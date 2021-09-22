Yogin Vora joins ZEE5 Gobal as Associate Director - Digital marketing
Prior to this, Vora had a 3-year stint with HDFC Life as Senior Marketing Manager - Digital Marketing
Yogin Vora has joined ZEE5 Global as Associate Director - Digital Marketing.
He was previously associated with HDFC Life as Senior Marketing Manager for more than 3 years.
In the past, he has worked with DDB Mudra as Partner - Digital & Graphene Media as Group - Head Offline and Digital.
He had small stints with Starcom Media and Madison Media as well in the past.
Vora is a native digital professional with 8 years of digital and 3 years of mainline media and marketing experience.
