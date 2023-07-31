Minal Chauhan promoted to Associate Director of Marketing (North America) at ZEE5 Global

Infomo Global has announced that Manoj Kohli will be joining the company as Chief Mentor.

The former SoftBank India head will lead Infomo Global’s mission to deliver advanced advertising personalization to the ad ecosystem worldwide.

“We are honored and excited to welcome Manoj as Infomo’s Chief Mentor. His vast experience, credibility, insights, and wisdom in technology industry and commerce sectors will be great accelerants for our global growth and success,” says Ananda Rao, Managing Director and Group CEO of Infomo Global.

Rao further said, “Manoj is uniquely suited for the mentor position. He leads from the side, as a patient and supportive collaborator; teaching, guiding, and encouraging his teams. The folks at Airtel and SoftBank testify to that.”

Speaking on the new role, Kohli said, “I’ve been impressed by what the Infomo team has achieved, and I was honored to be asked to join. At SoftBank, we invested in and nurtured some of the leaders in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Infomo is doing cutting edge work in AI and ML for advertising. Consumers all over the world want privacy and personalization, and the Infomo platform delivers both in new and exciting ways.” Talking about the cookieless era, Kohli commented, “With the era of cookies coming to an end, the $700 billion advertising industry is in turmoil, and Infomo is poised to deliver solutions that will make it a global leader.”

Kohli joins Infomo with over 40 years of experience after having spent 16 years in leadership roles in the manufacturing sector before heading up mobile startup Escotel to achieve market leadership in three key Indian markets.

As the CEO of Bharti Airtel from 2002 to 2015, Kohli was instrumental in transforming the company into the second largest telco in the world. He led the formation of Airtel’s DTH service, and Indus, the largest tower company in the world.

Kohli has also served as the Country Head for SoftBank India, where he managed the company’s US$14 billion investment strategy in India. He was instrumental in mentoring portfolio companies including some of the most successful startups—such as OLA, Paytm, OYO, Flipkart, Swiggy, Delhivery, Lenskart, Grofers, Snapdeal, Meesho, InMobi, FirstCry, and Uber—in the world.