for the PR industry and advice for young professionals

To recognise and honour the contribution of women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 acknowledged and felicitated the women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work. The awards recognized women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.

In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event. Today, we speak to Pooja Pathak, co-founder and director of Media Mantra, who was named Entrepreneur of the Year at the award ceremony.

Excerpts from the interview:

Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?

I am extremely grateful to e4m for conferring this honour upon me. I also extend my thanks to the esteemed jury for considering me for the position.

Women are achieving a lot these days and making their mark in almost every field. What are your thoughts on such achievements?

Today’s modern women are making their mark in every field — from politics to public relations (PR). Whether it is about climbing up the leadership ladder within the corporate sector or making a mark as an entrepreneur — women are equally contributing towards surrounding communities and the economy. Thus, for someone who values and supports women's empowerment, I feel elated on receiving this award and I feel I have been able to contribute towards the PR community in my own way.

What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?

I have been in the industry for more than a decade now and I must say that it has been a wonderful journey. While I have had my fair share of ups and downs, I have always tried to face those heads on with resilience and continuously persevered to reach the stage where I am today. I feel lucky to have derived inspiration from various sources that have inspired me to do what I do best today.

When it comes to endeavours, I feel it is more about being headstrong and prioritising one’s career. I think women are multitaskers in their own right and such a talent is a blessing for them. I have always believed in myself and worked hard towards achieving my goals in both – professional and personal space.

In what ways do you think the PR and Corp Comm industry has evolved over the years? What global practices do you see being implemented in India?

The PR and the Corporate Communications industry has witnessed a drastic change over the past decade. Gone are those days when PR exercises were restricted to merely publishing press releases and keeping a tab on media.



With society changing and evolving gradually owing to technological advancements, the Corp Comm industry has embraced digital transformation and has been able to create a more strategic communication process. This strategic communication process has been instrumental in building beneficial relationships between modern-day firms and their respective audiences.

As the digital world continues to expand and newsrooms shrink, there now appear visible changes in the way the world consumes information. Technological advancements continue to influence the way PR professionals are evolving and how they think outside the box and develop opportunities for their clients.

As far as further global practices are concerned, today at the behest of a perfect amalgamation of traditional PR and emerging digital PR techniques, modern-day PR efforts are bearing fruits as they get strategically incorporated into brand stories. Further, the adoption of new and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data analytics among others has heralded a new era for the PR and Corm Comm industry.

What has been your most valuable learning from the industry? Where do you foresee the PR and Corp Comms industry in the future?

I have always believed in lifelong learning and after spending more than a decade in the industry I have realised that “change is the only constant in life.” The global pandemic was arguably the biggest learning curve for me and Media Mantra as a firm. Just like other businesses, we too had to adapt and mould ourselves to stay relevant and competitive.

As disruptions became an inextricable part of our lives and work culture, we embraced digital transformation and adopted cutting-edge technology to overcome all roadblocks. We launched our Digital Innovation Hub — a vital cog in our integrated approach — is a testimony to our consistent efforts towards embracing and accepting change and creating unique client experiences transforming the way C-Suite decision-makers approach business in the ever-competitive digital era.

As far as the future of the PR and corp comm industry is concerned, I feel it has a bright future. With the opening up of the economy and sustained growth, India is currently witnessing a paradigm shift across all communications verticals. And the growing number of international corporations will continue to present an enormous growth opportunity in the country’s ecosystem.

What is your message to future-generation PR professionals?

I feel having an ever-learning attitude in life is very important. Upskilling and continuous learning are essential in order to upgrade and grow in life. Also, accepting failures are a must. Hence, I would suggest that accept failures and march ahead in life. Prioritising career goals and remaining focussed is what I would insist upon for all young aspiring PR professionals.

Further, once you become associated with an organisation, make sure that you understand its vision and mission and remember to align your goals with the organisation’s goals as well. Once those are on the same page, no one can stop you from being successful.

