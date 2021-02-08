ZEE5 Global unveils content slate for February

The slate was kicked off with the World Premiere of ZEE5 Original Lahore Confidential on February 04

OTT platform ZEE5 Global has announced a massive line-up of new releases for February across Originals, television shows, and non-fiction shows to keep its audiences across the world completely riveted.

The slate was kicked off with the World Premiere of ZEE5 Original Lahore Confidential on February 04, a thrilling love story of two spies. Created by India’s most prolific crime writer S.Hussain Zaidi, the film marks the directorial debut of Kunal Kohli in the OTT space. Lahore Confidential stars a powerful ensemble trio of Richa Chadha, Karishma Tanna and Arunoday Singh.

Next up, a crime thriller series that unfurls in a hospital. The ZEE5 - ALT Balaji venture, LSD releases on February 05. Starring Rahul Dev, Puneet Pathak, Siddarth Menon, Shruthy Menon, Tanaya Sachdeva and Srishti Rindani, the series is based on the lives of five medical interns.

Leads from the blockbuster digital hit, ZEE5 Original Yaara, Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan are getting back together in the upcoming thriller, The Power. Packed with drama, suspense and adventure, The Power is slated to release on February 11.

Starring an ensemble cast of popular young Indian television stars, Anushka Sen, Kunj Anand, Aditi Sharma, Rohan Mehra and Zain Imam, Crashh, another ZEE5 – ALT Balaji joint venture, will stream on the platform from February 14. The family drama essays the heart-warming story of four siblings who get separated during a fateful accident, and their journey to find each other.

Based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel, the ZEE5 – ALT Balaji series Dev DD will roll out its second season on February 20. Conceptualized and produced by Ekta Kapoor, DevDD casts Jhankar Beats star Sanjay Suri metamorphically in the shoes of Chandramukhi.

Promising a thrilling ride after a successful pilot season, Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma and Achint Kaur will return in ZEE5 Original series Jamai 2.0, a sequel of the widely loved drama thriller Jamai Raja, on February 26.

ZEE5 will also announce the winners to their Global Content festival which attracted a massive aggregation of entries across languages from multiple markets. The festival aims to give a platform to young and new film makers to showcase their potential. The winners of the Festival are expected to be announced by the end of this month.

Along with this, the entertainment giant will stream the first-ever league format non-fiction music

show - Indian Pro Music League. Set to kick-off on February 26, Salman Khan is the brand ambassador of this star-studded show. The League will see six teams supported by some of the biggest Bollywood and sports celebrities and the most revered musicians battling out to find fresh voices from the various states of the country. The musical extravaganza will have teams led by the likes of Mika Singh, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari and Kailash Kher and supported by celebrities such as Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda, Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia, Bobby Deol and Suresh Raina.

As part of its massive language content and On Air Shows line-up - Watch Zee’s latest blockbuster TV Show Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, a romantic drama set in Punjab, which released recently and has already won much praise from audiences.

ZEE5 Original Singa Penne Season 1 Part 2 continues the story of a Tamil girl who falls in love with a soldier and decides to cross every hurdle to join the military herself. The second part of Singa Penne will premiere on February 09, while another ZEE5 Tamil Original series, Thantu Vitten Ennai, returns with Season 2 on February 16. The romantic drama series starring Ashwin, Hari Priya and Seetha is a remake of the popular Marathi series, Honar Sun Me Hya Gharchi. The streaming platform is also set to launch its first Tamil non-fiction music show – Rockstar from February 14.

Another stirring drama, Rimli, a story of a kind-hearted and strong-willed village belle will release on 15th Feb. A Zee Bangla fiction TV show, Rimli celebrates the unsung heroes of the nation- the farmers.

Among the set of specials for the month, the platform will stream the ZEE Tamil Special Mahasangam– an exclusively curated list of content including titles - Neethane En Ponvasantham – Suryavamsam Mahasangam, Yaaradi Nee Mohini – Gokulathil Seethai Mahasangam, and Yaaradi Nee Mohini –Sembaruthi Mahasangam.

Among its Marathi line-up, ZEE5 is set to bring to you an exciting list of shows including Maharashtrachi Lavanyavati released on 31st Jan and a Wedding Special Programme, Majha Hoshil Na.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with ZEE5’s collection of Valentine’s Specials that include TV shows,

Originals and movies with different themes of LOVE such as Unconditional Love, Complicated Love, Love Triangles, , Friendship Love, Mysterious Love, Action Thriller Romance, Romantic Comedy and Family Love.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)